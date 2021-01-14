« previous next »
1-5:
TAR 5
TAR 12
TAR 20
TAR 25
TAR 17

6-10:
TAR 29
TAR 7
TAR 11 (All-Stars)
TAR 14
TAR 18 (Unfinished Business)

11-15:
TAR 23
TAR 21
TAR 3
TAR 10
TAR 31 (Reality Showdown)

16-20:
TAR 6
TAR 15
TAR 22
TAR 27
TAR 19

21-25:
TAR 32
TAR 9
TAR 13
TAR 28
TAR 2

26-29:
TAR 26
TAR 1
TAR 30
TAR 4

I haven't seen TAR 8 (Family Edition), TAR 16, and TAR 24 (All-Stars).
I've-watched the first 14 seasons (minus TAR8) in the last 21 days.

5
2
12
3
1
7
-----
10
9
11
14
13
-----
6
4
My updated rank now having seen ALL seasons entirely.

Amazing:

1. TAR 6
2. TAR 3
3. TAR 5
4. TAR 7

Superb:

5. TAR 1

Great:

6. TAR 18
7. TAR 22
8. TAR 21
9. TAR 29

Good:

10. TAR 9
11. TAR 30
12. TAR 2
13. TAR 12
14. TAR 26
15. TAR 11: AS

Decent:

16. TAR 20
17. TAR 14
18. TAR 23
19. TAR 28
20. TAR 31: RS

Meh:

21. TAR 4
22. TAR 19
23. TAR 25
24. TAR 17

Poor:

25. TAR 15
26. TAR 32
27. TAR 27
28. TAR 8: FE

Bad:

29. TAR 10
30. TAR 13
31. TAR 16

Terrible:

32. TAR 24: AS
After a rewatch of S5, S10, and S27; watching for the first time S8 and S16 I am redoing my rankings!

The Best:
1. S25
2. S5
3. S17
4. S7
5. S14
6. S12
7. S29
8. S20

Great:
9. S10
10. S21
11. S18
12. S23
13. S11
14. S27
15. S1
16. S3
17. S31
18. S15

Good:
19. S28
20. S32
21. S19
22. S22
23. S2
24. S9
25. S6

Underwhelming:
26. S30
27. S13
28. S8
29. S26

Horrible:
30. S16
31. S4
Seasons 4, 8, 16 and 24 seem to be universally hated.
In this case it either comes down to poor planning and/or a terrible cast.

Then you've got your polarizing seasons such as TAR 6.

Then the ones that sit at the top generally including seasons 5, 7 and 25.
For most I guess the cast and where they finish seems to be the number one deciding factor of how good a season is, followed by leg design/planning.


Top Tier seasons (seasons that I'll always enjoy)

TAR 3 (Strong winners, great route, and good overall moments)
TAR 5 (Great moments everywhere, iconic cast, Deserving winner)
TAR 12 (Likable final 3, enjoyable cast, good memory challenge)
TAR 21 (Cast is very likable, underdog winner, James/Abba)

Great seasons

TAR 1 (First race, iconic moments and teams, epic finale finish)
TAR 7 (surprising finish, mostly southern route, fails to go around the world)
TAR 10 (Lots of new countries, most diverse cast in series, boring winner)
TAR 11 (First and best All-Star, harder tasks, underwhelming winner)
TAR 15 (Shortened route, Dominating team wins season, lost passport)
TAR 17 (First F/F winner, visits to Ghana/Sweden, last in SD)
TAR 29 (Unusual twist, controversial winner, Floyd passes out)
TAR 30 ("Most competitive season" yet, strong cast, lousy winners)
TAR 31 (Not a fan of the theme, Surprising winners, good tasks)

Meh seasons (I can either enjoy these seasons one day or hate them another day)

TAR 4 (The cast just drags the season down, I really enjoy the route)
TAR 8 (If it weren't for the long back-half of this season, this might've been a good one)
TAR 9 (Domination by two teams isn't fun, but this is a decent season if you can ignore that)
TAR 14 (I have a thing for dreary European countries and this season fits that well, the cast is blech though)
TAR 18  (Too many S14 fodder teams, but it does have good tasks and most of those teams fall pretty quickly)
TAR 22 (Again, the casting is lackluster in this season. The locations are beautiful though)
TAR 27 (One team hogs the airtime and it makes the season more or less "eh")

Not a fan of these (These seasons are not very high on my rewatch priority)

TAR 2 (Feels like a retread of S1, ending with an exact copy of winners. It feels way more dated than S1 too)
TAR 6 (Beautiful locations, great tasks, terrible casting choices mar an otherwise decent season)
TAR 13 (Incompetence abound, very little shifting on the leaderboard made it a very boring season to watch)
TAR 16 (Nastiness between teams is just unpleasant, Jet's homophobia, there's just an air of ugliness to this season)
TAR 19 (Definition of average season. Little drama, teams mostly got along, decent tasks, and forgettable winner, ehhh)
TAR 20 (The tasks were very strong and fun to watch, too bad the teams were so awful and unpleasant to watch as a viewer)
TAR 23 (Yet another average season that has nothing that really sticks out about it. Absolutely forgettable)
TAR 24 (Lazy season, teams that were racing for the third time, bad tasks, linear finale that didn't allow any passing)
TAR 25 (Terrible twists, unlikable cast)
TAR 26 (U-Turn on first leg was lame, Blind date theme fell flat)
TAR 28 (Ignoring the social media theme, this race just felt bland with no big moments. Add bad winners and it's a double whammy)
TAR 32 (Alliance ruined the season, winners aren't that great)
TAR 33 (Season felt like a mess, only Europe played out worse than I thought it would)

