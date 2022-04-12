Big update!



Someone kindly uploaded the cut task in it's entirety onto YouTube.



The entire sequence shows nearly 10-minutes of completely unaired never before seen footage, including brand new scenes not even pertaining to the cut task itself.



Going back and comparing this to the original airing and watching them side by side is really interesting and shows just how much editing has an impact on the show itself.



https://youtube.com/watch?v=EoXUBZfffRA



So CBS has decided to not upload this version to Paramount+. Paramount+ just features the original episode, and doesn't even include the recap for S7, so the episode titles and descriptions for each episode from episode 7 and on are behind by a leg. Episode 11 (the 2 hour finale) has the title, "The Devil Made Me Do It" and the description talks about teams going from Turkey to London.I am surprised this version wasn't on Paramount+, as CBS uploaded it on Disney+ (around the world) when it was on there. I still wonder if CBS has ever thought of releasing the footage of unaired tasks into episodes on Paramount+. No, they don't care.