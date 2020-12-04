Thought I'd dust off this thread by posting.



I'm wondering if filming could potentially be done this summer? TAR Australia 5 has shown that it's feasible. Then again, Australia and Canada have handled their respective covid situations differently, so I imagine it would be harder to film in Canada.



Then again AGAIN, I think it could be possible. If production starts in June, and all contestants quarantine for two weeks before filming (as was done in Australia), then I think we might have a chance. Especially if production insists on not flying. They could (in theory) just travel by private bus, which would be easier if the race precedes in a coast-to-coast fashion (for example, starting line in Vancouver and traveling across Canada via private bus before ending on the east coast somewhere).



What say you all? Can Canada take a page out of the Aussies' book?