I do love having the legs be a separate page with very detailed info but I also love the bullet style summaries of the legs that have on wiki. I think both would be great, but it's not a big deal but this isn't the Reality Wiki thread.



death of Bill Alden

The bullet style summaries of the visited locations are still on country pages, if you didn't know....I've also lost what little respect I had left for this new overlord editor who's changing everything. He's also "cleaning up" all of the pages and removing stuff he finds to be extraneous or stuff that's trivia. He left in all the information about Ernie & Cindy's wedding, including the list of race alumni who were at the wedding as guests (I'm happy for E&C of course, but this is relatively unimportant to mention in context of the show), but he removed the paragraph that describes the... Guess people getting married is more important than people literally dying.EDIT: And all notes about deaths too. Margaretta, Nancy, Sheila...