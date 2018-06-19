« previous next »
Author Topic: The Amazing Race: What If  (Read 545247 times)

Gra1162

Re: The Amazing Race: What If
« Reply #1825 on: June 19, 2018, 07:07:39 PM »
Quote from: CocoNuts on June 19, 2018, 04:31:34 PM
What if Caroline and Jennifer went home in leg-1 of TAR24 instead of twinnies? Or well... if twinnies didn't follow them in the wedding task? Could they have went on and made it far?
Well no I think joey and Meghan would have went home
Offline nrh2110

Re: The Amazing Race: What If
« Reply #1826 on: June 27, 2018, 04:50:37 AM »
Dont know if its been said, but what if James and Abba didnt lose the passport? How much farther would they have gotten?
Gra1162

Re: The Amazing Race: What If
« Reply #1827 on: June 27, 2018, 04:56:34 AM »
Quote from: nrh2110 on June 27, 2018, 04:50:37 AM
Dont know if its been said, but what if James and Abba didnt lose the passport? How much farther would they have gotten?
OMG good point I think they could have made it to the finale or 4th, meaning the goat farmers would be eliminated in Russia Abbie and Ryan in 5th I think it is possible the twinnes would pass them in Spain and France making them 4th and to add on to that if James and Abba didnt lose their passports and the goat farmers get eliminated the chipindelles would pull off the win or even the twinnies
Offline cbacbacba1

Re: The Amazing Race: What If
« Reply #1828 on: June 27, 2018, 05:03:12 AM »
Quote from: nrh2110 on June 27, 2018, 04:50:37 AM
Dont know if its been said, but what if James and Abba didnt lose the passport? How much farther would they have gotten?
Josh and brent ended in Moscow because of the 4 hour penalty,
Abbie and Ryan ended in Amsterdam because of Flight delay and u-turn plan.

It depands on how good James and Abba werr in self-driving, cause Twinnies' downfall was mainly because of direction.

If James and Abba in final 3 > James and Abba probably win as they are smarter in mental challenge (leg 5 roadblock),

If Twinnies in final 3 > Chippendales win, as Twinnies are weak in mental challenges (they EPed the Russian timezone rb in leg 8 is a strong proof)
Gra1162

Re: The Amazing Race: What If
« Reply #1829 on: August 30, 2018, 07:03:43 AM »
This thread is dead for I decided to revive it ok

What if Heather & Eve walked instead of taking a taxi to the pit stop on leg 4 TAR 3?
Gra1162

Re: The Amazing Race: What If
« Reply #1830 on: August 30, 2018, 07:23:20 AM »
What if ken and tina did not help dandrew in the holi festival would kelly and christy survive?
Offline Lemontail

Re: The Amazing Race: What If
« Reply #1831 on: August 16, 2019, 03:10:56 AM »
How far would Adam & Rebecca go in TAR 5 replacing Brandon & Nicole?
Offline toanglobal

Re: The Amazing Race: What If
« Reply #1832 on: August 16, 2019, 04:33:18 AM »
Quote from: Gra1162 on May 23, 2018, 10:46:12 PM
Ok what if TAR 19 leg 3 was a non what would happen to Kaylani & Lisa?

what if Matt and redmond took a taxi insted of a train in TAR 29 leg 11

What if  Maria and Tiffany did the Farmer's Dance detour first? in their interview it siad it was missed for a bit
FOR TAR 19, Liz & Marie booted in leg 4 due to detour struggle
Leg 5 was decided by bus, some back of the back teams poped up due to catch a express bus, I think Kaylani & Lisa didn't have a problem with money, thus Jeremy & Sandy went home
Leg 6 transport tobacco bags were not physic as we thought because teams were equiped with wheelbarrow and this leg was NEL anyway
Leg 7  Justin & Jennifer RB mistake
Leg 8 Laurence & Zac RB struggled, U-turned and drove to wrong way
Leg 9 was KOR, I thought Kaylani & Lisa ended in leg 10, saved grandparents
F4 with Andy & Tommy, Ernie & Cindy, Amany & Marcus, Bill & Cathy, anything could occur
Offline ghmorello

Re: The Amazing Race: What If
« Reply #1833 on: March 06, 2022, 04:52:19 PM »
What if Anthony and Spencer were able to come back in TAR33 and replaced Arun and Natalia in the F4 or F5?  How much of a difficulty spike would be added to the competition?
Online LandonM170

Re: The Amazing Race: What If
« Reply #1834 on: March 08, 2022, 07:10:25 PM »
What if there was a U-Turn in leg 6? Would Dusty & Ryan have been eliminated since everyone finished the leg so close?
Offline redskevin88

Re: The Amazing Race: What If
« Reply #1835 on: March 08, 2022, 08:25:49 PM »
Quote from: LandonM170 on March 08, 2022, 07:10:25 PM
What if there was a U-Turn in leg 6? Would Dusty & Ryan have been eliminated since everyone finished the leg so close?

Yes probably cause they were the last team at the detour. Unless they decided to switch detours early knowing they would likely be u-turned.
Offline G.B.

Re: The Amazing Race: What If
« Reply #1836 on: August 05, 2022, 09:30:30 PM »
I don't remember if I've shared this here or not, but when I first heard about TAR30's Partner Swap, I thought it would have been great if the last team was still going to be eliminated, and then the remaining 'swapped' team would have to continue on in the Race as a new team.

So what if that happened? Jessica & Kristi arrived in last place so those two would be eliminated. Alex/Conor, Lucas/Brittany, Henry/Evan and Eric/Daniel would continue the Race as normal, while Cody & Jen would have to form a new team and continue. To keep NEL's to the right number, let's assume Zimbabwe II is a keep-on-racing leg. Who would win, who would be eliminated? Keep in mind that Cody & Jen did arrive in 1st, so they would leave for Harare in 1st ahead of the other teams.
Offline RachelLeVega

Re: The Amazing Race: What If
« Reply #1837 on: August 05, 2022, 10:21:19 PM »
Quote from: G.B. on August 05, 2022, 09:30:30 PM
I don't remember if I've shared this here or not, but when I first heard about TAR30's Partner Swap, I thought it would have been great if the last team was still going to be eliminated, and then the remaining 'swapped' team would have to continue on in the Race as a new team.

So what if that happened? Jessica & Kristi arrived in last place so those two would be eliminated. Alex/Conor, Lucas/Brittany, Henry/Evan and Eric/Daniel would continue the Race as normal, while Cody & Jen would have to form a new team and continue. To keep NEL's to the right number, let's assume Zimbabwe II is a keep-on-racing leg. Who would win, who would be eliminated? Keep in mind that Cody & Jen did arrive in 1st, so they would leave for Harare in 1st ahead of the other teams.
From what I remember, Cody and Jen were pretty respectful to one another during the Zimbabwe leg and I have faith that they would have kept it amicable between them if this were the case and would be formidable in the final three. However, I think they would have still placed 3rd given Jessica was the one who figured out which piece of the plane memory task they were misplacing and Jen's panic during the task cost her and Kristi big time, which would potentially give Henry & Evan the win or creating a huge Eric & Daniel upset. I don't think Lucas & Brittany's unfortunate passport situation and Alex & Conor falling behind would rearrange their positions.
Offline Tober2005

Re: The Amazing Race: What If
« Reply #1838 on: Today at 06:13:01 PM »
What if they kept filming season 33 from the 3rd episode that Arun and Natalia got eliminated on all the way until the finale without it having a Coronavirus restriction during the middle of filming that season? What would happen to all the teams then?
