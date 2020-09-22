I found an interesting interview from Trinidad & Tobago of someone who was in charge of bringing the race to their country and planning the first leg out.I believe she briefly mentions the location of where the Overnight Rest took place, but I can't quite make it out because she says it so fast, is anyone able to figure it out? That would be an interesting piece of information to add to the race summary.Also interesting to note that, at the time of the interview, they still thought the premiere was set to be 2-hours, lol.