TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
December 20, 2020, 12:41:49 PM
Quote from: Maanca on December 19, 2020, 01:19:51 AM
Sounds like the TAR producers may've been listening to this season's criticisms after all :D

Bert & Elise are mulling over new alliance-stemming rules for next season - https://www.realityblurred.com/realitytv/2020/12/amazing-race-32-producers-interview
Just going to highlight this excerpt in the interview that I wanted to reiterate about the loopholes in tasks:
Im going to be really honest with you, Doganieri told me. I think were going to have to put a rule on that in the future.

It does take the thrill out of it a little bit for me because these are not group challenges for 11 teams to participate in [as] a group."

The rappelling challenge in Germany, which required teams to notice letters on a rooftop and then unscramble them, was effectively neutered by teams sharing the answer to the puzzle part, and I mentioned that.

Like you said, we put a lot of work months and months of research development, scouting, challenge decisions being made. It is a little frustrating to watch when somebody is giving information to another contestant, and the other team is not getting that information because then to me, it starts to affect what maybe should have been a little bit of a different outcome, Doganieri said.

She said itd likely be the latter: We wouldnt want somebody just share information with another team. It might be challenge-specific, because sometimes we might want them to work with a group.

Doganieri also said that the idea of alliances more broadly isnt something that troubles her.

I dont mind the alliancesI think theres something really exciting about that, and when other teams dont even know theres an alliance or they think that theyre part of an alliance, she said. I like all that intrigue; I think thats kind of fun. But, you know, helping a team that might be struggling because you want them to advance over another team? I think we have to look at that, and I dont know what the answer to that as yet, but its definitely something were going to look at.

The questions asked by Andy hit the nail on the head. Answered all the questions I had overall. :tup:
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
December 20, 2020, 01:52:37 PM
Yes, it was a good interview. And seeing Elise's comments was mostly reassuring. I say mostly because I don't want to expect too much lol
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
December 21, 2020, 09:40:27 AM
I feel like they think Alliances are fine (which they are) because it does help create a bit of Drama.

I'm sure if they just add a rule (remind the teams at the beginning and also on the clues) that sharing ANSWERS to a challenge is forbidden, it would be a game changer
Teams would still be able to 'help' each other, by pointing the right direction from where they got the clue, or ask each other questions, help with flights, etc.

But by adding just that one rule, we wouldn't have a situation of Berlin/Manila again. Because team would be penalize if they share the correct answer to another team.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
December 21, 2020, 09:48:51 AM
Quote from: stunami on December 21, 2020, 09:40:27 AM
I feel like they think Alliances are fine (which they are) because it does help create a bit of Drama.

I'm sure if they just add a rule (remind the teams at the beginning and also on the clues) that sharing ANSWERS to a challenge is forbidden, it would be a game changer
Teams would still be able to 'help' each other, by pointing the right direction from where they got the clue, or ask each other questions, help with flights, etc.

But by adding just that one rule, we wouldn't have a situation of Berlin/Manila again. Because team would be penalize if they share the correct answer to another team.

Yeah, alliances are fine imo as long as they dont get into blatant answer sharing. Or limit the amount of teams in one. Five just doesnt make sense.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #354 on: Today at 05:44:10 PM »
They are going to start with vaccination in all EU countries tomorrow...


I think TAR33 may be europe heavy season because of it. They will probably visit South America as well. My guess would be first 3 legs in UK, then 4 legs in South America and then 4 legs in Europe.

They are definitely skipping Africa.

Asia? Idk, maybe some more developed countries like UAE, Singapur, Japan or South Korea? But I still can't see them staying in overcrowded metropolitan cities for safety reason.

I still think Australia & New Zealand (and also Canada) are uninteresting countries from producer standpoint because they are just too similiar to US.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #355 on: Today at 07:36:34 PM »
There are still unanswered questions because of the newly confirmed COVID-19 variant which is spreading and has been detected on several continents. It is still not known how wel the vaccines will work against this particular variant, and it appears to spread 50 to 70 percent faster than the current COVID-19 mutation that was first detected in March and which itself spread much faster than the original strain.

There are still a lot of unknowns about the other vaccines being promoted in Russia and China, and how quickly vaccine distribution and administration will take place in various places in much of the world outside of Europe and North America. So Id be very cautious about time frame predictions for resuming filming of season 33.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #356 on: Today at 08:27:49 PM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Today at 05:44:10 PM
They are going to start with vaccination in all EU countries tomorrow...


I think TAR33 may be europe heavy season because of it. They will probably visit South America as well. My guess would be first 3 legs in UK, then 4 legs in South America and then 4 legs in Europe.

They are definitely skipping Africa.

Asia? Idk, maybe some more developed countries like UAE, Singapur, Japan or South Korea? But I still can't see them staying in overcrowded metropolitan cities for safety reason.

I still think Australia & New Zealand (and also Canada) are uninteresting countries from producer standpoint because they are just too similiar to US.

As more probably to be a 6-continent race route, BVM stated in the Yahoo interview (in addition to UK and Sweden; UK will be 2 legs and Sweden as the 3rd leg) the proposed countries are Austria/Italy, Vietnam and a penultimate leg in South America in an eastward route from Oceania (Australia). Africa is more likely to be visited.

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #357 on: Today at 09:05:38 PM »
I made what I thought would be a realistic route for the rest of 33 but wont post it out of fear Id someone mess things up if Im accurate
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #358 on: Today at 09:12:52 PM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Today at 05:44:10 PM
They are going to start with vaccination in all EU countries tomorrow...


I think TAR33 may be europe heavy season because of it. They will probably visit South America as well. My guess would be first 3 legs in UK, then 4 legs in South America and then 4 legs in Europe.

They are definitely skipping Africa.

Asia? Idk, maybe some more developed countries like UAE, Singapur, Japan or South Korea? But I still can't see them staying in overcrowded metropolitan cities for safety reason.

I still think Australia & New Zealand (and also Canada) are uninteresting countries from producer standpoint because they are just too similiar to US.

Yeah, Id think if they decide to tweak the route so they can finish, theyll stick to smaller and medium sized developed countries. I read that Australia isnt starting its vaccine program until March since its summer there now and theyre doing well regardless.

I also agree that they dont really go to Oceania and Canada because theyre just too similar to the US. Australia and NZ are so geographically isolated that you almost have to do three legs between them and thats three legs in English speaking countries. The UK is much easier to get in and out of as far as English speaking countries go.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #359 on: Today at 09:17:52 PM »
I would think they would visit Australia for this season because we have been wanting them to visit Melbourne, Tasmania, and a revisit to Cairns, Brisbane, Perth, etc.

I think a route could be:
Leg 1: (United States --> England)
Leg 2: (England --> Scotland)
Leg 3: (Scotland --> Sweden)
Leg 4: (Sweden --> Austria)
Leg 5: (Austria --> Singapore)
Leg 6: (Singapore --> South Korea)
Leg 7: (South Korea --> Japan)
Leg 8: (Japan --> Australia)
Leg 9: (Australia)
Leg 10: (Australia --> New Zealand)
Leg 11: (New Zealand --> Chile or Argentina)
Leg 12: (Chile --> Argentina --> United States)

I think that Chile would be the option however I would love a Mendoza, Argentina, meat eating switchback. Also, us fans are loving the no double leg countries however I would love to have two Australian cities visited.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #360 on: Today at 09:19:36 PM »
Quote from: ianthebalance on Today at 09:05:38 PM
I made what I thought would be a realistic route for the rest of 33 but wont post it out of fear Id someone mess things up if Im accurate
POST IT!!!! I want to see it, or atleast pm it to me!
