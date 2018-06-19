« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 72 73 [74]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Amazing Race: What If  (Read 508169 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Gra1162

  • Guest
Re: The Amazing Race: What If
« Reply #1825 on: June 19, 2018, 07:07:39 PM »
Quote from: CocoNuts on June 19, 2018, 04:31:34 PM
What if Caroline and Jennifer went home in leg-1 of TAR24 instead of twinnies? Or well... if twinnies didn't follow them in the wedding task? Could they have went on and made it far?
Well no I think joey and Meghan would have went home
Logged

Offline nrh2110

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 185
Re: The Amazing Race: What If
« Reply #1826 on: June 27, 2018, 04:50:37 AM »
Dont know if its been said, but what if James and Abba didnt lose the passport? How much farther would they have gotten?
Logged

Gra1162

  • Guest
Re: The Amazing Race: What If
« Reply #1827 on: June 27, 2018, 04:56:34 AM »
Quote from: nrh2110 on June 27, 2018, 04:50:37 AM
Dont know if its been said, but what if James and Abba didnt lose the passport? How much farther would they have gotten?
OMG good point I think they could have made it to the finale or 4th, meaning the goat farmers would be eliminated in Russia Abbie and Ryan in 5th I think it is possible the twinnes would pass them in Spain and France making them 4th and to add on to that if James and Abba didnt lose their passports and the goat farmers get eliminated the chipindelles would pull off the win or even the twinnies
Logged

Offline cbacbacba1

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 836
Re: The Amazing Race: What If
« Reply #1828 on: June 27, 2018, 05:03:12 AM »
Quote from: nrh2110 on June 27, 2018, 04:50:37 AM
Dont know if its been said, but what if James and Abba didnt lose the passport? How much farther would they have gotten?
Josh and brent ended in Moscow because of the 4 hour penalty,
Abbie and Ryan ended in Amsterdam because of Flight delay and u-turn plan.

It depands on how good James and Abba werr in self-driving, cause Twinnies' downfall was mainly because of direction.

If James and Abba in final 3 > James and Abba probably win as they are smarter in mental challenge (leg 5 roadblock),

If Twinnies in final 3 > Chippendales win, as Twinnies are weak in mental challenges (they EPed the Russian timezone rb in leg 8 is a strong proof)
Logged

Gra1162

  • Guest
Re: The Amazing Race: What If
« Reply #1829 on: August 30, 2018, 07:03:43 AM »
This thread is dead for I decided to revive it ok

What if Heather & Eve walked instead of taking a taxi to the pit stop on leg 4 TAR 3?
Logged

Gra1162

  • Guest
Re: The Amazing Race: What If
« Reply #1830 on: August 30, 2018, 07:23:20 AM »
What if ken and tina did not help dandrew in the holi festival would kelly and christy survive?
Logged

Offline Lemontail

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 886
Re: The Amazing Race: What If
« Reply #1831 on: August 16, 2019, 03:10:56 AM »
How far would Adam & Rebecca go in TAR 5 replacing Brandon & Nicole?
Logged
"I will not not be rich" - Renata Klein on Big Little Lies

Offline toanglobal

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 420
Re: The Amazing Race: What If
« Reply #1832 on: August 16, 2019, 04:33:18 AM »
Quote from: Gra1162 on May 23, 2018, 10:46:12 PM
Ok what if TAR 19 leg 3 was a non what would happen to Kaylani & Lisa?

what if Matt and redmond took a taxi insted of a train in TAR 29 leg 11

What if  Maria and Tiffany did the Farmer's Dance detour first? in their interview it siad it was missed for a bit
FOR TAR 19, Liz & Marie booted in leg 4 due to detour struggle
Leg 5 was decided by bus, some back of the back teams poped up due to catch a express bus, I think Kaylani & Lisa didn't have a problem with money, thus Jeremy & Sandy went home
Leg 6 transport tobacco bags were not physic as we thought because teams were equiped with wheelbarrow and this leg was NEL anyway
Leg 7  Justin & Jennifer RB mistake
Leg 8 Laurence & Zac RB struggled, U-turned and drove to wrong way
Leg 9 was KOR, I thought Kaylani & Lisa ended in leg 10, saved grandparents
F4 with Andy & Tommy, Ernie & Cindy, Amany & Marcus, Bill & Cathy, anything could occur
Logged

Offline ghmorello

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 274
Re: The Amazing Race: What If
« Reply #1833 on: Today at 04:52:19 PM »
What if Anthony and Spencer were able to come back in TAR33 and replaced Arun and Natalia in the F4 or F5?  How much of a difficulty spike would be added to the competition?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 72 73 [74]   Go Up
« previous next »
 