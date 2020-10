Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on Yesterday at 09:49:41 PM According to Futon Critic, the pair of double episodes set to air on November 18th are titled "Give Me a Beard Bump" for episode 7, and "Are You a Rickshaw?" for episode 8.



http://www.thefutoncritic.com/showatch/amazing-race/listings/



"11/18/20 (We.) 8:00 PM CBS (#3207/3208) Give Me a Beard Bump / Are You a Rickshaw?"



I'm not going to say anything else regarding episode 7's title other than CBS has some really dumb members on their production team to approve that title so far in advance.



Hmm, probably means it's also India x2 and not Almaty x2 like we originally thought.



If there are two India legs, then that means Paraguay would have to be an NEL. We know that there was a speed bump in Kazakhstan so whatever leg was before that was an NEL. If there are two Kazakh legs then thatíd likely be Leg 7 but if itís just one then itís Leg 6 meaning Leg 4 would have to be an NEL for everything to line up. Iím leaning toward two Kazakhstan legs and everything we already thought being correct but...you never know!