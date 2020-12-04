« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)  (Read 68381 times)

1 Member and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Travejunkie

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 297
  • The World is Waiting...Go
    • Another Pin on the Map
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #75 on: December 04, 2020, 10:38:37 AM »
I would assume they would try to keep the teams they had cast for TARC8, but have to make some replacements if some of the original starters are no longer able to go.
Logged
Down the waterfall, wherever it may take me.

Offline Brannockdevice

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 330
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #76 on: February 08, 2021, 04:56:14 PM »
Thought I'd dust off this thread by posting.

I'm wondering if filming could potentially be done this summer? TAR Australia 5 has shown that it's feasible. Then again, Australia and Canada have handled their respective covid situations differently, so I imagine it would be harder to film in Canada.

Then again AGAIN, I think it could be possible. If production starts in June, and all contestants quarantine for two weeks before filming (as was done in Australia), then I think we might have a chance. Especially if production insists on not flying. They could (in theory) just travel by private bus, which would be easier if the race precedes in a coast-to-coast fashion (for example, starting line in Vancouver and traveling across Canada via private bus before ending on the east coast somewhere).

What say you all? Can Canada take a page out of the Aussies' book?
Logged
"Exploration is really the essence of the human spirit." -Frank Borman

Offline I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 547
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #77 on: February 08, 2021, 05:27:02 PM »
I thought season 8 is supposed to be filmed in April/May as usual, was I wrong?

Summer filming would make no sense cause they would had to wait 1 year to air it in next summer 2022 anyway. I do not think they are planning to change airing schedule.
Logged

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2163
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #78 on: February 08, 2021, 05:30:56 PM »
It could be filmed only in Canada just like the last season but with COVID safety guidelines (similarly to Australia).
Logged

Offline stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 857
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #79 on: February 08, 2021, 06:55:41 PM »
Quote from: Brannockdevice on February 08, 2021, 04:56:14 PM

 They could (in theory) just travel by private bus, which would be easier if the race precedes in a coast-to-coast fashion (for example, starting line in Vancouver and traveling across Canada via private bus before ending on the east coast somewhere).


I also was thinking about that, they could really minimize the flights and do a lot of self driving / private bus / shuttle cars.
I think it's possible! They could film the whole of May with a July premiere!

I guess it will depends on how the situation is in April! It needs to be better than now..
Logged

Offline Brannockdevice

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 330
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #80 on: February 08, 2021, 08:05:37 PM »
Quote from: stunami on February 08, 2021, 06:55:41 PM
Quote from: Brannockdevice on February 08, 2021, 04:56:14 PM

 They could (in theory) just travel by private bus, which would be easier if the race precedes in a coast-to-coast fashion (for example, starting line in Vancouver and traveling across Canada via private bus before ending on the east coast somewhere).


I also was thinking about that, they could really minimize the flights and do a lot of self driving / private bus / shuttle cars.
I think it's possible! They could film the whole of May with a July premiere!

I guess it will depends on how the situation is in April! It needs to be better than now..

Yes, absolutely. I'm not sure if the Atlantic Bubble is still going on, but I think most of Ontario is still on lockdown. Things could definitely change by late spring. I was also thinking that since indigenous communities might be particularly at risk, they might avoid the north all together (with possible exceptions of only visiting national parks, like having a whole leg in Nahanni or Kluane, which I actually think would be a fascinating leg).
Logged
"Exploration is really the essence of the human spirit." -Frank Borman

Offline TARstorian

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 74
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #81 on: March 07, 2021, 08:35:04 PM »
Quote from: Brannockdevice on February 08, 2021, 08:05:37 PM
Quote from: stunami on February 08, 2021, 06:55:41 PM
Quote from: Brannockdevice on February 08, 2021, 04:56:14 PM

 They could (in theory) just travel by private bus, which would be easier if the race precedes in a coast-to-coast fashion (for example, starting line in Vancouver and traveling across Canada via private bus before ending on the east coast somewhere).


I also was thinking about that, they could really minimize the flights and do a lot of self driving / private bus / shuttle cars.
I think it's possible! They could film the whole of May with a July premiere!

I guess it will depends on how the situation is in April! It needs to be better than now..

Yes, absolutely. I'm not sure if the Atlantic Bubble is still going on, but I think most of Ontario is still on lockdown. Things could definitely change by late spring. I was also thinking that since indigenous communities might be particularly at risk, they might avoid the north all together (with possible exceptions of only visiting national parks, like having a whole leg in Nahanni or Kluane, which I actually think would be a fascinating leg).

I'm in BC and while the situation has improved compared to a month or so ago, but Bonnie Henry isn't exactly the type who would be fine with something like TAR filming in BC.

Knowing TAR Canada loves using BC for 2-3 legs every season due to its ideal climate in late April and May, I can't see them doing TARC unless they can include B.C.

Unless they cast ten teams of all health professionals who have already been vaccinated, the earliest projection for any cast members and producers to be vaccinated is July (June if we're lucky).

Considering they are extremely rigid about the airdate for all seven seasons, I presume they'll just want to push it back one more year when everything will be one hundred percent safe and they will have many more options on an already limited domestic table.
Logged

Offline I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 547
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #82 on: April 03, 2021, 02:31:10 PM »
Any news? Is this happening before summer or not?
Logged

Offline stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 857
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #83 on: April 03, 2021, 03:32:39 PM »
There is no way they are doing this for the summer.
The only hope for 2021 would be that they film in October. The situation in Canada is terrible in BC/Alberta/Ontario
Quebec ain't doing much better.

I guess if everybody can be vaccinated before September, then maybe but my guess is that they will skip this year.

I'm praying they don't just cancel it forever :'(
Logged

Offline Nuku

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 59
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #84 on: April 03, 2021, 04:12:44 PM »
Im not sure it is hard to say...

Yes provinces are doing bad but still compared to the US we are WAY better its just stricter guidelines...

Once we have herd immunity I don't see the problem with domestic travel...

And I know some places are already discussing dates they will open up to domestic travelers...

I think we could get a season filmed in like summer or maybe even early fall...

Some provinces are really struggling without domestic tourism like the atlantic provinces
Logged

Offline dryedmangoez

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2391
    • DryedMangoez.com
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #85 on: April 14, 2021, 11:20:46 PM »
Canada is apparently lagging with vaccines?

Quote
Per capita vaccination numbers lagging behind those of 50 other countries, including Brazil, Chile, Turkey, and much of Europe, according to Johns Hopkins Universitys immunization tracker.

https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2021/04/canada-vaccine-rollout-problems/618516/
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3120
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #86 on: April 14, 2021, 11:59:25 PM »
Yeah I know, it's going pathetically slow up here. By this point a lot of young Americans have already had at least one. Here we're still at like 50-60 year olds for the first dose.

Thanks, Justin...
Logged

Offline Jetsrule128

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 6
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #87 on: May 29, 2021, 01:01:41 PM »
I doubt its happening but has anyone heard any update ?
Logged

Offline Jetsrule128

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 6
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #88 on: June 08, 2021, 05:51:41 PM »
Does Anyone Know When The CTV Upfronts are ?
Logged

Offline Leafsfan

  • Secret Agent Man
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3376
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #89 on: June 08, 2021, 06:00:11 PM »
Logged

Offline stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 857
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #90 on: June 08, 2021, 06:19:53 PM »
:'( but I guess we knew already

The good news is that they still want to shoot it next spring :)
Logged

Online georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52062
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 10:18:54 AM »
From Leafs link above:

Quote
CTV will likely make it official next Thursday at their virtual Upfront to advertisers. On Thursday, however, Insight CEO John Brunton  a guest on this weekends episode of brioux.tv the podcast  acknowledged that for safetys sake the series has been put on hold again this summer.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline NumfarPTB

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 423
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #92 on: Today at 01:24:43 PM »
Thrown into 2022 according to updates just posted on IG and Twitter, containing video of JOn announcing it.
Just postoned.
Logged

Online georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52062
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #93 on: Today at 02:44:44 PM »
Its a bit of a puzzle though.

Jon in the video says "coming soon" in 2022.

That gives the impression that another season could be ready to go onair by (spring??) of 2022.
Which would mean a FILMING as soon as this fall.

Yes, I know that's not the norm...

But his wording leaves the window open (IMO).

Why make a point of saying coming SOON in 2022? If filming isnt going to happen well before next summer. ???

Room for thought...
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Travejunkie

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 297
  • The World is Waiting...Go
    • Another Pin on the Map
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #94 on: Today at 03:32:53 PM »
I got that vibe too.  Like they're going to miss their normal summer window, but maybe fall
Logged
Down the waterfall, wherever it may take me.

Online georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52062
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #95 on: Today at 03:44:39 PM »
Would be very interesting if they did a winter/spring airing. That would open a chance at two seasons in 2022.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Nuku

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 59
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #96 on: Today at 05:37:20 PM »
Canadian Opinion here:

I think domestic travel will be 100% back to normal in fall.

We started off slow in vaccinations, but it has picked up a lot lately. (For example, Manitoba is offering up to 2 million dollars in scholarships to high schoolers who get vaccinated.)

I think filming in fall could work. Weather is typically still decent in Atlantic and Territories and really nice in the rest of the country. I do not think Winter/Early spring filming will work though. Weather is so unpredictable and a lot of businesses in smaller tourist destinations are seasonal and run from around May-September.

So i am hopeful for a fall season but if not I do think we wont see a season until the usual time in 2022
Logged

Online georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52062
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #97 on: Today at 06:51:03 PM »
Thanks Nuku!! That makes great sense to me. I am VERY focused on the words "coming soon" so that could work!!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 