I'm not sure if this is the right thread to post this in, or if it could even deserve it own thread itself but;I thought some people here might find this interview from Rob Has a Podcast with TAR29 winner Scott Flannary on this current season of TAR worth listening to. Specifically, Scott talking about how whenever the teams from his season had access to the internet, they would go onto THIS website and search to see information on their very own season WHILE filming. Things like contestant identification to see if people were who they said they were, to see if we had any information on the route, or anything else notable, ect. It's really interesting actually!It starts around the 1 hour and 6 minute mark and lasts for the next few minutes. Some really fascinating stuff!