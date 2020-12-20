Sounds like the TAR producers may've been listening to this season's criticisms after all



Bert & Elise are mulling over new alliance-stemming rules for next season - https://www.realityblurred.com/realitytv/2020/12/amazing-race-32-producers-interview



Im going to be really honest with you, Doganieri told me. I think were going to have to put a rule on that in the future.



It does take the thrill out of it a little bit for me because these are not group challenges for 11 teams to participate in [as] a group."



The rappelling challenge in Germany, which required teams to notice letters on a rooftop and then unscramble them, was effectively neutered by teams sharing the answer to the puzzle part, and I mentioned that.



Like you said, we put a lot of work months and months of research development, scouting, challenge decisions being made. It is a little frustrating to watch when somebody is giving information to another contestant, and the other team is not getting that information because then to me, it starts to affect what maybe should have been a little bit of a different outcome, Doganieri said.



She said itd likely be the latter: We wouldnt want somebody just share information with another team. It might be challenge-specific, because sometimes we might want them to work with a group.



Doganieri also said that the idea of alliances more broadly isnt something that troubles her.



I dont mind the alliancesI think theres something really exciting about that, and when other teams dont even know theres an alliance or they think that theyre part of an alliance, she said. I like all that intrigue; I think thats kind of fun. But, you know, helping a team that might be struggling because you want them to advance over another team? I think we have to look at that, and I dont know what the answer to that as yet, but its definitely something were going to look at.

Just going to highlight this excerpt in the interview that I wanted to reiterate about the loopholes in tasks:The questions asked by Andy hit the nail on the head. Answered all the questions I had overall.