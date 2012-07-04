« previous next »
TARaus 2 Geoff Stick "Sticky" and Sam Hay *Friends*

Re: TARaus 2 Geoff Stick "Sticky" and Sam Hay *Friends*
July 04, 2012, 06:44:57 AM
USE THE EPISODE OR SHOW THREAD FOR CONTESTANT DISCUSSIONS THAT CONTAIN SPOILERS PLEASE!

CONTESTANT THREADS ARE SPOILER FREE.

Posts have been moved to the show thread.
Re: TARaus 2 Geoff Stick "Sticky" and Sam Hay *Friends*
December 05, 2019, 06:03:05 AM
Something new about their elimination I never knew before.

On the show it looked like they just got lost. After the Season 4 elimination of
Show content
Tom & Tyler
, Sticky tweeted that they were the recipients of an unaired U-Turn in Cuba. A voting one.

https://twitter.com/stickla_6/status/1201440398922547200
Re: TARaus 2 Geoff Stick "Sticky" and Sam Hay *Friends*
December 05, 2019, 09:38:43 AM
Something new about their elimination I never knew before.

On the show it looked like they just got lost. After the Season 4 elimination of
Show content
Tom & Tyler
, Sticky tweeted that they were the recipients of an unaired U-Turn in Cuba. A voting one.

https://twitter.com/stickla_6/status/1201440398922547200

Sam responded saying they were U-Turned because of the Express Pass. Rewatching Leg 2, Sticky does appear to be holding onto a yellow envelope, which he didn't have when running to the Pit Stop. TARAU 2 really had the unfortunate problem of too much entertainment.  :funny:

https://twitter.com/Hayzie26/status/1202172127668916224
Re: TARaus 2 Geoff Stick "Sticky" and Sam Hay *Friends*
Today at 06:11:13 PM
Just tweeted at Sticky and Sam, and Sam happened to let me know that he believes they voted to U-Turn Paul and Steve in Cuba which makes sense. That leaves Lucy & Emilia's vote as the only mystery vote since they didn't vote for Sticky and Sam based on the Reality Fan Wiki page, as I haven't watched the Andrew & Shane interview yet.

https://twitter.com/Hayzie26/status/1672378555601395713?s=20
Pretty sure it was just the standard Paul and Steve vote
