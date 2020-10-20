Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Filming for The Amazing Race Australia has finally come to a close, after Channel 10 were forced to shut down production earlier in the year due to COVID-19 fears.And despite the new series being localised across Australia due to the pandemic, it's reportedly one of the most 'extraordinary' seasons to date.According to TV Tonight, Beverley McGarvey, Chief Content Officer for ViacomCBS Australia, said: 'The Amazing Race Australia finished filming on the weekend.'The footage that I have seen so far is extraordinary. It really showcases our beautiful country and the teams competing this year are competitive, creative and very diverse.'The teams at Eureka and 10 have done a superb job.'It's not yet been confirmed when the show will air, but ex-NRL star Beau Ryan will be returning as the show's host.The network released an action-packed trailer just last week, with contestants spotted exploring Australia while doing a series of challenges.The show is expected to air after I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has crowned its jungle king or queen.Channel Ten announced they'd changed the show's format to domestic travel in March.They remained confident Australia's 'tropical rainforests, [the] arid red desert of the outback and cool mountainous hinterlands' would prove an entertaining challenge.The sheer vastness and contrasting environment of Australia will create a unique and challenging backdrop to the most amazing race on earth,' the spokesperson said.Last year's season visited Thailand, South Korea, Vietnam, and Mongolia.Newlyweds Tim and Rod Sattler-Jones were crowned the winners during the race's final leg in Africa.A Channel 10 spokesman told Daily Mail Australia at the time: 'The welfare of cast and crew is of the upmost importance and all necessary measures will be taken to ensure their protection.'
A producer for The Amazing Race Australia has reportedly broken her back while testing out a challenge for the show.Senior producer Yasmin Kara allegedly broke her vertebrae while attempting an obstacle which involved jumping into water, reports TV Blackbox.The production team was given a safety briefing before testing out the challenge, the industry website claims.Yasmin has more than a decade of experience in broadcast television. She was a challenge producer during last year's season. A spokesperson for production company Eureka Productions said in a statement: 'Eureka complies with all applicable workplace health and safety laws.'The safety and wellbeing of all the contestants and crew in any and all of Eureka's production environments is paramount.'Daily Mail Australia has contacted Channel 10 for comment.Filming for The Amazing Race recently wrapped up, after Channel 10 was forced to shut down production earlier this year due to Covid-19. As reported by TV Tonight on November 21, network boss Beverley McGarvey said: 'The Amazing Race Australia finished filming on the weekend.'The footage that I have seen so far is extraordinary. It really showcases our beautiful country and the teams competing this year are competitive, creative and very diverse.'The teams at Eureka and 10 have done a superb job.'It's not yet been confirmed when the show will air, but retired rugby league star Beau Ryan will be returning as host.The network released an action-packed trailer last week, with contestants shown exploring Australia while carrying out a series of challenges.
Page created in 0.038 seconds with 32 queries.