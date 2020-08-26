« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR 32; WHEN will it air?? FALL 2020 +(Emmy SPEC HERE PLEASE)  (Read 15413 times)

Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air?? FALL 2020 +(Emmy SPEC HERE PLEASE)
« Reply #225 on: August 26, 2020, 02:32:45 PM »
Quote from: elthemagnifico on August 26, 2020, 02:27:33 PM
Save your date! S32 Amazing Race premieres October 14th!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEXSahppK7V/?igshid=hrbwg2rr35jl

this is third time, like real
Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air?? FALL 2020 +(Emmy SPEC HERE PLEASE)
« Reply #226 on: August 26, 2020, 03:24:19 PM »
Mhm. I'll believe that premiere date when I see it.
Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air?? FALL 2020 +(Emmy SPEC HERE PLEASE)
« Reply #227 on: August 26, 2020, 03:31:45 PM »
Moving to 8:00 p.m. on week 3 says to me that Big Brother will be done by then since it is in the 8:00 p.m. time slot. 

I also wouldn't be surprised if there will be at least 1 if not 2 double episodes because 11 weeks is December 23rd.
Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air?? FALL 2020 +(Emmy SPEC HERE PLEASE)
« Reply #228 on: August 26, 2020, 05:14:11 PM »
Guess no more 2-hour long premiere...  :'(
Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air?? FALL 2020 +(Emmy SPEC HERE PLEASE)
« Reply #229 on: August 26, 2020, 05:21:23 PM »
The week TAR moves to 8pm ET, Big Brother will have its two hour finale (October 28). Which off the top means their season is about 80 days, up to 19 days shorter than usual.
« Last Edit: August 26, 2020, 10:26:21 PM by theschnauzers »
Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air?? FALL 2020 +(Emmy SPEC HERE PLEASE)
« Reply #230 on: August 26, 2020, 09:17:22 PM »
This is great news! Two TAR-related news in two days! I'm very much looking forward to tuning in this season, I can't believe the cast has had to wait almost TWO YEARS for the season to be aired!
Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air?? FALL 2020 +(Emmy SPEC HERE PLEASE)
« Reply #231 on: August 26, 2020, 09:54:25 PM »
This is a great news to me and it will be almost 16 months after the last season last aired.
Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air?? FALL 2020 +(Emmy SPEC HERE PLEASE)
« Reply #232 on: September 02, 2020, 06:04:48 PM »
Quote from: theschnauzers on August 26, 2020, 05:21:23 PM
The week TAR moves to 8pm ET, Big Brother will have its two hour finale (October 28). Which off the top means their season is about 80 days, up to 19 days shorter than usual.

There was rumor that the finale would be earlier than the 28th but yeah, you are right. Season finale of BB is on the 28th.

I still can see TAR having a couple of 2 hour episodes in November or December because I really don't see them airing it over the holiday period. They can air all the old Christmas specials during that time when people aren't watching as much TV.  Oct 14th to Dec 23 is only 11 weeks.
Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air?? FALL 2020 +(Emmy SPEC HERE PLEASE)
« Reply #233 on: September 02, 2020, 09:06:43 PM »
Quote from: HavaDrPepper on September 02, 2020, 06:04:48 PM
There was rumor that the finale would be earlier than the 28th but yeah, you are right. Season finale of BB is on the 28th.

I still can see TAR having a couple of 2 hour episodes in November or December because I really don't see them airing it over the holiday period. They can air all the old Christmas specials during that time when people aren't watching as much TV.  Oct 14th to Dec 23 is only 11 weeks.

That could be likely a December 16 two-hour finale would be an option as any new episode doesn't typically air during Christmas week, especially on Christmas Day (December 25).

JMO
Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air?? FALL 2020 +(Emmy SPEC HERE PLEASE)
« Reply #234 on: Today at 05:13:57 PM »
CURRENT SCHEDULE UPDATED:

WED NOV 11 8-9pm
You Dont Strike Me as a Renaissance Man  Teams are in Paris, France where they must whip up some tasty treats and make enough Crème Chantilly for four pies, as well as compete in a series of carnival games, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 11 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
*TWO EPISODES!*
WED NOV 18 8pm
"I'm Not Even Walking, I'm Falling"

WED NOV 18 9PM
"Give Me a Beard Bump"

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
*TWO EPISODES!*
WED NOV 25


8-9 PM  The Amazing Race
"Are You a Rickshaw?"

9-10 PM  The Amazing Race
"This is Not Payback, This is Karma"

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2
8-9 PM  The Amazing Race


Remainder still TBD
« Last Edit: Today at 05:24:34 PM by georgiapeach »
