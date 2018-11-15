Perhaps the Pit Stop, though I can't discern whether this is true, is at the Meeting of the Waters? It's a famous "land" mark in Manaus where the Rio Negro and Solimões form the Amazon.



Additionally, the image where Frank talks to some boat captain (?) is titled "Jerry & Frank go back." So perhaps this could explain the scene from the preview wherein Frank is upset instead of the scenario in which they get U-Turned. The latter is still possible, but they may also have forgotten a clue or to bring an item from the market to the Desana Village (assuming the market task is before the indigenous Detour).