Quote from: LandonM170 on June 23, 2023, 06:11:13 PM Just tweeted at Sticky and Sam, and Sam happened to let me know that he believes they voted to U-Turn Paul and Steve in Cuba which makes sense. That leaves Lucy & Emilia's vote as the only mystery vote since they didn't vote for Sticky and Sam based on the Reality Fan Wiki page, as I haven't watched the Andrew & Shane interview yet.



https://twitter.com/Hayzie26/status/1672378555601395713?s=20

Quote Pretty sure it was just the standard Paul and Steve vote

"Good morning! Ill need to check with Emilia but Im pretty sure that we voted for Shane and Andrew! But will double check!!"



Yeah, Lumelia were onto Shane & Andrew as being the biggest threats from the beginning of the race.



I actually said to Sam that Lucy & Emilia's vote is now the only one that remained a mystery, and he told me Lucy & Emilia U-Turned them as well. He also said that they used the Express Pass in leg 7 on the unaired Detour, and they chose the task where they rolled cigars (I guess it makes sense why they didn't air the Express Pass if they weren't going to air the Detour they used it on). I started listening to the TAR Aus 2 rewatch podcast just yesterday and binged the 4 episodes, and I believe one of you mentioned something about the Express Pass playing into a later episode, so you probably knew about the Express Pass being used, but it wasn't mentioned on Reality Fan Wiki, so I asked.Hell, I might as well ask him about all the other unaired Route Info Tasks, Detours, and Roadblocks now. Y'all should get him and Sticky on the Podcast!