Application close on Sunday July 26, but do not expect filming anytime soon, due to Victoria and NSW battling a ‘second wave’ of the coronavirus and state borders being closed to those two states

https://go.mycastingnet.com/Apply/Show/ATC2020
Wait it out until TAR Australia can do a full international season.  :groan:
He made headlines after he scored a free upgrade to business class on a long-haul flight earlier this year, by pretending he had a broken ankle.

But on Friday, Australian YouTuber Jamie Zhu, surprised his followers when he teased a career change.

The 26-year-old vlogger, who just announced the release of his debut single Where U At?, told Daily Mail Australia that he's open to appearing on reality TV.

'I'm trying to diversify and think long-term as well,' Jamie told Daily Mail Australia this week.

The vlogger has amassed over 52 million YouTube views thanks to his cheeky sense of humour and regular pranks on his father, Zhu Xi.

And fans may see more of the duo, after it was revealed Channel Ten producers also asked them to appear together on The Amazing Race Australia.

'The Amazing Race recently contacted me to appear on the show with my dad, but he's living in China, so we will see,' he revealed.

However, when asked if he would ever appear on a reality dating show, he said: 'I'm not looking to get married anytime soon, so it's a no for Married At First Sight.'

'Love Island would be cool. I've had a few mates on there,' he added.

While Jamie has just released track Where U At?, he's keen to keep his fans guessing as to his next career move. 

'I want to get into different things so my fans can stay on their toes and not know what to expect next,' he said.

'I don't want to die one day and not have done what I've intended to do in my life,' Jamie continued.

'I'm someone that just shoots for what I want and, you know, things sort of come out of that.'

Back in January, Jamie made headlines when he shared a video clip titled 'How To Fly Business Class For Free' to his 5.2million Facebook fans and his 2million TikTok followers.

After arriving at his allocated seat on the plane, he insisted to his fellow passengers and airline staff that his Moon Boot can't fit in the restricted leg room provided.

'It's not fitting,' he said.

'The boot doesn't fit in here. Can I get another seat or something? I can't fit here at all because of the boot. I've got a broken ankle.'

The air hostess said she had to get clearance from another staff member, but the bold ploy worked.

Jamie filmed himself enjoying the business class perks, including drinks, a fine dining menu, eye masks, extra leg room and comfy blankets and a pillow.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-8650581/Popular-Australian-YouTuber-Jamie-Zhu-teases-career-change.html


Jamie Zhu sounds like the person Chris, Paul & Sid would find offensive. They're jerks but wouldn't behave that way.
This is one massive Please Explain moment...

Quote
Production of The Amazing Race Australia was suspended earlier this year due to coronavirus fears.

And now the show's host, ex-NRL star Beau Ryan, has confirmed the new teams have been cast and filming will commence in the coming weeks.

'Luckily, we're still doing the show. We're going soon, but I can't say when,' Beau told Daily Mail Australia on Tuesday at the Stan Originals premiere for I Am Woman.

With international travel off the cards indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic, the series will be localised.

'We're disappointed we're not going overseas, but at the same time we've got some beautiful parts of Australia to see,' Beau said.

The Stan ambassador, 35, said recent recces [reconnaissance mission] by the production crew have suggested Victoria and Western Australia may be hard to include in the multi-leg race.

Beau also mentioned that travel restrictions and the potential of quarantining after the finale would mean he will be away from his family longer than originally planned.

'It looks like we're going to go for a lot longer. Nearly double the amount of time as last year's season.

'We'll probably be on the road eight-to-nine weeks, which is a lot. Longest I've ever done,' he said.

Beau said after Channel 10's first season was a hit with viewers last year, the network has decided to stretch the season out with more episodes on TV.     

In March, Channel 10 announced they had changed the show's format from international to domestic travel.

A Channel 10 spokesman told Daily Mail Australia at the time: 'The welfare of cast and crew is of the upmost importance and all necessary measures will be taken to ensure their protection.'

They remained confident Australia's 'tropical rainforests, [the] arid red desert of the outback and cool mountainous hinterlands' would prove an entertaining challenge.

'The sheer vastness and contrasting environment of Australia will create a unique and challenging backdrop to the most amazing race on earth,' the spokesperson said.

Last year's season visited Thailand, South Korea, Vietnam, and Mongolia. 

Newlyweds Tim and Rod Sattler-Jones were crowned the winners during the race's final leg in Africa.

'The Amazing Race Australia was the most incredible adventure of our lives,' the married couple previously told 10 play.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-8664557/Beau-Ryan-reveals-Amazing-Race-Australia-start-filming-season-two-soon.html


Quote
COVIDs curveball continues to keep networks on their toes as they deal with an ever-evolving crisis and finding a new normal.

Nobody can blame them for having to be nimble with their schedules, reeling from the great production shutdown of 2020.

But we havent heard much about a couple of key 10 titles which were last flagged to screen this year.

The Amazing Race Australia had to rethink its original ambitions to travel around the world, but later set its sights on domestic destinations. That was before border closures and state quarantine impacted. The Eureka series faces big hurdles to get its episodes in the can, but regional Australia where the virus is much lower may be the key.

Host Beau Ryan has told the Daily Mail Victoria and Western Australia may be hard to include in the next season.

Well probably be on the road eight-to-nine weeks, which is a lot. Longest Ive ever done, he said.

10 is expected to confirm its plans at its coming Upfronts, but TV Tonight hears whispers the show could land early in Q1, especially given Australian Survivor is yet to regroup. This might explain a bigger output from the show

Meanwhile the good news on Five Bedrooms is filming was completed several weeks ago in Melbourne after it was halted during the pandemic. 10 had also flagged this for 2020, but with no quotas required it too may land in 2021.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2020/08/will-amazing-race-australia-five-bedrooms-still-air-in-2020.html/comment-page-1?unapproved=634824&moderation-hash=0415a66321c2e77cdfab4b5b6b3755d9#comment-634824
I am interested in this Australian edition, but I have some difficulties to understand what Beau is saying due to the audio quality (English is not my mother tongue). Could somebody summirize what did he say? I have looked for a written version of this info, but I couldn't.
Highlights:

Beau:

Eureka designing it
In two weeks but:
Quarantine first x 2 weeks ??Adelaide maybe
Start at "top"
Queensland/Perth/Melbourne problems
They will still use parts of Queensland
No to some parts of WA/no Melbourne
CAR travel
~9-10 weeks
Thanks!  :hfive:
Q1 refers to February-April 2021...

Quote
10 Upfronts are due in mid October, with The Amazing Race Australia tipped to take its place, at least in Q1.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2020/09/survivor-us-delayed-from-fiji-restart.html
If they started quarantine on Monday September 21, then they'll be able to leave quarantine (providing they all test negative) on Monday October 5. Expect a start anytime in the week starting October 5 (around 9 days from now) All hands on deck come the 5th people!  :spy:
Production left on Monday to quarantine for 2 weeks. Alliance airlines does private charters, as well as sell to the public.


https://app.photobucket.com/u/tarfan333/p/2aeda031-e5dd-4ca7-903c-c94ef9718f7b

https://app.photobucket.com/u/tarfan333/p/d7dcc1c6-b5bb-4695-bcc9-6d91a2ee0ccf

As they are going to travel only across Australia, this quarantine in which state is? And when they change to another state the production will have to do another quarantine period or how is it being done in Australia?
It's heavily dependent on where you're coming from and traveling to. NSW/SA just removed a mandatory 14 day quarantine  this week, I imagine some restrictions will change as filming goes on.

Beau's coming from Sydney, but no idea where they're heading to. Bottom line is though that QLD has strong quarantine restrictions, to the point there's excessive media coverage slamming it. Most people leaving NSW are required to undergo quarantine anywhere they go. As far as I understand, no VIC teams are reportedly involved this season due to the high cases in Melbourne at the moment.

I think we'll need to see where they start and from there figure out which states they can or cannot enter without quarantining. Best bet to do that is refer to the state government's website for the official requirements.
Please note that this is a subscriber only article . I have copied the details that are relevant to TAR Aus...

Quote
With his trademark high energy and court jester spirit, The Amazing Race host Beau Ryan returned to filming the reality adventure series on location in Queensland this week.

While the series set off last year around the world, this season – in the time of coronavirus – the popular 10 tentpole has been forced to think on its feet and find a new route around Australia.

As Network 10 executive producer Cathie Scott told Saturday EXTRA, when the world went into shutdown back in March, “embarking on a travel reality format such as The Amazing Race Australia … presented us with immense challenges but also an incredible opportunity to re-imagine this much-loved format.”

After a successful return to air last year, “the onset of COVID and the travel restrictions that ensued meant that we had to reassess all of series 2 international route planning and quickly adapt to shooting totally within Australia,” Ms Scott said.

“A cleverly designed travel route across the country, with the highest level of COVID safety protocols in place, will highlight never before regions and cultures right on our front door.”

With production staff, as well as contestants and crew all forced into a two-week hotel quarantine, the new season set off this week, bracing for anything.

Beyond the basic social distancing protocols, TV productions like the Race have had to pivot their plans to ensure the safety of all cast and crew, while still maintaining the entertainment standards viewers have come to expect from the highly-engaging reality genre.

After an initial shutdown of all studio filming and outside broadcasts in March, slowly but surely the TV networks and production companies they hire to deliver their reality slate have come back to life.

It’s just that real life looks a little different now.

https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/entertainment/television/australian-reality-tv-in-the-time-of-coronavirus/news-story/e840fc2393014d15240be095a99dca83
 :yourock:
Dailymail posted a couple of photos of Beau in Cairns last week.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-8837119/Beau-Ryan-enjoys-break-filming-Amazing-Race-Australia-Queensland.html

Quote
Production for The Amazing Race has resumed in Queensland, months after it was temporarily shut down.

And last week, the show's host Beau Ryan was spotted chatting to a crew member as he enjoyed a break from filming the show.

The ex-NRL star, 35, kept things cool and casual in a white T-shirt and black shorts as he sat on a wall outside a venue in Cairns.

Quote
Production for The Amazing Race has resumed in Queensland, months after it was temporarily shut down.

And last week, the show's host Beau Ryan was spotted chatting to a crew member as he enjoyed a break from filming the show.

The ex-NRL star, 35, kept things cool and casual in a white T-shirt and black shorts as he sat on a wall outside a venue in Cairns.

He placed his sunglasses on his T-shirt as he chatted to a production assistant while relaxing outdoors.

Filming for The Amazing Race Australia commenced last week after production staff and contestants completed a two-week hotel quarantine.

The Channel Ten series was localized due to travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Production of The Amazing Race was suspended earlier this year due to coronavirus fears.

In August, Beau confirmed that the new teams had been cast and filming was going to commence.

'Luckily, we're still doing the show. We're going soon, but I can't say when,' Beau told Daily Mail Australia at the Stan Originals premiere for I Am Woman.

Meanwhile, Channel Ten announced they'd changed the show's format to domestic travel in March.

A Channel 10 spokesman told Daily Mail Australia: 'The welfare of cast and crew is of the upmost importance and all necessary measures will be taken to ensure their protection.'

They remained confident Australia's 'tropical rainforests, [the] arid red desert of the outback and cool mountainous hinterlands' would prove an entertaining challenge.

'The sheer vastness and contrasting environment of Australia will create a unique and challenging backdrop to the most amazing race on earth,' the spokesperson said.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-8837119/Beau-Ryan-enjoys-break-filming-Amazing-Race-Australia-Queensland.html
Quote
The Amazing Race Australia resumed filming in Queensland this week, months after production was temporarily shut down.

Filming commenced after production staff and contestants completed a two-week hotel quarantine.

The Channel Ten series was localised due to travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Production of The Amazing Race was suspended earlier this year due to coronavirus fears.

In August, the show's host, ex-NRL star Beau Ryan, confirmed the new teams had been cast and filming was going to commence.

'Luckily, we're still doing the show. We're going soon, but I can't say when,' Beau told Daily Mail Australia at the Stan Originals premiere for I Am Woman.

Meanwhile, Channel Ten announced they'd changed the show's format to domestic travel in March.

A Channel 10 spokesman told Daily Mail Australia at the time: 'The welfare of cast and crew is of the upmost importance and all necessary measures will be taken to ensure their protection.'

They remained confident Australia's 'tropical rainforests, [the] arid red desert of the outback and cool mountainous hinterlands' would prove an entertaining challenge.

'The sheer vastness and contrasting environment of Australia will create a unique and challenging backdrop to the most amazing race on earth,' the spokesperson said.

Last year's season visited Thailand, South Korea, Vietnam, and Mongolia. 

Newlyweds Tim and Rod Sattler-Jones were crowned the winners during the race's final leg in Africa (WTF???).

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-8824979/The-Amazing-Race-Australia-resumes-filming-Queensland.html
