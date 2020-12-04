« previous next »
TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)

Travejunkie

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
December 04, 2020, 10:38:37 AM
I would assume they would try to keep the teams they had cast for TARC8, but have to make some replacements if some of the original starters are no longer able to go.
Brannockdevice

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
February 08, 2021, 04:56:14 PM
Thought I'd dust off this thread by posting.

I'm wondering if filming could potentially be done this summer? TAR Australia 5 has shown that it's feasible. Then again, Australia and Canada have handled their respective covid situations differently, so I imagine it would be harder to film in Canada.

Then again AGAIN, I think it could be possible. If production starts in June, and all contestants quarantine for two weeks before filming (as was done in Australia), then I think we might have a chance. Especially if production insists on not flying. They could (in theory) just travel by private bus, which would be easier if the race precedes in a coast-to-coast fashion (for example, starting line in Vancouver and traveling across Canada via private bus before ending on the east coast somewhere).

What say you all? Can Canada take a page out of the Aussies' book?
I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
February 08, 2021, 05:27:02 PM
I thought season 8 is supposed to be filmed in April/May as usual, was I wrong?

Summer filming would make no sense cause they would had to wait 1 year to air it in next summer 2022 anyway. I do not think they are planning to change airing schedule.
claude_24hrs

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
February 08, 2021, 05:30:56 PM
It could be filmed only in Canada just like the last season but with COVID safety guidelines (similarly to Australia).
stunami

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
February 08, 2021, 06:55:41 PM
I also was thinking about that, they could really minimize the flights and do a lot of self driving / private bus / shuttle cars.
I think it's possible! They could film the whole of May with a July premiere!

I guess it will depends on how the situation is in April! It needs to be better than now..
Brannockdevice

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
February 08, 2021, 08:05:37 PM
I also was thinking about that, they could really minimize the flights and do a lot of self driving / private bus / shuttle cars.
I think it's possible! They could film the whole of May with a July premiere!

I guess it will depends on how the situation is in April! It needs to be better than now..

Yes, absolutely. I'm not sure if the Atlantic Bubble is still going on, but I think most of Ontario is still on lockdown. Things could definitely change by late spring. I was also thinking that since indigenous communities might be particularly at risk, they might avoid the north all together (with possible exceptions of only visiting national parks, like having a whole leg in Nahanni or Kluane, which I actually think would be a fascinating leg).
TARstorian

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
Today at 08:35:04 PM
I also was thinking about that, they could really minimize the flights and do a lot of self driving / private bus / shuttle cars.
I think it's possible! They could film the whole of May with a July premiere!

I guess it will depends on how the situation is in April! It needs to be better than now..

Yes, absolutely. I'm not sure if the Atlantic Bubble is still going on, but I think most of Ontario is still on lockdown. Things could definitely change by late spring. I was also thinking that since indigenous communities might be particularly at risk, they might avoid the north all together (with possible exceptions of only visiting national parks, like having a whole leg in Nahanni or Kluane, which I actually think would be a fascinating leg).

I'm in BC and while the situation has improved compared to a month or so ago, but Bonnie Henry isn't exactly the type who would be fine with something like TAR filming in BC.

Knowing TAR Canada loves using BC for 2-3 legs every season due to its ideal climate in late April and May, I can't see them doing TARC unless they can include B.C.

Unless they cast ten teams of all health professionals who have already been vaccinated, the earliest projection for any cast members and producers to be vaccinated is July (June if we're lucky).

Considering they are extremely rigid about the airdate for all seven seasons, I presume they'll just want to push it back one more year when everything will be one hundred percent safe and they will have many more options on an already limited domestic table.
