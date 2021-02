Seasons 4, 8, 16 and 24 seem to be universally hated.

In this case it either comes down to poor planning and/or a terrible cast.



Then you've got your polarizing seasons such as TAR 6.



Then the ones that sit at the top generally including seasons 5, 7 and 25.

For most I guess the cast and where they finish seems to be the number one deciding factor of how good a season is, followed by leg design/planning.