TAR 32 Episode 3 "We're Makin' Big Moves" 1026/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*

TAR 32 Episode 3 "We're Makin' Big Moves" 1026/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
October 21, 2020, 08:16:19 PM
Title find thanks to Claude!
Re: TAR 32 Episode 3 "We're Makin' Big Moves" 1026/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
October 21, 2020, 08:16:31 PM
saved
Re: TAR 32 Episode 3 "We're Makin' Big Moves" 1026/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
October 21, 2020, 08:16:38 PM
saved
Re: TAR 32 Episode 3 "We're Makin' Big Moves" 1026/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
October 21, 2020, 08:16:49 PM
saved
Re: TAR 32 Episode 3 "We're Makin' Big Moves" 26/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
October 22, 2020, 01:22:00 AM
« Reply #4 on: October 22, 2020, 01:22:00 AM »
TAR 32 Episode 3: "We're Makin' Big Moves"
Bogotá, Colombia → Manaus, Brazil

FILM DATES:14-15 November 2018
AIR DATE:28 October 2020

ROUTE INFO:     Fly to Manaus, Brazil

ROUTE INFO:Mercado Adolpho Lisboa
TASK:Involves collecting 11 items from the market



ROUTE INFO:     Port of Manaus
TASK:Board a boat to traverse the Amazon River



ROUTE INFO:Unknown
TASK:Involves having a tribe chief use a blowdart to retrieve a clue from a tree



ROUTE INFO:Unknown
DETOUR A:Involves thatching a shelter with palm fronds



ROUTE INFO:Unknown
DETOUR B:Involves cooking for a village



ROUTE INFO:Unknown
U-TURNx2:Unknown



PIT STOP:Boat on the Amazon River

Re: TAR 32 Episode 3 "We're Makin' Big Moves" 1026/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
October 22, 2020, 08:34:18 AM
« Reply #5 on: October 22, 2020, 08:34:18 AM »
saved for Alen
Re: TAR 32 Episode 3 "We're Makin' Big Moves" 1026/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
October 22, 2020, 09:05:02 AM
« Reply #6 on: October 22, 2020, 09:05:02 AM »
Preview.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nSLZYtarVOc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nSLZYtarVOc</a>
Re: TAR 32 Episode 3 "We're Makin' Big Moves" 1026/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
October 22, 2020, 09:05:35 AM
« Reply #7 on: October 22, 2020, 09:05:35 AM »
Caps.


1


2


3


4


5


6


7


8


9


10


11


12


13


14


15


16


17


18
Re: TAR 32 Episode 3 "We're Makin' Big Moves" 1026/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
October 22, 2020, 09:06:30 AM
« Reply #8 on: October 22, 2020, 09:06:30 AM »
Caps.


19


20


21


22


23


24


25


26


27


28


29


30


31


32


33


34


35


36
Re: TAR 32 Episode 3 "We're Makin' Big Moves" 1026/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
October 22, 2020, 04:08:48 PM
« Reply #9 on: October 22, 2020, 04:08:48 PM »
TEAMS ARE IN MANAUS, BRAZIL WHERE THEY HAVE BIG DECISIONS TO MAKE WHEN THEY ENCOUNTER THE FIRST U-TURN OF THE RACE, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28 ON CBS

CHEAT TWEET: Would you use the #uturn? Teams face big decisions in Brazil when they encounter the first u-turn of the season! #AmazingRace 10/28 at 8/7c on #CBS. @PhilKeoghan hosts! https://bit.ly/37yMcqv
Re: TAR 32 Episode 3 "We're Makin' Big Moves" 1026/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
October 22, 2020, 06:44:28 PM
« Reply #10 on: October 22, 2020, 06:44:28 PM »
Press pics are on CBS press express. Detour looks to be cooking vs roof building. Leo & Alana and Jerry & Frank are the only ones seen doing both (so possibly uturned).

There's also a market task, but not sure where that slides into it all. Pitstop looks to be on a boat with a river captain greeter.
Re: TAR 32 Episode 3 "We're Makin' Big Moves" 1026/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
October 22, 2020, 06:59:02 PM
« Reply #11 on: October 22, 2020, 06:59:02 PM »
Perhaps the Pit Stop, though I can't discern whether this is true, is at the Meeting of the Waters? It's a famous "land" mark in Manaus where the Rio Negro and Solimões form the Amazon.

Additionally, the image where Frank talks to some boat captain (?) is titled "Jerry & Frank go back." So perhaps this could explain the scene from the preview wherein Frank is upset instead of the scenario in which they get U-Turned. The latter is still possible, but they may also have forgotten a clue or to bring an item from the market to the Desana Village (assuming the market task is before the indigenous Detour).
Re: TAR 32 Episode 3 "We're Makin' Big Moves" 1026/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
October 23, 2020, 11:00:23 AM
« Reply #12 on: October 23, 2020, 11:00:23 AM »
The Amazing Race - We're Makin' Big Moves (Preview)

Teams are in Manaus, Brazil where they have big decisions to make when they encounter the first U-turn of the Race, on The Amazing Race, Wednesday, at 9/8c. Only CBS


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qcI6EZrI1Wg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qcI6EZrI1Wg</a>
Re: TAR 32 Episode 3 "We're Makin' Big Moves" 1026/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
October 26, 2020, 10:44:09 AM
« Reply #13 on: October 26, 2020, 10:44:09 AM »
Quote from: ovalorange on October 22, 2020, 06:44:28 PM
Press pics are on CBS press express.


THE AMAZING RACE
We're Makin' Big Moves

"We're Makin' Big Moves" -- Teams are in Manaus, Brazil where they have big decisions to make when they encounter the first U-turn of the Race, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Oct. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host. Photo: Screen Grab/CBS 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved




TAR3203_Will.James_uturn_01.jpg




TAR3203_Will.James_cooking_01.jpg




TAR3203_Will.Jamesonboat_01.jpg




TAR3203_Phil_01.jpg




TAR3203_Philwithtribe_01.jpg




TAR3203_Philwithrivercapt_01.jpg




TAR3203_PhilwithDesanaChief_01.jpg




TAR3203_Mich.Vic_cooking_01.jpg




TAR3203_Maddison.Riley_helpChee_01.jpg




TAR3203_Mad.Riley_Dean.Gary_buildroof_01.jpg

Re: TAR 32 Episode 3 "We're Makin' Big Moves" 1026/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
October 26, 2020, 10:45:58 AM
« Reply #14 on: October 26, 2020, 10:45:58 AM »
Quote from: ovalorange on October 22, 2020, 06:44:28 PM
Press pics are on CBS press express.


THE AMAZING RACE
We're Makin' Big Moves

"We're Makin' Big Moves" -- Teams are in Manaus, Brazil where they have big decisions to make when they encounter the first U-turn of the Race, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Oct. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host. Photo: Screen Grab/CBS 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved




TAR3203_Leo.Alana_cooking_01.jpg




TAR3203_Kaylynn.Haley_marjet01.jpg




TAR3203_Kaylynncooking_01.jpg




TAR3203_Hung.Chee_cooking_01.jpg




TAR3203_Frank.Jerry_goback_01.jpg




TAR3203_Frank.Jerry_coking_01.jpg




TAR3203_Frank.Jerry_building_01.jpg




TAR3203_Eswar.Aparna_market_01.jpg




TAR3203_Eswar.Aparna_buildroof_01.jpg




TAR3203_Alanacrying_01.jpg

Re: TAR 32 Episode 3 "We're Makin' Big Moves" 1026/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
October 26, 2020, 07:33:05 PM
« Reply #15 on: October 26, 2020, 07:33:05 PM »
The Amazing Race - We're Makin' Big Moves (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6KVvky4SLGc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6KVvky4SLGc</a>

The Amazing Race - We're Makin' Big Moves (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kGF_hyFbQ1U" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kGF_hyFbQ1U</a>
Re: TAR 32 Episode 3 "We're Makin' Big Moves" 1026/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
Yesterday at 06:21:18 PM
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:21:18 PM »
Caps (thanks to KT6DM).


37


38


39


40


41


42


43


44


45


46


47


48


49


50


51


52


53


54


55


56


57


58
Re: TAR 32 Episode 3 "We're Makin' Big Moves" 1026/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
Today at 11:46:47 AM
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:46:47 AM »
This is the Lourenço da Silva Braga Avenue:


37


38



Re: TAR 32 Episode 3 "We're Makin' Big Moves" 1026/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
Today at 12:09:28 PM
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:09:28 PM »
This is the Terminal Ajato:



Re: TAR 32 Episode 3 "We're Makin' Big Moves" 1026/20 *NEW TIME 8PM*
Today at 12:28:42 PM
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:28:42 PM »
And this is the area of the Mercado Adolpho Lisboa where this press pic was taken:



