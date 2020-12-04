« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)  (Read 62965 times)

2 Members and 6 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Travejunkie

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 295
  • The World is Waiting...Go
    • Another Pin on the Map
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #75 on: December 04, 2020, 10:38:37 AM »
I would assume they would try to keep the teams they had cast for TARC8, but have to make some replacements if some of the original starters are no longer able to go.
Logged
Down the waterfall, wherever it may take me.

Offline Brannockdevice

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 321
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #76 on: Today at 04:56:14 PM »
Thought I'd dust off this thread by posting.

I'm wondering if filming could potentially be done this summer? TAR Australia 5 has shown that it's feasible. Then again, Australia and Canada have handled their respective covid situations differently, so I imagine it would be harder to film in Canada.

Then again AGAIN, I think it could be possible. If production starts in June, and all contestants quarantine for two weeks before filming (as was done in Australia), then I think we might have a chance. Especially if production insists on not flying. They could (in theory) just travel by private bus, which would be easier if the race precedes in a coast-to-coast fashion (for example, starting line in Vancouver and traveling across Canada via private bus before ending on the east coast somewhere).

What say you all? Can Canada take a page out of the Aussies' book?
Logged
"Exploration is really the essence of the human spirit." -Frank Borman

Online I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 532
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #77 on: Today at 05:27:02 PM »
I thought season 8 is supposed to be filmed in April/May as usual, was I wrong?

Summer filming would make no sense cause they would had to wait 1 year to air it in next summer 2022 anyway. I do not think they are planning to change airing schedule.
Logged

Online claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2124
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #78 on: Today at 05:30:56 PM »
It could be filmed only in Canada just like the last season but with COVID safety guidelines (similarly to Australia).
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 