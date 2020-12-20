I would think they would visit Australia for this season because we have been wanting them to visit Melbourne, Tasmania, and a revisit to Cairns, Brisbane, Perth, etc.
I think a route could be:
Leg 1: (United States --> England)
Leg 2: (England --> Scotland)
Leg 3: (Scotland --> Sweden)
Leg 4: (Sweden --> Austria)
Leg 5: (Austria --> Singapore)
Leg 6: (Singapore --> South Korea)
Leg 7: (South Korea --> Japan)
Leg 8: (Japan --> Australia)
Leg 9: (Australia)
Leg 10: (Australia --> New Zealand)
Leg 11: (New Zealand --> Chile or Argentina)
Leg 12: (Chile --> Argentina --> United States)
I think that Chile would be the option however I would love a Mendoza, Argentina, meat eating switchback. Also, us fans are loving the no double leg countries however I would love to have two Australian cities visited.