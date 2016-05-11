They're being slaves to the "Manual of Style", which is not a set of hard RULES that every page has to follow, it's a guideline that's used to improve pages and make them as accessible as possible. By trying to adhere so hard to it, they're just making it unappealing and harder to read for other viewers without taking a second to actually think about their actions...



A lot of these changes are in the name of people who use screen-readers...I mean, sure, that's nice, but at some point you gotta realize that a screen-reader isn't going to be able to read everything perfectly no matter how nicely you format it, especially when you consider it's a results table.