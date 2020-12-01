« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)  (Read 34935 times)

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #350 on: Yesterday at 12:41:49 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on December 19, 2020, 01:19:51 AM
Sounds like the TAR producers may've been listening to this season's criticisms after all :D

Bert & Elise are mulling over new alliance-stemming rules for next season - https://www.realityblurred.com/realitytv/2020/12/amazing-race-32-producers-interview
Just going to highlight this excerpt in the interview that I wanted to reiterate about the loopholes in tasks:
Im going to be really honest with you, Doganieri told me. I think were going to have to put a rule on that in the future.

It does take the thrill out of it a little bit for me because these are not group challenges for 11 teams to participate in [as] a group."

The rappelling challenge in Germany, which required teams to notice letters on a rooftop and then unscramble them, was effectively neutered by teams sharing the answer to the puzzle part, and I mentioned that.

Like you said, we put a lot of work months and months of research development, scouting, challenge decisions being made. It is a little frustrating to watch when somebody is giving information to another contestant, and the other team is not getting that information because then to me, it starts to affect what maybe should have been a little bit of a different outcome, Doganieri said.

She said itd likely be the latter: We wouldnt want somebody just share information with another team. It might be challenge-specific, because sometimes we might want them to work with a group.

Doganieri also said that the idea of alliances more broadly isnt something that troubles her.

I dont mind the alliancesI think theres something really exciting about that, and when other teams dont even know theres an alliance or they think that theyre part of an alliance, she said. I like all that intrigue; I think thats kind of fun. But, you know, helping a team that might be struggling because you want them to advance over another team? I think we have to look at that, and I dont know what the answer to that as yet, but its definitely something were going to look at.

The questions asked by Andy hit the nail on the head. Answered all the questions I had overall. :tup:
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #351 on: Yesterday at 01:52:37 PM »
Yes, it was a good interview. And seeing Elise's comments was mostly reassuring. I say mostly because I don't want to expect too much lol
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #352 on: Today at 09:40:27 AM »
I feel like they think Alliances are fine (which they are) because it does help create a bit of Drama.

I'm sure if they just add a rule (remind the teams at the beginning and also on the clues) that sharing ANSWERS to a challenge is forbidden, it would be a game changer
Teams would still be able to 'help' each other, by pointing the right direction from where they got the clue, or ask each other questions, help with flights, etc.

But by adding just that one rule, we wouldn't have a situation of Berlin/Manila again. Because team would be penalize if they share the correct answer to another team.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #353 on: Today at 09:48:51 AM »
Quote from: stunami on Today at 09:40:27 AM
I feel like they think Alliances are fine (which they are) because it does help create a bit of Drama.

I'm sure if they just add a rule (remind the teams at the beginning and also on the clues) that sharing ANSWERS to a challenge is forbidden, it would be a game changer
Teams would still be able to 'help' each other, by pointing the right direction from where they got the clue, or ask each other questions, help with flights, etc.

But by adding just that one rule, we wouldn't have a situation of Berlin/Manila again. Because team would be penalize if they share the correct answer to another team.

Yeah, alliances are fine imo as long as they dont get into blatant answer sharing. Or limit the amount of teams in one. Five just doesnt make sense.
