Sounds like the TAR producers may've been listening to this season's criticisms after all
Bert & Elise are mulling over new alliance-stemming rules for next season - https://www.realityblurred.com/realitytv/2020/12/amazing-race-32-producers-interview
Just going to highlight this excerpt in the interview that I wanted to reiterate about the loopholes in tasks:
Im going to be really honest with you, Doganieri told me. I think were going to have to put a rule on that in the future.
It does take the thrill out of it a little bit for me because these are not group challenges for 11 teams to participate in [as] a group."
The rappelling challenge in Germany, which required teams to notice letters on a rooftop and then unscramble them, was effectively neutered by teams sharing the answer to the puzzle part, and I mentioned that.
Like you said, we put a lot of work months and months of research development, scouting, challenge decisions being made. It is a little frustrating to watch when somebody is giving information to another contestant, and the other team is not getting that information because then to me, it starts to affect what maybe should have been a little bit of a different outcome, Doganieri said.
She said itd likely be the latter: We wouldnt want somebody just share information with another team. It might be challenge-specific, because sometimes we might want them to work with a group.
Doganieri also said that the idea of alliances more broadly isnt something that troubles her.
I dont mind the alliancesI think theres something really exciting about that, and when other teams dont even know theres an alliance or they think that theyre part of an alliance, she said. I like all that intrigue; I think thats kind of fun. But, you know, helping a team that might be struggling because you want them to advance over another team? I think we have to look at that, and I dont know what the answer to that as yet, but its definitely something were going to look at.
The questions asked by Andy hit the nail on the head. Answered all the questions I had overall.