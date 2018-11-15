« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 32 Episode 3 "We're Makin' Big Moves" 1026/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*  (Read 433 times)

1 Member and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51604
  • TAR Detective
TAR 32 Episode 3 "We're Makin' Big Moves" 1026/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« on: Yesterday at 08:16:19 PM »
Title find thanks to Claude!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51604
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR 32 Episode 3 "We're Makin' Big Moves" 1026/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:16:31 PM »
saved
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51604
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR 32 Episode 3 "We're Makin' Big Moves" 1026/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:16:38 PM »
saved
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51604
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR 32 Episode 3 "We're Makin' Big Moves" 1026/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:16:49 PM »
saved
« Last Edit: Today at 08:34:01 AM by georgiapeach »
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline ovalorange

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2080
Re: TAR 32 Episode 3 "We're Makin' Big Moves" 26/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:22:00 AM »
TAR 32 Episode 3: "We're Makin' Big Moves"
Bogotá, Colombia → Manaus, Brazil

FILM DATES:14-15 November 2018
AIR DATE:28 October 2020

ROUTE INFO:     Fly to Manaus, Brazil

ROUTE INFO:     Port of Manaus

ROUTE INFO:Unknown
TASK:Involves thatching a shelter with palm fronds

ROUTE INFO:Unknown
TASK:Involves collecting items from a market and putting them in bags(?)

ROUTE INFO:Unknown
U-TURNx2:Unknown

PIT STOP:Unknown
« Last Edit: Today at 06:08:23 AM by ovalorange »
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51604
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR 32 Episode 3 "We're Makin' Big Moves" 1026/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:34:18 AM »
saved for Alen
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9923
Re: TAR 32 Episode 3 "We're Makin' Big Moves" 1026/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:05:02 AM »
Preview.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nSLZYtarVOc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nSLZYtarVOc</a>
« Last Edit: Today at 09:32:07 AM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9923
Re: TAR 32 Episode 3 "We're Makin' Big Moves" 1026/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:05:35 AM »
Caps.


1


2


3


4


5


6


7


8


9


10


11


12


13


14


15


16


17


18
« Last Edit: Today at 05:45:34 PM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9923
Re: TAR 32 Episode 3 "We're Makin' Big Moves" 1026/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:06:30 AM »
Caps.


19


20


21


22


23


24


25


26


27


28


29


30


31


32


33


34


35


36
« Last Edit: Today at 05:47:46 PM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline ovalorange

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2080
Re: TAR 32 Episode 3 "We're Makin' Big Moves" 1026/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:08:48 PM »
TEAMS ARE IN MANAUS, BRAZIL WHERE THEY HAVE BIG DECISIONS TO MAKE WHEN THEY ENCOUNTER THE FIRST U-TURN OF THE RACE, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28 ON CBS

CHEAT TWEET: Would you use the #uturn? Teams face big decisions in Brazil when they encounter the first u-turn of the season! #AmazingRace 10/28 at 8/7c on #CBS. @PhilKeoghan hosts! https://bit.ly/37yMcqv
Logged

Offline ovalorange

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2080
Re: TAR 32 Episode 3 "We're Makin' Big Moves" 1026/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:44:28 PM »
Press pics are on CBS press express. Detour looks to be cooking vs roof building. Leo & Alana and Jerry & Frank are the only ones seen doing both (so possibly uturned).

There's also a market task, but not sure where that slides into it all. Pitstop looks to be on a boat with a river captain greeter.
Logged

Online Bookworm

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1608
Re: TAR 32 Episode 3 "We're Makin' Big Moves" 1026/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:59:02 PM »
Perhaps the Pit Stop, though I can't discern whether this is true, is at the Meeting of the Waters? It's a famous "land" mark in Manaus where the Rio Negro and Solimões form the Amazon.

Additionally, the image where Frank talks to some boat captain (?) is titled "Jerry & Frank go back." So perhaps this could explain the scene from the preview wherein Frank is upset instead of the scenario in which they get U-Turned. The latter is still possible, but they may also have forgotten a clue or to bring an item from the market to the Desana Village (assuming the market task is before the indigenous Detour).
Logged
"To deny people their human rights is to challenge their very humanity" - Nelson Mandela

"We don't read and write poetry because it's cute. We read and write poetry because we are members of the human race. And the human race is filled with passion. " - Robin Williams, Dead Poets Society
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 