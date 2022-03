Donít know if itís been said, but what if James and Abba didnít lose the passport? How much farther would they have gotten?



OMG good point I think they could have made it to the finale or 4th, meaning the goat farmers would be eliminated in Russia Abbie and Ryan in 5th I think it is possible the twinnes would pass them in Spain and France making them 4th and to add on to that if James and Abba didnít lose their passports and the goat farmers get eliminated the chipindelles would pull off the win or even the twinnies