Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
3 Members and 6 Guests are viewing this topic.
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on Today at 02:51:16 PMCBS to air two double 2-hour back-to-back episodes of The Amazing Race on November 4th (episodes 4 and 5) and November 18th (episodes 7 and 8 ). Yikes @ the burn offhttp://www.thefutoncritic.com/showatch/amazing-race/listings/They're not trying to burn it off like TAR 30, they want to make sure they air all of their episodes before the Christmas season begins. so doing two double-length episodes makes sense.
CBS to air two double 2-hour back-to-back episodes of The Amazing Race on November 4th (episodes 4 and 5) and November 18th (episodes 7 and 8 ). Yikes @ the burn offhttp://www.thefutoncritic.com/showatch/amazing-race/listings/
Page created in 0.027 seconds with 32 queries.