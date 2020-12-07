Quote from: RachelLeVega on December 05, 2020, 09:41:37 PM This may or may not be a huge project to undertake, but I'm doing a just-for-fun thesis for an aspect of the race that has been covered lightly here, but not very in-depth until now since it's been itching at my brain since the Siem Reap leg Wednesday night.



Does anyone happen to know or own a list of how many tasks in numerical total there are for each U.S. season? Including active Route Infos, the works (Detours, Roadblocks, Fast Forwards), and Speed Bumps. I will credit your work in the thesis I will post on RFF's TAR Discussions.

I think I will take on this, I do have a question about the Route Info Tasks. What would you consider to be one, and not one? For Example, in S32 leg 9, before the second Roadblock they had to don sherwani outfits and travel by horse and carriage with a pair of socialites to their next clue. Would you consider this an Route Info Task or just something extra.



For active Route info tasks, I consider it anything more than simply picking up a clue or going to the Pit Stop from a certain location. So yes, the socialite carriage ride would be in the count.Examples for more clarification using the recent episode: teams being told to pick up a clue at Psar Chaa Market, the Khmer Handicrafts workshop, or going to the Pit Stop at Angkor Thom is not considered an active task and should not be tallied in the count. However, the monk offering task at the floating temple, the hitching a tuk-tuk to a motorbike, actions requiring completion before receiving a clue from that Route Info should be in the tally.