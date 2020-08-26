The week TAR moves to 8pm ET, Big Brother will have its two hour finale (October 28). Which off the top means their season is about 80 days, up to 19 days shorter than usual.



There was rumor that the finale would be earlier than the 28th but yeah, you are right. Season finale of BB is on the 28th.I still can see TAR having a couple of 2 hour episodes in November or December because I really don't see them airing it over the holiday period. They can air all the old Christmas specials during that time when people aren't watching as much TV. Oct 14th to Dec 23 is only 11 weeks.