Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
1 Member and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.
He made headlines after he scored a free upgrade to business class on a long-haul flight earlier this year, by pretending he had a broken ankle.But on Friday, Australian YouTuber Jamie Zhu, surprised his followers when he teased a career change.The 26-year-old vlogger, who just announced the release of his debut single Where U At?, told Daily Mail Australia that he's open to appearing on reality TV. 'I'm trying to diversify and think long-term as well,' Jamie told Daily Mail Australia this week.The vlogger has amassed over 52 million YouTube views thanks to his cheeky sense of humour and regular pranks on his father, Zhu Xi. And fans may see more of the duo, after it was revealed Channel Ten producers also asked them to appear together on The Amazing Race Australia.'The Amazing Race recently contacted me to appear on the show with my dad, but he's living in China, so we will see,' he revealed.However, when asked if he would ever appear on a reality dating show, he said: 'I'm not looking to get married anytime soon, so it's a no for Married At First Sight.''Love Island would be cool. I've had a few mates on there,' he added.While Jamie has just released track Where U At?, he's keen to keep his fans guessing as to his next career move. 'I want to get into different things so my fans can stay on their toes and not know what to expect next,' he said.'I don't want to die one day and not have done what I've intended to do in my life,' Jamie continued.'I'm someone that just shoots for what I want and, you know, things sort of come out of that.' Back in January, Jamie made headlines when he shared a video clip titled 'How To Fly Business Class For Free' to his 5.2million Facebook fans and his 2million TikTok followers.After arriving at his allocated seat on the plane, he insisted to his fellow passengers and airline staff that his Moon Boot can't fit in the restricted leg room provided.'It's not fitting,' he said. 'The boot doesn't fit in here. Can I get another seat or something? I can't fit here at all because of the boot. I've got a broken ankle.'The air hostess said she had to get clearance from another staff member, but the bold ploy worked.Jamie filmed himself enjoying the business class perks, including drinks, a fine dining menu, eye masks, extra leg room and comfy blankets and a pillow.
Production of The Amazing Race Australia was suspended earlier this year due to coronavirus fears.And now the show's host, ex-NRL star Beau Ryan, has confirmed the new teams have been cast and filming will commence in the coming weeks.'Luckily, we're still doing the show. We're going soon, but I can't say when,' Beau told Daily Mail Australia on Tuesday at the Stan Originals premiere for I Am Woman.With international travel off the cards indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic, the series will be localised.'We're disappointed we're not going overseas, but at the same time we've got some beautiful parts of Australia to see,' Beau said.The Stan ambassador, 35, said recent recces [reconnaissance mission] by the production crew have suggested Victoria and Western Australia may be hard to include in the multi-leg race.Beau also mentioned that travel restrictions and the potential of quarantining after the finale would mean he will be away from his family longer than originally planned. 'It looks like we're going to go for a lot longer. Nearly double the amount of time as last year's season.'We'll probably be on the road eight-to-nine weeks, which is a lot. Longest I've ever done,' he said.Beau said after Channel 10's first season was a hit with viewers last year, the network has decided to stretch the season out with more episodes on TV. In March, Channel 10 announced they had changed the show's format from international to domestic travel.A Channel 10 spokesman told Daily Mail Australia at the time: 'The welfare of cast and crew is of the upmost importance and all necessary measures will be taken to ensure their protection.' They remained confident Australia's 'tropical rainforests, [the] arid red desert of the outback and cool mountainous hinterlands' would prove an entertaining challenge.'The sheer vastness and contrasting environment of Australia will create a unique and challenging backdrop to the most amazing race on earth,' the spokesperson said.Last year's season visited Thailand, South Korea, Vietnam, and Mongolia. Newlyweds Tim and Rod Sattler-Jones were crowned the winners during the race's final leg in Africa.'The Amazing Race Australia was the most incredible adventure of our lives,' the married couple previously told 10 play.
Page created in 0.043 seconds with 33 queries.