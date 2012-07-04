« previous next »
TARaus 2 Geoff Stick "Sticky" and Sam Hay *Friends*

Re: TARaus 2 Geoff Stick "Sticky" and Sam Hay *Friends*
July 04, 2012, 06:44:57 AM
USE THE EPISODE OR SHOW THREAD FOR CONTESTANT DISCUSSIONS THAT CONTAIN SPOILERS PLEASE!

CONTESTANT THREADS ARE SPOILER FREE.

Posts have been moved to the show thread.
Re: TARaus 2 Geoff Stick "Sticky" and Sam Hay *Friends*
December 05, 2019, 06:03:05 AM
Something new about their elimination I never knew before.

On the show it looked like they just got lost. After the Season 4 elimination of
Show content
Tom & Tyler
, Sticky tweeted that they were the recipients of an unaired U-Turn in Cuba. A voting one.

https://twitter.com/stickla_6/status/1201440398922547200
Re: TARaus 2 Geoff Stick "Sticky" and Sam Hay *Friends*
December 05, 2019, 09:38:43 AM
Quote from: Maanca on December 05, 2019, 06:03:05 AM
Something new about their elimination I never knew before.

On the show it looked like they just got lost. After the Season 4 elimination of
Show content
Tom & Tyler
, Sticky tweeted that they were the recipients of an unaired U-Turn in Cuba. A voting one.

https://twitter.com/stickla_6/status/1201440398922547200

Sam responded saying they were U-Turned because of the Express Pass. Rewatching Leg 2, Sticky does appear to be holding onto a yellow envelope, which he didn't have when running to the Pit Stop. TARAU 2 really had the unfortunate problem of too much entertainment.  :funny:

https://twitter.com/Hayzie26/status/1202172127668916224
Re: TARaus 2 Geoff Stick "Sticky" and Sam Hay *Friends*
June 23, 2023, 06:11:13 PM
Just tweeted at Sticky and Sam, and Sam happened to let me know that he believes they voted to U-Turn Paul and Steve in Cuba which makes sense. That leaves Lucy & Emilia's vote as the only mystery vote since they didn't vote for Sticky and Sam based on the Reality Fan Wiki page, as I haven't watched the Andrew & Shane interview yet.

https://twitter.com/Hayzie26/status/1672378555601395713?s=20
Quote
Pretty sure it was just the standard Paul and Steve vote
Re: TARaus 2 Geoff Stick "Sticky" and Sam Hay *Friends*
June 23, 2023, 07:31:14 PM
TARstorian
Quote from: LandonM170 on June 23, 2023, 06:11:13 PM
Just tweeted at Sticky and Sam, and Sam happened to let me know that he believes they voted to U-Turn Paul and Steve in Cuba which makes sense. That leaves Lucy & Emilia's vote as the only mystery vote since they didn't vote for Sticky and Sam based on the Reality Fan Wiki page, as I haven't watched the Andrew & Shane interview yet.

https://twitter.com/Hayzie26/status/1672378555601395713?s=20
Quote
Pretty sure it was just the standard Paul and Steve vote

I'll dig through my Facebook DMs with Lumelia that I had going on when doing the TAR Australia 2 blogs. I'm sure I must have asked them about the U-Turn votes like I did with Sticky & Sam and Shane & Andrew a few years ago.
Re: TARaus 2 Geoff Stick "Sticky" and Sam Hay *Friends*
June 23, 2023, 07:33:41 PM
TARstorian
Quote from: LandonM170 on June 23, 2023, 06:11:13 PM
Just tweeted at Sticky and Sam, and Sam happened to let me know that he believes they voted to U-Turn Paul and Steve in Cuba which makes sense. That leaves Lucy & Emilia's vote as the only mystery vote since they didn't vote for Sticky and Sam based on the Reality Fan Wiki page, as I haven't watched the Andrew & Shane interview yet.

https://twitter.com/Hayzie26/status/1672378555601395713?s=20
Quote
Pretty sure it was just the standard Paul and Steve vote

"Good morning! Ill need to check with Emilia but Im pretty sure that we voted for Shane and Andrew! But will double check!!"

Yeah, Lumelia were onto Shane & Andrew as being the biggest threats from the beginning of the race.
Re: TARaus 2 Geoff Stick "Sticky" and Sam Hay *Friends*
June 23, 2023, 08:35:59 PM
LandonM170
Quote from: TARstorian on June 23, 2023, 07:33:41 PM
Quote from: LandonM170 on June 23, 2023, 06:11:13 PM
Just tweeted at Sticky and Sam, and Sam happened to let me know that he believes they voted to U-Turn Paul and Steve in Cuba which makes sense. That leaves Lucy & Emilia's vote as the only mystery vote since they didn't vote for Sticky and Sam based on the Reality Fan Wiki page, as I haven't watched the Andrew & Shane interview yet.

https://twitter.com/Hayzie26/status/1672378555601395713?s=20
Quote
Pretty sure it was just the standard Paul and Steve vote

"Good morning! Ill need to check with Emilia but Im pretty sure that we voted for Shane and Andrew! But will double check!!"

Yeah, Lumelia were onto Shane & Andrew as being the biggest threats from the beginning of the race.
I actually said to Sam that Lucy & Emilia's vote is now the only one that remained a mystery, and he told me Lucy & Emilia U-Turned them as well. He also said that they used the Express Pass in leg 7 on the unaired Detour, and they chose the task where they rolled cigars (I guess it makes sense why they didn't air the Express Pass if they weren't going to air the Detour they used it on). I started listening to the TAR Aus 2 rewatch podcast just yesterday and binged the 4 episodes, and I believe one of you mentioned something about the Express Pass playing into a later episode, so you probably knew about the Express Pass being used, but it wasn't mentioned on Reality Fan Wiki, so I asked.

Hell, I might as well ask him about all the other unaired Route Info Tasks, Detours, and Roadblocks now. Y'all should get him and Sticky on the Podcast!
Re: TARaus 2 Geoff Stick "Sticky" and Sam Hay *Friends*
Today at 04:20:35 AM
TARstorian
Quote from: LandonM170 on June 23, 2023, 08:35:59 PM
Quote from: TARstorian on June 23, 2023, 07:33:41 PM
Quote from: LandonM170 on June 23, 2023, 06:11:13 PM
Just tweeted at Sticky and Sam, and Sam happened to let me know that he believes they voted to U-Turn Paul and Steve in Cuba which makes sense. That leaves Lucy & Emilia's vote as the only mystery vote since they didn't vote for Sticky and Sam based on the Reality Fan Wiki page, as I haven't watched the Andrew & Shane interview yet.

https://twitter.com/Hayzie26/status/1672378555601395713?s=20
Quote
Pretty sure it was just the standard Paul and Steve vote


I actually said to Sam that Lucy & Emilia's vote is now the only one that remained a mystery, and he told me Lucy & Emilia U-Turned them as well. He also said that they used the Express Pass in leg 7 on the unaired Detour, and they chose the task where they rolled cigars (I guess it makes sense why they didn't air the Express Pass if they weren't going to air the Detour they used it on). I started listening to the TAR Aus 2 rewatch podcast just yesterday and binged the 4 episodes, and I believe one of you mentioned something about the Express Pass playing into a later episode, so you probably knew about the Express Pass being used, but it wasn't mentioned on Reality Fan Wiki, so I asked.

Hell, I might as well ask him about all the other unaired Route Info Tasks, Detours, and Roadblocks now. Y'all should get him and Sticky on the Podcast!

If you go into the Twitter archives through advanced search filters back when I did my TAR Australia 2 TARstorian blogs, Sticky & Sam publicly tweeted replies to all of the questions I asked after each episode blog (and I updated it into my TAR Australia 2 TARstorian episode blogs themselves). I included as much of the info I got from Lucy & Emilia too. All of the unaired tasks, the Express Pass, and Must Vote U-Turn stuff were all in the tweets.

There's also the Shane & Andrew podcast interview I did in 2020 where we talked about a bunch of the unaired Cuba and India stuff too.

And yes, we've been working on scheduling Sticky & Sam for an interview since I completed the TAR Australia 2 TARstorian blogs back in 2020. It's tough getting my time zone, Michael's time zone, and Sticky & Sam's time zones all lined up for an interview. They want to do an interview and we do too.

Once the TAR Australia 2 podcasts are all released, we plan to finally get around to interviewing Sticky & Sam and Lucy & Emilia. . .and if there is a God, we'll get Paul Montgomery, Sarah, Grace, Grant Bowler, or Michael MacKay on too.
Re: TARaus 2 Geoff Stick "Sticky" and Sam Hay *Friends*
Today at 03:07:07 PM
LandonM170
Quote from: TARstorian on Today at 04:20:35 AM
If you go into the Twitter archives through advanced search filters back when I did my TAR Australia 2 TARstorian blogs, Sticky & Sam publicly tweeted replies to all of the questions I asked after each episode blog (and I updated it into my TAR Australia 2 TARstorian episode blogs themselves). I included as much of the info I got from Lucy & Emilia too. All of the unaired tasks, the Express Pass, and Must Vote U-Turn stuff were all in the tweets.

There's also the Shane & Andrew podcast interview I did in 2020 where we talked about a bunch of the unaired Cuba and India stuff too.

And yes, we've been working on scheduling Sticky & Sam for an interview since I completed the TAR Australia 2 TARstorian blogs back in 2020. It's tough getting my time zone, Michael's time zone, and Sticky & Sam's time zones all lined up for an interview. They want to do an interview and we do too.

Once the TAR Australia 2 podcasts are all released, we plan to finally get around to interviewing Sticky & Sam and Lucy & Emilia. . .and if there is a God, we'll get Paul Montgomery, Sarah, Grace, Grant Bowler, or Michael MacKay on too.

It makes sense has it's 3 different parts of the world, so finding time where someone is not up in the middle of the night is difficult. I wish you guys luck on the interviews, and Michael MacKay would be amazing to interview! Also, I feel like Paul is like the Amanda Kimmel of TAR Aus, so giving you guys all the prayers on that.

I did listen to the Shane & Andrew podcast a couple days ago and it was wonderful! I will be keeping up with the podcast! Can't wait to listen to episode 5 today!
Re: TARaus 2 Geoff Stick "Sticky" and Sam Hay *Friends*
Today at 04:00:15 PM
mjharmstone
Yeah, Australian interviews usually end up with it being me disadvantaged time-wise for once haha

I don't *think* the episode has released yet where we discover Paul isn't completely nomadic, but he would be an absolute dream to get I think (especially after this week's episode which I think may get me some hate tweets...)
Re: TARaus 2 Geoff Stick "Sticky" and Sam Hay *Friends*
Today at 05:53:15 PM
LandonM170
Quote from: mjharmstone on Today at 04:00:15 PM
Yeah, Australian interviews usually end up with it being me disadvantaged time-wise for once haha

I don't *think* the episode has released yet where we discover Paul isn't completely nomadic, but he would be an absolute dream to get I think (especially after this week's episode which I think may get me some hate tweets...)
I watched this season for the first time last week, and hated Paul until the race ended, and then I enjoyed him after the fact. I enjoy a villain that you love to hate, and he was it. I agree with most of your Paul takes. He wasn't that bad just arrogant. I didn't realize how bad Grace came across until after the fact (except for the fake breasts comment.. that was just always bad).

Alright if I have anymore comments I will leave them under the podcast thread instead of in here, as I don't want to clutter the thread with non-Sticky & Sam stuff, but good chat! You guys are great!
