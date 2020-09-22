« previous next »
Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
September 22, 2020, 12:20:31 PM
Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
September 22, 2020, 04:49:59 PM
"
What country and place would you most like to visit and why?
Trinidad and Spain for the beaches, sunsets, wildlife, and chocolates."

Looks like one racer gets their wish right off the bat, another wanted Angkor Wat, which is also on?

A lot of people said "Africa" without realizing Africa is a continent  :lol:
Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
September 22, 2020, 09:20:33 PM
Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
September 30, 2020, 09:25:16 AM
Episode 1 title is "One Million Miles" to air on October 14, 2020

Per CBS schedule website
Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
October 01, 2020, 01:32:03 AM
New preview: https://youtu.be/k_14WVX4tdY

Credit to u/schoolrocks1993 on Reddit
Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
October 02, 2020, 07:21:54 PM
Episode 2 title is "Red Lipstick is Not My Color", to air on October 21, 2020.

Episode 3 ttile is "We're Makin' Big Moves", to air on October 28, 2020

Source: The Futon Critic
Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
October 05, 2020, 02:16:38 PM
Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
October 05, 2020, 03:03:38 PM
The Amazing Race - Returns (Sneak Peek 1)

Meet the 11 new teams who will begin their journey of a lifetime when host Phil Keoghan kicks off the 32nd edition of THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Oct. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-FmRTwOeFiw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-FmRTwOeFiw</a>

The Amazing Race - Returns (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_Tdh5KRWwY0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_Tdh5KRWwY0</a>
Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
October 07, 2020, 11:29:17 PM
Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
October 09, 2020, 01:05:45 PM
The Amazing Race 32 Cast Reveal Their Greatest Fears

It takes a lot of courage to be a Racer - but what things will stop the teams of The Amazing Race Season 32 dead in their tracks? Watch the season premiere of The Amazing Race on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 9/8c on CBS and CBS All Access.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gojTDDGcl04" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gojTDDGcl04</a>
Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
October 09, 2020, 07:31:48 PM
Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
October 12, 2020, 01:21:25 PM
The Teams On The Amazing Race Season 32 Discuss Their Strategies

It takes more than just being a good navigator to win the $1 million grand prize at the end of The Amazing Race. See what the new racers have in mind to give themselves an edge. Don't miss the season premiere of The Amazing Race on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 9/8c on CBS and CBS All Access.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gPFhpslKxNc&amp;t=0s" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gPFhpslKxNc&amp;t=0s</a>
Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
October 12, 2020, 03:18:35 PM
Us Magazine interview: https://www.usmagazine.com/entertainment/news/amazing-races-phil-keoghan-talks-season-32-covid-19-challenges/

Talks about the nuYield and... going to Kazakhstan for the first time  :idgit
Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
October 13, 2020, 04:05:17 AM
For news about TAR32 airing, for any and all Australian viewers! :)  :conf: :cheer:

Quote
ITS THE REALITY SHOW WITH ONE OF THE MOST PASSIONATE FAN BASES AND WILL RETURN FIRST TO 7PLUS AND THEN LATER TO CHANNEL 7.

The Amazing Race US kicks off its 32nd season this Thursday 15th October (Australian time) with a season filmed before the COVID-19 outbreak.

Viewers will be able to see the episodes express from the US on 7plus on Thursdays, right after the show has aired on CBS in America.

Seven will unveil the series on Thursday 29th October at 10pm on the primary channel.

https://tvblackbox.com.au/page/2020/10/13/exclusive-seven-to-air-the-amazing-race-express-from-the-us-on-7plus/
Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
October 13, 2020, 01:04:33 PM
The Amazing Race Season 32 Cast On Their Favorite Phil-Isms

The new teams of The Amazing Race Season 32 reveal their favorite catchphrases and mannerisms of host Phil Keoghan. Watch the season premiere of The Amazing Race on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 9/8c on CBS and CBS All Access.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QLw7vXv7iEk&amp;t=0s" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QLw7vXv7iEk&amp;t=0s</a>
Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
October 13, 2020, 02:35:37 PM
Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
October 14, 2020, 04:01:17 PM
Pleasantly surprised to see my local paper the San Francisco Chronicle feature TAR and Eswar & Aparna:

Bay Area siblings live out their childhood dream by competing on season 32 of The Amazing Race
https://datebook.sfchronicle.com/movies-tv/bay-area-siblings-live-out-their-childhood-dream-by-competing-on-season-32-of-the-amazing-race

Quote
Born in Chennai, India, the siblings grew up in Fremont, where they recall watching the show with their parents every Sunday night.

There was a season when they went to Chennai, Aparna said. I remember being like, Wow, they went to my hometown! Something in me was like, I want to be on The Amazing Race. This has to happen.
Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
October 14, 2020, 10:05:53 PM
Upcoming episode titles coming from The Futon Critic:

Episode 4 is "Olé, Olé!" to air on November 4, 2020

Episode 5 is "You Dont Strike Me as a Renaissance Man" to also air on November 4, 2020, the second hour of the airdate

Episode 6 is "Im Not Even Walking, Im Falling" to air on November 11, 2020

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:47:13 AM by claude_24hrs »
Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
Today at 11:05:12 AM
I found an interesting interview from Trinidad & Tobago of someone who was in charge of bringing the race to their country and planning the first leg out.

I believe she briefly mentions the location of where the Overnight Rest took place, but I can't quite make it out because she says it so fast, is anyone able to figure it out? That would be an interesting piece of information to add to the race summary.

Also interesting to note that, at the time of the interview, they still thought the premiere was set to be 2-hours, lol.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZR8FMc24RBM
Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
Today at 11:18:35 AM
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on Today at 11:05:12 AM
I believe she briefly mentions the location of where the Overnight Rest took place, but I can't quite make it out because she says it so fast, is anyone able to figure it out? That would be an interesting piece of information to add to the race summary.

Overnight in Piarco (Trinidad's airport) to transfer flights.
