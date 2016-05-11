« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Please come and SAVE the TAR page on Wikipedia.  (Read 19544 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 53355
  • TAR Detective
Re: Please come and SAVE the TAR page on Wikipedia.
« Reply #100 on: May 11, 2016, 03:08:42 AM »
Quote from: GB on May 10, 2016, 08:16:11 PM
I'm not the creator of the thread, though.

Figure out what you want it to say and either ask rice o r I will do it, okay?
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2207
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: Please come and SAVE the TAR page on Wikipedia.
« Reply #101 on: May 11, 2016, 03:32:10 AM »
Peach, the first Wiki editor in TAR in Wikipedia articles was MattTM. He wrote the first six TAR seasons in 2004.
Logged

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1422
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: Please come and SAVE the TAR page on Wikipedia.
« Reply #102 on: May 11, 2016, 04:53:13 AM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on May 11, 2016, 03:08:42 AM
Quote from: GB on May 10, 2016, 08:16:11 PM
I'm not the creator of the thread, though.

Figure out what you want it to say and either ask rice o r I will do it, okay?

Perhaps "TAR on Wikipedia and RFF Wiki Discussion"? Sweet and simple.
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1422
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: Please come and SAVE the TAR page on Wikipedia.
« Reply #103 on: September 22, 2022, 09:52:25 PM »
RIP nice-looking results tables on Wikipedia.

(RFF will forever be superior)
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3726
Re: Please come and SAVE the TAR page on Wikipedia.
« Reply #104 on: September 23, 2022, 04:23:05 AM »
Quote from: G.B. on September 22, 2022, 09:52:25 PM
RIP nice-looking results tables on Wikipedia.

(RFF will forever be superior)

I saw it, it's hideous now. It was never a problem before, but someone came in and suddenly changed all the season pages citing a WP style policy on colored tables. First we can't use national flags anymore and now this  :dick

Thank goodness for RFF Wiki, indeed (and Fandom)
« Last Edit: September 23, 2022, 04:30:08 AM by Maanca »
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 53355
  • TAR Detective
Re: Please come and SAVE the TAR page on Wikipedia.
« Reply #105 on: September 23, 2022, 10:42:03 AM »
Link? Wow...that is so sad but thankful to each of you keeping RFF so positive.

FWIW, why no flags? I LOVE country flags and have loved when they were a clue on TAR.

Hmmm. How can we help Wiki? Would adding a RFF location page on FB be helpful? Let me know or start a separate discussion thread here  would be best.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3726
Re: Please come and SAVE the TAR page on Wikipedia.
« Reply #106 on: September 23, 2022, 10:44:59 AM »
Flags are only allowed on Wikipedia articles now for official, diplomatic reasons. Even a TV show about racing through different countries doesn't qualify.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 53355
  • TAR Detective
Re: Please come and SAVE the TAR page on Wikipedia.
« Reply #107 on: September 23, 2022, 10:51:56 AM »
That's ridiculous. Next someone will say the UN can't fly them?? ALL FLAGS WELCOME HERE!!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline LandonM170

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 236
Re: Please come and SAVE the TAR page on Wikipedia.
« Reply #108 on: September 23, 2022, 05:42:51 PM »
I am made about what they are doing to the results table and adding a new cast table. The key is now in notes so next to an eliminated team you have a [1].

The cast table in my opinion makes no sense! Why do we need to know the order they got eliminated and in which city, country when the results table tells us. You can just click the leg number and it takes you to that leg  :groan:
Logged

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1422
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: Please come and SAVE the TAR page on Wikipedia.
« Reply #109 on: September 23, 2022, 06:03:03 PM »
I'm officially done with Wikipedia as an editor. The site has a huge, huge problem with elitism and it's not worth fighting anymore.

I know RFF Wiki isn't actually a wiki, but everyone know that you can always, always contact me if you see anything wrong on the wiki and I'll look into it right away.
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1191
Re: Please come and SAVE the TAR page on Wikipedia.
« Reply #110 on: September 23, 2022, 06:51:00 PM »
Quote from: G.B. on September 23, 2022, 06:03:03 PM
I know RFF Wiki isn't actually a wiki, but everyone know that you can always, always contact me if you see anything wrong on the wiki and I'll look into it right away.

G.B. I have found multiple small errors on RFW (the North Korea page linking to Vietnam 2016, the Malawi page saying that it was recently visited by 19 and hasn't been revisited, an incorrect photo for the Tintin mural on 19.11, mixed up locations for the Mongolian legs on TARAU 4, USVI listing Roadblock on Lovango Cay instead of Hans Lollik Island) and have tried to correct them. However, the site will not give me access.
Logged

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1422
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: Please come and SAVE the TAR page on Wikipedia.
« Reply #111 on: September 23, 2022, 08:06:35 PM »
Wow, it's a good thing I literally just finished fully documenting the episode title quotes on RFW, as they all just not nuked from Wikipedia...

Quote from: Xoruz on September 23, 2022, 06:51:00 PM
However, the site will not give me access.

Yeah that's pretty much why it's not a Wiki, new user creation doesn't work. I'll look at all of those soon.
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Online TARUSAFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1175
Re: Please come and SAVE the TAR page on Wikipedia.
« Reply #112 on: September 24, 2022, 12:20:05 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on September 23, 2022, 04:23:05 AM
Quote from: G.B. on September 22, 2022, 09:52:25 PM
RIP nice-looking results tables on Wikipedia.

(RFF will forever be superior)

I saw it, it's hideous now. It was never a problem before, but someone came in and suddenly changed all the season pages citing a WP style policy on colored tables. First we can't use national flags anymore and now this  :dick

Thank goodness for RFF Wiki, indeed (and Fandom)

It was an eyesore. Redundancy is all over the new look.

On a different note, to whomever created the RFF Wiki Page Database. That is how it should be done. My only suggestion is to group all the countries & territories visited per continent.
Logged

Offline LandonM170

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 236
Re: Please come and SAVE the TAR page on Wikipedia.
« Reply #113 on: September 24, 2022, 02:03:28 PM »
Yeah the one reason I was still using wiki is because of the race summary and the country/continents visited sections.

I do love having the legs be a separate page with very detailed info but I also love the bullet style summaries of the legs that have on wiki. I think both would be great, but it's not a big deal but this isn't the Reality Wiki thread.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 53355
  • TAR Detective
Re: Please come and SAVE the TAR page on Wikipedia.
« Reply #114 on: September 24, 2022, 02:43:39 PM »
Let's make the RFF one the place to be.  :d025:
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1422
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: Please come and SAVE the TAR page on Wikipedia.
« Reply #115 on: September 24, 2022, 03:40:42 PM »
Quote from: LandonM170 on September 24, 2022, 02:03:28 PM
I do love having the legs be a separate page with very detailed info but I also love the bullet style summaries of the legs that have on wiki. I think both would be great, but it's not a big deal but this isn't the Reality Wiki thread.

The bullet style summaries of the visited locations are still on country pages, if you didn't know.

https://realityfanwiki.com/index.php?title=Germany

...I've also lost what little respect I had left for this new overlord editor who's changing everything. He's also "cleaning up" all of the pages and removing stuff he finds to be extraneous or stuff that's trivia. He left in all the information about Ernie & Cindy's wedding, including the list of race alumni who were at the wedding as guests (I'm happy for E&C of course, but this is relatively unimportant to mention in context of the show), but he removed the paragraph that describes the death of Bill Alden... Guess people getting married is more important than people literally dying.  :furious: :groan:

EDIT: And all notes about deaths too. Margaretta, Nancy, Sheila...
« Last Edit: September 24, 2022, 08:30:03 PM by G.B. »
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4130
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: Please come and SAVE the TAR page on Wikipedia.
« Reply #116 on: September 25, 2022, 02:00:02 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on September 24, 2022, 02:43:39 PM
Let's make the RFF one the place to be.  :d025:

This! I love G.B.'s thorough catalog for all things TAR and seeing it become what it is!  :2hearts:
Especially the play-by-play leaderboard info for each episode. That is chef's kiss!
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA 2014, TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2506
Re: Please come and SAVE the TAR page on Wikipedia.
« Reply #117 on: October 18, 2022, 11:20:57 PM »
I'll always be looking for the RFF one now. Great job, G.B.
Logged
100% commitment makes everything easy
99% commitment makes everything hard

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1422
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: Please come and SAVE the TAR page on Wikipedia.
« Reply #118 on: October 27, 2022, 07:02:37 PM »
It's almost funny at this point how far they've devolved and are continuing to devolve even as we speak. They're now talking about removing the Detour/Roadblock icons from the race routes...and the list of destinations. Y'know, from a travel show.

And the reason is always "Because I said so".
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline RealLifed

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 15
Re: Please come and SAVE the TAR page on Wikipedia.
« Reply #119 on: October 27, 2022, 08:13:03 PM »
Ew it's already so bad the way they just put the dagger symbol next to last place teams on the TAR wikipedia page, makes it look like they die after getting eliminated lmao.

I'm so glad we have the RFF one
Logged

Offline TAR789

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 81
Re: Please come and SAVE the TAR page on Wikipedia.
« Reply #120 on: October 27, 2022, 09:58:02 PM »
I don't get it. Normally, when you want to change the format of a page, you need to start a thread on the talk page and attain a consensus with the other editors. But here it's the other way around. And I don't think anyone has the time and energy to spend hours and hours trying to convince someone like that.
Logged

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1422
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: Please come and SAVE the TAR page on Wikipedia.
« Reply #121 on: October 27, 2022, 10:10:57 PM »
They're being slaves to the "Manual of Style", which is not a set of hard RULES that every page has to follow, it's a guideline that's used to improve pages and make them as accessible as possible. By trying to adhere so hard to it, they're just making it unappealing and harder to read for other viewers without taking a second to actually think about their actions...

A lot of these changes are in the name of people who use screen-readers...I mean, sure, that's nice, but at some point you gotta realize that a screen-reader isn't going to be able to read everything perfectly no matter how nicely you format it, especially when you consider it's a results table.
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline LandonM170

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 236
Re: Please come and SAVE the TAR page on Wikipedia.
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 05:49:25 PM »
Quote from: G.B. on October 27, 2022, 10:10:57 PM
They're being slaves to the "Manual of Style", which is not a set of hard RULES that every page has to follow, it's a guideline that's used to improve pages and make them as accessible as possible. By trying to adhere so hard to it, they're just making it unappealing and harder to read for other viewers without taking a second to actually think about their actions...

A lot of these changes are in the name of people who use screen-readers...I mean, sure, that's nice, but at some point you gotta realize that a screen-reader isn't going to be able to read everything perfectly no matter how nicely you format it, especially when you consider it's a results table.
I got so pissed reading this message I went to the Talk part of the TAR 34 paged and quoted you're message and giving some commentary with it. I don't care if I get hated on, as I am sick and tired of these nasty formats.

I am making Google Docs pages with old Results table and Race Summary formats. I have 1, 33, and 34 done for anyone who wants them.

Edit: I am not pissed at G.B. btw. I am pissed that who ever started the new format on wikipedia for editing that way when it wasn't even required. I am not even that mad too, I am just annoyed.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:41:47 PM by LandonM170 »
Logged

Online TARUSAFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1175
Re: Please come and SAVE the TAR page on Wikipedia.
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 10:03:04 PM »
I just visited the TAR Wiki Pages. It went from bad to worse.  :barf  Who keeps changing it? Shortened descriptions.. Separate team tables. Irrelevant information.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 