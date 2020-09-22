« previous next »
TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*

Xoruz

Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
September 22, 2020, 12:20:31 PM
Leafsfan

Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
September 22, 2020, 04:49:59 PM
"
What country and place would you most like to visit and why?
Trinidad and Spain for the beaches, sunsets, wildlife, and chocolates."

Looks like one racer gets their wish right off the bat, another wanted Angkor Wat, which is also on?

A lot of people said "Africa" without realizing Africa is a continent  :lol:
Alenaveda

Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
September 22, 2020, 09:20:33 PM
claude_24hrs

Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
September 30, 2020, 09:25:16 AM
Episode 1 title is "One Million Miles" to air on October 14, 2020

Per CBS schedule website
Malcooolm

Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
October 01, 2020, 01:32:03 AM
New preview: https://youtu.be/k_14WVX4tdY

Credit to u/schoolrocks1993 on Reddit
claude_24hrs

Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
October 02, 2020, 07:21:54 PM
Episode 2 title is "Red Lipstick is Not My Color", to air on October 21, 2020.

Episode 3 ttile is "We're Makin' Big Moves", to air on October 28, 2020

Source: The Futon Critic
Xoruz

Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
October 05, 2020, 02:16:38 PM
RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
October 05, 2020, 03:03:38 PM
The Amazing Race - Returns (Sneak Peek 1)

Meet the 11 new teams who will begin their journey of a lifetime when host Phil Keoghan kicks off the 32nd edition of THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Oct. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-FmRTwOeFiw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-FmRTwOeFiw</a>

The Amazing Race - Returns (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_Tdh5KRWwY0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_Tdh5KRWwY0</a>
georgiapeach

Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
October 07, 2020, 11:29:17 PM
RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
October 09, 2020, 01:05:45 PM
The Amazing Race 32 Cast Reveal Their Greatest Fears

It takes a lot of courage to be a Racer - but what things will stop the teams of The Amazing Race Season 32 dead in their tracks? Watch the season premiere of The Amazing Race on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 9/8c on CBS and CBS All Access.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gojTDDGcl04" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gojTDDGcl04</a>
Malcooolm

Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
October 09, 2020, 07:31:48 PM
RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
Yesterday at 01:21:25 PM
The Teams On The Amazing Race Season 32 Discuss Their Strategies

It takes more than just being a good navigator to win the $1 million grand prize at the end of The Amazing Race. See what the new racers have in mind to give themselves an edge. Don't miss the season premiere of The Amazing Race on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 9/8c on CBS and CBS All Access.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gPFhpslKxNc&amp;t=0s" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gPFhpslKxNc&amp;t=0s</a>
dryedmangoez

Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
Yesterday at 03:18:35 PM
Us Magazine interview: https://www.usmagazine.com/entertainment/news/amazing-races-phil-keoghan-talks-season-32-covid-19-challenges/

Talks about the nuYield and... going to Kazakhstan for the first time  :idgit
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
Today at 04:05:17 AM
For news about TAR32 airing, for any and all Australian viewers! :)  :conf: :cheer:

Quote
ITS THE REALITY SHOW WITH ONE OF THE MOST PASSIONATE FAN BASES AND WILL RETURN FIRST TO 7PLUS AND THEN LATER TO CHANNEL 7.

The Amazing Race US kicks off its 32nd season this Thursday 15th October (Australian time) with a season filmed before the COVID-19 outbreak.

Viewers will be able to see the episodes express from the US on 7plus on Thursdays, right after the show has aired on CBS in America.

Seven will unveil the series on Thursday 29th October at 10pm on the primary channel.

https://tvblackbox.com.au/page/2020/10/13/exclusive-seven-to-air-the-amazing-race-express-from-the-us-on-7plus/
