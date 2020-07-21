Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
He made headlines after he scored a free upgrade to business class on a long-haul flight earlier this year, by pretending he had a broken ankle.But on Friday, Australian YouTuber Jamie Zhu, surprised his followers when he teased a career change.The 26-year-old vlogger, who just announced the release of his debut single Where U At?, told Daily Mail Australia that he's open to appearing on reality TV. 'I'm trying to diversify and think long-term as well,' Jamie told Daily Mail Australia this week.The vlogger has amassed over 52 million YouTube views thanks to his cheeky sense of humour and regular pranks on his father, Zhu Xi. And fans may see more of the duo, after it was revealed Channel Ten producers also asked them to appear together on The Amazing Race Australia.'The Amazing Race recently contacted me to appear on the show with my dad, but he's living in China, so we will see,' he revealed.However, when asked if he would ever appear on a reality dating show, he said: 'I'm not looking to get married anytime soon, so it's a no for Married At First Sight.''Love Island would be cool. I've had a few mates on there,' he added.While Jamie has just released track Where U At?, he's keen to keep his fans guessing as to his next career move. 'I want to get into different things so my fans can stay on their toes and not know what to expect next,' he said.'I don't want to die one day and not have done what I've intended to do in my life,' Jamie continued.'I'm someone that just shoots for what I want and, you know, things sort of come out of that.' Back in January, Jamie made headlines when he shared a video clip titled 'How To Fly Business Class For Free' to his 5.2million Facebook fans and his 2million TikTok followers.After arriving at his allocated seat on the plane, he insisted to his fellow passengers and airline staff that his Moon Boot can't fit in the restricted leg room provided.'It's not fitting,' he said. 'The boot doesn't fit in here. Can I get another seat or something? I can't fit here at all because of the boot. I've got a broken ankle.'The air hostess said she had to get clearance from another staff member, but the bold ploy worked.Jamie filmed himself enjoying the business class perks, including drinks, a fine dining menu, eye masks, extra leg room and comfy blankets and a pillow.
