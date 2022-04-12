« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes  (Read 24467 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4205
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #50 on: April 12, 2022, 05:07:07 PM »
Quote from: TheBayAreaGuy on April 12, 2022, 05:00:12 PM
Does anyone have Disney+ (outside the US) and be willing to check a few episodes for me to see if certain tasks have been inserted?

As a Canadian, I'd be curious to see in season 5 if they put that unaired Banff section in the final leg.
Logged

Offline TheBayAreaGuy

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 123
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #51 on: April 12, 2022, 05:28:00 PM »
Do you have Disney+ account? I'd also want to find out if the final task of the maze shows teams finding four wooden boxes or still just the one.

Quote from: Maanca on April 12, 2022, 05:07:07 PM
Quote from: TheBayAreaGuy on April 12, 2022, 05:00:12 PM
Does anyone have Disney+ (outside the US) and be willing to check a few episodes for me to see if certain tasks have been inserted?

As a Canadian, I'd be curious to see in season 5 if they put that unaired Banff section in the final leg.
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4205
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #52 on: April 12, 2022, 06:02:25 PM »
Unfortunately no
Logged

Offline ianthebalance

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1256
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #53 on: April 12, 2022, 06:49:12 PM »
Quote from: TheBayAreaGuy on April 12, 2022, 04:58:02 PM
Do you have a link to that task chart?

Quote from: ianthebalance on April 08, 2022, 05:22:12 PM
Actually someone did know about it. I remember someone who made a chart of every task up to like season 25 or something mentioned it and I always found it odd that no one else mentioned it

Edit: I wish I said something before, I never realized how big of a discovery it was lol

I found it! Was actually made by someone on RFF  :conf:
https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php/topic,30764.msg1067575.html#msg1067575
Logged

Offline LandonM170

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 346
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #54 on: December 29, 2022, 11:57:31 PM »
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on April 08, 2022, 03:24:20 PM
Big update!

Someone kindly uploaded the cut task in it's entirety onto YouTube.

The entire sequence shows nearly 10-minutes of completely unaired never before seen footage, including brand new scenes not even pertaining to the cut task itself.

Going back and comparing this to the original airing and watching them side by side is really interesting and shows just how much editing has an impact on the show itself.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=EoXUBZfffRA
So CBS has decided to not upload this version to Paramount+. Paramount+ just features the original episode, and doesn't even include the recap for S7, so the episode titles and descriptions for each episode from episode 7 and on are behind by a leg. Episode 11 (the 2 hour finale) has the title, "The Devil Made Me Do It" and the description talks about teams going from Turkey to London.

I am surprised this version wasn't on Paramount+, as CBS uploaded it on Disney+ (around the world) when it was on there. I still wonder if CBS has ever thought of releasing the footage of unaired tasks into episodes on Paramount+. No, they don't care.
Logged

Offline TheBayAreaGuy

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 123
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #55 on: January 12, 2023, 10:24:58 PM »
I got confirmation directly from Bill that Joe did the unaired Roadblock in the first Poland leg of (the real) All-Stars. That leaves only Uchenna & Joyce left for that task.
Logged

Offline redskevin88

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2339
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #56 on: January 13, 2023, 06:23:16 PM »
Quote from: TheBayAreaGuy on January 12, 2023, 10:24:58 PM
I got confirmation directly from Bill that Joe did the unaired Roadblock in the first Poland leg of (the real) All-Stars. That leaves only Uchenna & Joyce left for that task.

To this day, I want to know what was the Roadblock about.
Logged

Offline LandonM170

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 346
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #57 on: January 13, 2023, 08:05:46 PM »
Quote from: redskevin88 on January 13, 2023, 06:23:16 PM
Quote from: TheBayAreaGuy on January 12, 2023, 10:24:58 PM
I got confirmation directly from Bill that Joe did the unaired Roadblock in the first Poland leg of (the real) All-Stars. That leaves only Uchenna & Joyce left for that task.

To this day, I want to know what was the Roadblock about.
Doesn't it have something to do with having to row a boat out onto the reflecting pool from the park to the palace?
Logged

Offline TheBayAreaGuy

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 123
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #58 on: January 13, 2023, 09:22:05 PM »
"The team member assigned to perform this Roadblock must row a boat out onto the reflecting pool from Łazienki Park to Łazienki Palace."

Quote from: LandonM170 on January 13, 2023, 08:05:46 PM
Quote from: redskevin88 on January 13, 2023, 06:23:16 PM
Quote from: TheBayAreaGuy on January 12, 2023, 10:24:58 PM
I got confirmation directly from Bill that Joe did the unaired Roadblock in the first Poland leg of (the real) All-Stars. That leaves only Uchenna & Joyce left for that task.

To this day, I want to know what was the Roadblock about.
Doesn't it have something to do with having to row a boat out onto the reflecting pool from the park to the palace?
Logged

Offline LandonM170

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 346
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #59 on: January 14, 2023, 01:19:46 PM »
I was trying to find out what the unaired RB in S10 leg 7 as I just watched the episode and found it in the archives of RRF, luckily! I had no idea it was sea kayaking! However, there were videos of Kandice doing the Roadblock posted by Isabella on Photobucket with links in the thread, however, every link I found for it brought up a 404 error or took me to some blog that said I didn't have access to this page and hadn't been updated since Survivor 23 was coming out (2011), and I know these videos are most 12 years old, so I get that it's probably difficult to find these videos, however, if anyone has these videos available for me to watch I would be so appreciate of it!
Logged

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1461
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #60 on: January 14, 2023, 05:51:54 PM »
Quote from: TheBayAreaGuy on January 13, 2023, 09:22:05 PM
"The team member assigned to perform this Roadblock must row a boat out onto the reflecting pool from Łazienki Park to Łazienki Palace."

I somehow doubt the entire Roadblock was nothing more than "row a boat across a pond"...
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline TheBayAreaGuy

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 123
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #61 on: February 08, 2023, 11:56:04 AM »
If you have additional information about it, you should share it with the rest of us...


Quote from: G.B. on January 14, 2023, 05:51:54 PM
Quote from: TheBayAreaGuy on January 13, 2023, 09:22:05 PM
"The team member assigned to perform this Roadblock must row a boat out onto the reflecting pool from Łazienki Park to Łazienki Palace."

I somehow doubt the entire Roadblock was nothing more than "row a boat across a pond"...
Logged

Offline redskevin88

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2339
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #62 on: February 08, 2023, 11:45:34 PM »
Quote from: TheBayAreaGuy on February 08, 2023, 11:56:04 AM
If you have additional information about it, you should share it with the rest of us...

Do you mind asking Joe & Bill for the information, please?
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 54195
  • TAR Detective
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #63 on: February 09, 2023, 09:49:39 AM »
Be nice please.

I can ask the guys, just make me a list please.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline TheBayAreaGuy

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 123
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #64 on: February 23, 2023, 06:12:41 AM »
I did. My answer is above...

Quote from: redskevin88 on February 08, 2023, 11:45:34 PM
Quote from: TheBayAreaGuy on February 08, 2023, 11:56:04 AM
If you have additional information about it, you should share it with the rest of us...

Do you mind asking Joe & Bill for the information, please?
Logged

Offline TARstorian

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 166
    • TARstorian.
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #65 on: April 13, 2023, 11:12:59 AM »
Quote from: ianthebalance on April 08, 2022, 05:22:12 PM
Actually someone did know about it. I remember someone who made a chart of every task up to like season 25 or something mentioned it and I always found it odd that no one else mentioned it

Edit: I wish I said something before, I never realized how big of a discovery it was lol

This sounds like Bindles' challenge guide. Whenever I can't think of a specific piece of unaired info from TAR, Survivor, or The Mole for all of the international versions of each of those shows, I always refer to Bindles' challenge guide or just ask him directly. He has a really good memory and does really good research.
Logged
I have been to 63 countries. I have met Phil Keoghan, Jon Montgomery, Allan Wu, Elise and Bertram in person. I visited Joe & Bill in Hawaii, JK & Mike in Singapore, and Rovilson in Manila. I attended the TAR 28, 29, and 34 finales.

Offline TARstorian

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 166
    • TARstorian.
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #66 on: April 13, 2023, 11:23:54 AM »
There are two unaired bits from TAR Canada 1 that amuses me to this day.

a) The unaired Fast Forward from the legendary Saskatchewan leg where teams had to do a police car simulation. Hal Johnson told me every team tried to do it but everyone failed. I can't recall another time where every team attempted a Fast Forward but couldn't do it. Production likely thought it was best to sweep that one under the rug.

b) The unaired U-Turn from the Final 4 NEL. All four teams could do basic math and knew it had to be a NEL. Everyone agreed not to use it as it would just be a pointless move to upset everyone, and therefore it went unused. I love it when contestants can quickly outwit Production like that.

Note: Apparently the same guy who took over all of the reality TV Wikipedia pages for the US version of these shows is removing a lot of the unaired content references. I just noticed he removed the reference to the unaired The Save twist from TAR 26. Thank goodness for Wikia. I think he just enjoys going out of his way to piss everyone off.
Logged
I have been to 63 countries. I have met Phil Keoghan, Jon Montgomery, Allan Wu, Elise and Bertram in person. I visited Joe & Bill in Hawaii, JK & Mike in Singapore, and Rovilson in Manila. I attended the TAR 28, 29, and 34 finales.

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1461
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #67 on: April 13, 2023, 06:00:57 PM »
Quote from: TARstorian on April 13, 2023, 11:23:54 AM
b) The unaired U-Turn from the Final 4 NEL. All four teams could do basic math and knew it had to be a NEL. Everyone agreed not to use it as it would just be a pointless move to upset everyone, and therefore it went unused. I love it when contestants can quickly outwit Production like that.

That wasn't unaired.
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline TARstorian

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 166
    • TARstorian.
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #68 on: April 14, 2023, 02:19:12 PM »
Quote from: G.B. on April 13, 2023, 06:00:57 PM
Quote from: TARstorian on April 13, 2023, 11:23:54 AM
b) The unaired U-Turn from the Final 4 NEL. All four teams could do basic math and knew it had to be a NEL. Everyone agreed not to use it as it would just be a pointless move to upset everyone, and therefore it went unused. I love it when contestants can quickly outwit Production like that.

That wasn't unaired.

Well, that's one heck of a Mandela Effect I imposed upon myself over the past ten years. Did I mention this was the very first season I originally podcasted ten years ago? I think I just lost ten points for Gryffindor.
Logged
I have been to 63 countries. I have met Phil Keoghan, Jon Montgomery, Allan Wu, Elise and Bertram in person. I visited Joe & Bill in Hawaii, JK & Mike in Singapore, and Rovilson in Manila. I attended the TAR 28, 29, and 34 finales.

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 711
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #69 on: April 16, 2023, 06:20:43 PM »
In Supacoowacky's defence, it was a F4 TBC instead of a NEL. /s
Logged

Offline Headhunter

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 26
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #70 on: July 08, 2023, 09:41:37 PM »
I dont think this has been mentioned in this thread yet: an unaired challenge from the Bahrain leg on TAR30 where teams had to answer questions while standing on the plank of a ship; wrong answers would mean the team has to jump off the plank into the water!

https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php/topic,33374.msg1210341.html#msg1210341
Logged

Offline TheBayAreaGuy

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 123
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #71 on: January 31, 2024, 03:00:44 PM »
Uchenna messaged me back to say that Joyce did this task. All the mysteries for unaired tasks is resolved for the real All-Stars season!

Quote from: TheBayAreaGuy on January 12, 2023, 10:24:58 PM
I got confirmation directly from Bill that Joe did the unaired Roadblock in the first Poland leg of (the real) All-Stars. That leaves only Uchenna & Joyce left for that task.
Logged

Offline TheBayAreaGuy

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 123
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #72 on: January 31, 2024, 03:44:10 PM »
I found this episode's old thread but still couldn't resolve the Roadblock mystery.

https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php/topic,10907.150.html

Quote from: georgiapeach on November 08, 2011, 10:06:09 PM
Quote from: Dom El on November 08, 2011, 06:28:33 AM
Season 10, Leg 7 (Mauritius): Roadblock was present, but unknown.

This was fully explained somewhere in the threads here, Lyn kindly gave us all the details.
Logged

Offline TheBayAreaGuy

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 123
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #73 on: Today at 10:04:11 AM »
Erwin & Mary completed this Roadblock.

Quote from: TheBayAreaGuy on January 31, 2024, 03:44:10 PM
I found this episode's old thread but still couldn't resolve the Roadblock mystery.

https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php/topic,10907.150.html

Quote from: georgiapeach on November 08, 2011, 10:06:09 PM
Quote from: Dom El on November 08, 2011, 06:28:33 AM
Season 10, Leg 7 (Mauritius): Roadblock was present, but unknown.

This was fully explained somewhere in the threads here, Lyn kindly gave us all the details.
Logged

Offline TheBayAreaGuy

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 123
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #74 on: Today at 10:08:06 AM »
Karli has said she likely performed the unaired Roadblock in Leg 8 of TAR 5. The sisters also alternated doing Roadblocks.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 