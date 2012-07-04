Quote from: TARstorian on June 23, 2023, 07:33:41 PM Quote from: LandonM170 on June 23, 2023, 06:11:13 PM Just tweeted at Sticky and Sam, and Sam happened to let me know that he believes they voted to U-Turn Paul and Steve in Cuba which makes sense. That leaves Lucy & Emilia's vote as the only mystery vote since they didn't vote for Sticky and Sam based on the Reality Fan Wiki page, as I haven't watched the Andrew & Shane interview yet.



https://twitter.com/Hayzie26/status/1672378555601395713?s=20

Quote Pretty sure it was just the standard Paul and Steve vote



I actually said to Sam that Lucy & Emilia's vote is now the only one that remained a mystery, and he told me Lucy & Emilia U-Turned them as well. He also said that they used the Express Pass in leg 7 on the unaired Detour, and they chose the task where they rolled cigars (I guess it makes sense why they didn't air the Express Pass if they weren't going to air the Detour they used it on). I started listening to the TAR Aus 2 rewatch podcast just yesterday and binged the 4 episodes, and I believe one of you mentioned something about the Express Pass playing into a later episode, so you probably knew about the Express Pass being used, but it wasn't mentioned on Reality Fan Wiki, so I asked.



Hell, I might as well ask him about all the other unaired Route Info Tasks, Detours, and Roadblocks now. Y'all should get him and Sticky on the Podcast!



If you go into the Twitter archives through advanced search filters back when I did my TAR Australia 2 TARstorian blogs, Sticky & Sam publicly tweeted replies to all of the questions I asked after each episode blog (and I updated it into my TAR Australia 2 TARstorian episode blogs themselves). I included as much of the info I got from Lucy & Emilia too. All of the unaired tasks, the Express Pass, and Must Vote U-Turn stuff were all in the tweets.There's also the Shane & Andrew podcast interview I did in 2020 where we talked about a bunch of the unaired Cuba and India stuff too.And yes, we've been working on scheduling Sticky & Sam for an interview since I completed the TAR Australia 2 TARstorian blogs back in 2020. It's tough getting my time zone, Michael's time zone, and Sticky & Sam's time zones all lined up for an interview. They want to do an interview and we do too.Once the TAR Australia 2 podcasts are all released, we plan to finally get around to interviewing Sticky & Sam and Lucy & Emilia. . .and if there is a God, we'll get Paul Montgomery, Sarah, Grace, Grant Bowler, or Michael MacKay on too.