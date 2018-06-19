I don't remember if I've shared this here or not, but when I first heard about TAR30's Partner Swap, I thought it would have been great if the last team was still going to be eliminated, and then the remaining 'swapped' team would have to continue on in the Race as a new team.



So what if that happened? Jessica & Kristi arrived in last place so those two would be eliminated. Alex/Conor, Lucas/Brittany, Henry/Evan and Eric/Daniel would continue the Race as normal, while Cody & Jen would have to form a new team and continue. To keep NEL's to the right number, let's assume Zimbabwe II is a keep-on-racing leg. Who would win, who would be eliminated? Keep in mind that Cody & Jen did arrive in 1st, so they would leave for Harare in 1st ahead of the other teams.