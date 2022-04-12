« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes  (Read 17693 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3852
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #50 on: April 12, 2022, 05:07:07 PM »
Quote from: TheBayAreaGuy on April 12, 2022, 05:00:12 PM
Does anyone have Disney+ (outside the US) and be willing to check a few episodes for me to see if certain tasks have been inserted?

As a Canadian, I'd be curious to see in season 5 if they put that unaired Banff section in the final leg.
Logged

Offline TheBayAreaGuy

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 111
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #51 on: April 12, 2022, 05:28:00 PM »
Do you have Disney+ account? I'd also want to find out if the final task of the maze shows teams finding four wooden boxes or still just the one.

Quote from: Maanca on April 12, 2022, 05:07:07 PM
Quote from: TheBayAreaGuy on April 12, 2022, 05:00:12 PM
Does anyone have Disney+ (outside the US) and be willing to check a few episodes for me to see if certain tasks have been inserted?

As a Canadian, I'd be curious to see in season 5 if they put that unaired Banff section in the final leg.
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3852
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #52 on: April 12, 2022, 06:02:25 PM »
Unfortunately no
Logged

Offline ianthebalance

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1134
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #53 on: April 12, 2022, 06:49:12 PM »
Quote from: TheBayAreaGuy on April 12, 2022, 04:58:02 PM
Do you have a link to that task chart?

Quote from: ianthebalance on April 08, 2022, 05:22:12 PM
Actually someone did know about it. I remember someone who made a chart of every task up to like season 25 or something mentioned it and I always found it odd that no one else mentioned it

Edit: I wish I said something before, I never realized how big of a discovery it was lol

I found it! Was actually made by someone on RFF  :conf:
https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php/topic,30764.msg1067575.html#msg1067575
Logged

Offline LandonM170

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 264
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #54 on: December 29, 2022, 11:57:31 PM »
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on April 08, 2022, 03:24:20 PM
Big update!

Someone kindly uploaded the cut task in it's entirety onto YouTube.

The entire sequence shows nearly 10-minutes of completely unaired never before seen footage, including brand new scenes not even pertaining to the cut task itself.

Going back and comparing this to the original airing and watching them side by side is really interesting and shows just how much editing has an impact on the show itself.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=EoXUBZfffRA
So CBS has decided to not upload this version to Paramount+. Paramount+ just features the original episode, and doesn't even include the recap for S7, so the episode titles and descriptions for each episode from episode 7 and on are behind by a leg. Episode 11 (the 2 hour finale) has the title, "The Devil Made Me Do It" and the description talks about teams going from Turkey to London.

I am surprised this version wasn't on Paramount+, as CBS uploaded it on Disney+ (around the world) when it was on there. I still wonder if CBS has ever thought of releasing the footage of unaired tasks into episodes on Paramount+. No, they don't care.
Logged

Offline TheBayAreaGuy

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 111
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #55 on: January 12, 2023, 10:24:58 PM »
I got confirmation directly from Bill that Joe did the unaired Roadblock in the first Poland leg of (the real) All-Stars. That leaves only Uchenna & Joyce left for that task.
Logged

Offline redskevin88

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2289
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #56 on: January 13, 2023, 06:23:16 PM »
Quote from: TheBayAreaGuy on January 12, 2023, 10:24:58 PM
I got confirmation directly from Bill that Joe did the unaired Roadblock in the first Poland leg of (the real) All-Stars. That leaves only Uchenna & Joyce left for that task.

To this day, I want to know what was the Roadblock about.
Logged

Offline LandonM170

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 264
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #57 on: January 13, 2023, 08:05:46 PM »
Quote from: redskevin88 on January 13, 2023, 06:23:16 PM
Quote from: TheBayAreaGuy on January 12, 2023, 10:24:58 PM
I got confirmation directly from Bill that Joe did the unaired Roadblock in the first Poland leg of (the real) All-Stars. That leaves only Uchenna & Joyce left for that task.

To this day, I want to know what was the Roadblock about.
Doesn't it have something to do with having to row a boat out onto the reflecting pool from the park to the palace?
Logged

Offline TheBayAreaGuy

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 111
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #58 on: January 13, 2023, 09:22:05 PM »
"The team member assigned to perform this Roadblock must row a boat out onto the reflecting pool from Łazienki Park to Łazienki Palace."

Quote from: LandonM170 on January 13, 2023, 08:05:46 PM
Quote from: redskevin88 on January 13, 2023, 06:23:16 PM
Quote from: TheBayAreaGuy on January 12, 2023, 10:24:58 PM
I got confirmation directly from Bill that Joe did the unaired Roadblock in the first Poland leg of (the real) All-Stars. That leaves only Uchenna & Joyce left for that task.

To this day, I want to know what was the Roadblock about.
Doesn't it have something to do with having to row a boat out onto the reflecting pool from the park to the palace?
Logged

Offline LandonM170

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 264
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 01:19:46 PM »
I was trying to find out what the unaired RB in S10 leg 7 as I just watched the episode and found it in the archives of RRF, luckily! I had no idea it was sea kayaking! However, there were videos of Kandice doing the Roadblock posted by Isabella on Photobucket with links in the thread, however, every link I found for it brought up a 404 error or took me to some blog that said I didn't have access to this page and hadn't been updated since Survivor 23 was coming out (2011), and I know these videos are most 12 years old, so I get that it's probably difficult to find these videos, however, if anyone has these videos available for me to watch I would be so appreciate of it!
Logged

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1425
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 05:51:54 PM »
Quote from: TheBayAreaGuy on January 13, 2023, 09:22:05 PM
"The team member assigned to perform this Roadblock must row a boat out onto the reflecting pool from Łazienki Park to Łazienki Palace."

I somehow doubt the entire Roadblock was nothing more than "row a boat across a pond"...
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 