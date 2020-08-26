« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 32; WHEN will it air?? FALL 2020 +(Emmy SPEC HERE PLEASE)  (Read 13382 times)

2 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline ZBC Company

  • aka spoler
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5052
Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air?? FALL 2020 +(Emmy SPEC HERE PLEASE)
« Reply #225 on: August 26, 2020, 02:32:45 PM »
Quote from: elthemagnifico on August 26, 2020, 02:27:33 PM
Save your date! S32 Amazing Race premieres October 14th!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEXSahppK7V/?igshid=hrbwg2rr35jl

this is third time, like real
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2997
Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air?? FALL 2020 +(Emmy SPEC HERE PLEASE)
« Reply #226 on: August 26, 2020, 03:24:19 PM »
Mhm. I'll believe that premiere date when I see it.
Logged

Offline HavaDrPepper

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air?? FALL 2020 +(Emmy SPEC HERE PLEASE)
« Reply #227 on: August 26, 2020, 03:31:45 PM »
Moving to 8:00 p.m. on week 3 says to me that Big Brother will be done by then since it is in the 8:00 p.m. time slot. 

I also wouldn't be surprised if there will be at least 1 if not 2 double episodes because 11 weeks is December 23rd.
Logged

Offline OMGitsGARRET

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 54
Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air?? FALL 2020 +(Emmy SPEC HERE PLEASE)
« Reply #228 on: August 26, 2020, 05:14:11 PM »
Guess no more 2-hour long premiere...  :'(
Logged

Offline theschnauzers

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3832
  • An original TARfly
Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air?? FALL 2020 +(Emmy SPEC HERE PLEASE)
« Reply #229 on: August 26, 2020, 05:21:23 PM »
The week TAR moves to 8pm ET, Big Brother will have its two hour finale (October 28). Which off the top means their season is about 80 days, up to 19 days shorter than usual.
« Last Edit: August 26, 2020, 10:26:21 PM by theschnauzers »
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7178
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air?? FALL 2020 +(Emmy SPEC HERE PLEASE)
« Reply #230 on: August 26, 2020, 09:17:22 PM »
This is great news! Two TAR-related news in two days! I'm very much looking forward to tuning in this season, I can't believe the cast has had to wait almost TWO YEARS for the season to be aired!
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2028
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air?? FALL 2020 +(Emmy SPEC HERE PLEASE)
« Reply #231 on: August 26, 2020, 09:54:25 PM »
This is a great news to me and it will be almost 16 months after the last season last aired.
Logged

Offline HavaDrPepper

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air?? FALL 2020 +(Emmy SPEC HERE PLEASE)
« Reply #232 on: Today at 06:04:48 PM »
Quote from: theschnauzers on August 26, 2020, 05:21:23 PM
The week TAR moves to 8pm ET, Big Brother will have its two hour finale (October 28). Which off the top means their season is about 80 days, up to 19 days shorter than usual.

There was rumor that the finale would be earlier than the 28th but yeah, you are right. Season finale of BB is on the 28th.

I still can see TAR having a couple of 2 hour episodes in November or December because I really don't see them airing it over the holiday period. They can air all the old Christmas specials during that time when people aren't watching as much TV.  Oct 14th to Dec 23 is only 11 weeks.
Logged

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2028
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air?? FALL 2020 +(Emmy SPEC HERE PLEASE)
« Reply #233 on: Today at 09:06:43 PM »
Quote from: HavaDrPepper on Today at 06:04:48 PM
There was rumor that the finale would be earlier than the 28th but yeah, you are right. Season finale of BB is on the 28th.

I still can see TAR having a couple of 2 hour episodes in November or December because I really don't see them airing it over the holiday period. They can air all the old Christmas specials during that time when people aren't watching as much TV.  Oct 14th to Dec 23 is only 11 weeks.

That could be likely a December 16 two-hour finale would be an option as any new episode doesn't typically air during Christmas week, especially on Christmas Day (December 25).

JMO
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 