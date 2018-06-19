Ok what if TAR 19 leg 3 was a non what would happen to Kaylani & Lisa?
what if Matt and redmond took a taxi insted of a train in TAR 29 leg 11
What if Maria and Tiffany did the Farmer's Dance detour first? in their interview it siad it was missed for a bit
FOR TAR 19, Liz & Marie booted in leg 4 due to detour struggle
Leg 5 was decided by bus, some back of the back teams poped up due to catch a express bus, I think Kaylani & Lisa didn't have a problem with money, thus Jeremy & Sandy went home
Leg 6 transport tobacco bags were not physic as we thought because teams were equiped with wheelbarrow and this leg was NEL anyway
Leg 7 Justin & Jennifer RB mistake
Leg 8 Laurence & Zac RB struggled, U-turned and drove to wrong way
Leg 9 was KOR, I thought Kaylani & Lisa ended in leg 10, saved grandparents
F4 with Andy & Tommy, Ernie & Cindy, Amany & Marcus, Bill & Cathy, anything could occur