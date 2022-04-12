There are two unaired bits from TAR Canada 1 that amuses me to this day.



a) The unaired Fast Forward from the legendary Saskatchewan leg where teams had to do a police car simulation. Hal Johnson told me every team tried to do it but everyone failed. I can't recall another time where every team attempted a Fast Forward but couldn't do it. Production likely thought it was best to sweep that one under the rug.



b) The unaired U-Turn from the Final 4 NEL. All four teams could do basic math and knew it had to be a NEL. Everyone agreed not to use it as it would just be a pointless move to upset everyone, and therefore it went unused. I love it when contestants can quickly outwit Production like that.



Note: Apparently the same guy who took over all of the reality TV Wikipedia pages for the US version of these shows is removing a lot of the unaired content references. I just noticed he removed the reference to the unaired The Save twist from TAR 26. Thank goodness for Wikia. I think he just enjoys going out of his way to piss everyone off.