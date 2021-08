James & Will

James & Will

THE AMAZING RACE 32 CONTESTANT TRACKER

Team #3: Maddison & Riley McKibbin

Brothers | Professional Beach Volleyballers





Seen in future sightings, SAFE through Leg 1





Leg 2: Not seen, assumed SAFE through Leg 2





Leg 3: Not seen, assumed SAFE through Leg 3





Seen in future sightings, SAFE through Leg 4





Seen in future sightings, SAFE through Leg 5





Seen in future sightings, SAFE through Leg 6





Seen in future sightings, SAFE through Leg 7





Leg 8: Not seen, assumed SAFE through Leg 8





Leg 9: Not seen, assumed SAFE through Leg 9





Seen in future sightings, SAFE through Leg 10





Seen in future sightings, SAFE through Leg 11





Sighted racing in Leg 12 - FINAL 3









Team #7: James Wallington & Will Jardell

Boyfriends | Travel Bloggers





Seen in future sightings, SAFE through Leg 1





Leg 2: Not seen, assumed SAFE through Leg 2





Leg 3: Not seen, assumed SAFE through Leg 3





Seen in future sightings, SAFE through Leg 4





Leg 5: Not seen, assumed SAFE through Leg 5





Seen in future sightings, SAFE through Leg 6





Leg 7: Not seen, assumed SAFE through Leg 7





Leg 8: Not seen, assumed SAFE through Leg 8





Leg 9: Not seen, assumed SAFE through Leg 9





Leg 10: Sighted flying from BKK to REP



Seen in future sightings, SAFE through Leg 10





Seen in future sightings, SAFE through Leg 11





Sighted racing in Leg 12 - FINAL 3









Team #4

Asian M/F in Red





Seen in future sightings, SAFE through Leg 1





Leg 2: Not seen, assumed SAFE through Leg 2





Leg 3: Not seen, assumed SAFE through Leg 3





Seen in future sightings, SAFE through Leg 4





Leg 5: Not seen, assumed SAFE through Leg 5





Leg 6: Not seen, assumed SAFE through Leg 6





Leg 7: Not seen, assumed SAFE through Leg 7





Leg 8: Not seen, assumed SAFE through Leg 8





Leg 9: Not seen, assumed SAFE through Leg 9





Seen in future sightings, SAFE through Leg 10





Seen in future sightings, SAFE through Leg 11





Sighted racing in Leg 12 - FINAL 3









Team #1: DeAngelo Williams & Gary Barnidge

Friends | Former NFL Players





Seen in future sightings, SAFE through Leg 1





Leg 2: Not seen, assumed SAFE through Leg 2





Seen in future sightings, SAFE through Leg 1





Seen in future sightings, SAFE through Leg 4





Leg 5: Not seen, assumed SAFE through Leg 5





Leg 6: Not seen, assumed SAFE through Leg 6





Leg 7: Not seen, assumed SAFE through Leg 7





Leg 8: Not seen, assumed SAFE through Leg 8





Leg 9: Not seen, assumed SAFE through Leg 9





Leg 10: Sighted flying from BKK to REP



Seen in future sightings, SAFE through Leg 10





Last place at the end of Leg 11, ELIMINATED in 4th place









Team #9: Aparna & Eswar Dhinakaran

Siblings





Seen in future sightings, SAFE through Leg 1





Leg 2: Not seen, assumed SAFE through Leg 2





Leg 3: Not seen, assumed SAFE through Leg 3





Seen in future sightings, SAFE through Leg 4





Leg 5: Not seen, assumed SAFE through Leg 5





Leg 6: Not seen, assumed SAFE through Leg 6





Leg 7: Not seen, assumed SAFE through Leg 7





Seen in future sightings, SAFE through Leg 8





Leg 9: Not seen, assumed SAFE through Leg 9





No future sightings, AT RISK at end of Leg 10









Team #11: Leo Brown & Alana Folsom

Dating?





Seen in future sightings, SAFE through Leg 1





Leg 2: Not seen, assumed SAFE through Leg 2





Leg 3: Not seen, assumed SAFE through Leg 3





Seen in future sightings, SAFE through Leg 4





Leg 5: Not seen, assumed SAFE through Leg 5





Leg 6: Not seen, assumed SAFE through Leg 6





Leg 7: Not seen, assumed SAFE through Leg 7





No future sightings, AT RISK at end of Leg 8









Team #5: Victoria & Michelle Newland

Sisters





Seen in future sightings, SAFE through Leg 1





Leg 2: Not seen, assumed SAFE through Leg 2





Leg 3: Not seen, assumed SAFE through Leg 3





Assumed SAFE through Leg 4; No further sightings, AT RISK at end of Leg 5









Team #6: Haley & Kaylynn Williams

Sisters





Seen in future sightings, SAFE through Leg 1





Leg 2: Not seen, assumed SAFE through Leg 2





Leg 3: Not seen, assumed SAFE through Leg 3





No future sightings, likely the F/F team that fell behind in Asunción, AT RISK at end of Leg 4









Team #2: Cody Buell & Nathan Worthington

Friends





No future sightings, AT RISK at end of Leg 1









Team #8: LaVonne Idlette & Kellie Wells

Friends | Olympic Hurdlers





No future sightings, AT RISK at end of Leg 1









Team #10: Frank & Jerry Eaves

Father / Son