Amazing Race Questions

Re: Amazing Race Questions
December 07, 2020, 12:10:09 AM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on December 05, 2020, 09:41:37 PM
This may or may not be a huge project to undertake, but I'm doing a just-for-fun thesis for an aspect of the race that has been covered lightly here, but not very in-depth until now since it's been itching at my brain since the Siem Reap leg Wednesday night.

Does anyone happen to know or own a list of how many tasks in numerical total there are for each U.S. season? Including active Route Infos, the works (Detours, Roadblocks, Fast Forwards), and Speed Bumps. I will credit your work in the thesis I will post on RFF's TAR Discussions.
I think I will take on this, I do have a question about the Route Info Tasks. What would you consider to be one, and not one? For Example, in S32 leg 9, before the second Roadblock they had to don sherwani outfits and travel by horse and carriage with a pair of socialites to their next clue. Would you consider this an Route Info Task or just something extra.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
December 07, 2020, 09:01:17 AM
Quote from: LandonM170 on December 07, 2020, 12:10:09 AM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on December 05, 2020, 09:41:37 PM
This may or may not be a huge project to undertake, but I'm doing a just-for-fun thesis for an aspect of the race that has been covered lightly here, but not very in-depth until now since it's been itching at my brain since the Siem Reap leg Wednesday night.

Does anyone happen to know or own a list of how many tasks in numerical total there are for each U.S. season? Including active Route Infos, the works (Detours, Roadblocks, Fast Forwards), and Speed Bumps. I will credit your work in the thesis I will post on RFF's TAR Discussions.
I think I will take on this, I do have a question about the Route Info Tasks. What would you consider to be one, and not one? For Example, in S32 leg 9, before the second Roadblock they had to don sherwani outfits and travel by horse and carriage with a pair of socialites to their next clue. Would you consider this an Route Info Task or just something extra.
For active Route info tasks, I consider it anything more than simply picking up a clue or going to the Pit Stop from a certain location. So yes, the socialite carriage ride would be in the count.

Examples for more clarification using the recent episode: teams being told to pick up a clue at Psar Chaa Market, the Khmer Handicrafts workshop, or going to the Pit Stop at Angkor Thom is not considered an active task and should not be tallied in the count. However, the monk offering task at the floating temple, the hitching a tuk-tuk to a motorbike, actions requiring completion before receiving a clue from that Route Info should be in the tally.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
December 07, 2020, 09:39:30 AM
The Amount of Tasks in Each Amazing Race US Season

Season 1
Leg 1: 4
Leg 2: 4
Leg 3: 4
Leg 4: 5
Leg 5: 5
Leg 6: 3
Leg 7: 3
Leg 8: 4
Leg 9: 3
Leg 10: 6
Leg 11: 3
Leg 12: 5
Leg 13: 4
Total: 53

Season 2
Leg 1: 3
Leg 2: 4
Leg 3: 4
Leg 4: 4
Leg 5: 3
Leg 6: 4
Leg 7: 5
Leg 8: 3
Leg 9: 6
Leg 10: 3
Leg 11: 3
Leg 12: 4
Leg 13: 4
Total: 50

Season 3
Leg 1: 3
Leg 2: 4
Leg 3: 3
Leg 4: 4
Leg 5: 4
Leg 6: 4
Leg 7: 4
Leg 8: 6
Leg 9: 6
Leg 10: 5
Leg 11: 2
Leg 12: 2
Leg 13: 3
Total: 50

Season 4 coming soon!
Re: Amazing Race Questions
December 07, 2020, 03:59:38 PM
Guess this is a better place for this question, do we have any idea what their NDAs look like?
Re: Amazing Race Questions
December 07, 2020, 04:48:24 PM
Quote from: cerealking on December 07, 2020, 03:59:38 PM
Guess this is a better place for this question, do we have any idea what their NDAs look like?

I seem to recall something being posted almost 15 to 20 years ago, but I cant recall which CBS show it was for. And it wasnt the NDA the finalists had to sign.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
December 07, 2020, 04:50:18 PM
Quote from: theschnauzers on December 07, 2020, 04:48:24 PM
Quote from: cerealking on December 07, 2020, 03:59:38 PM
Guess this is a better place for this question, do we have any idea what their NDAs look like?

I seem to recall something being posted almost 15 to 20 years ago, but I cant recall which CBS show it was for. And it wasnt the NDA the finalists had to sign.

So the finalists sign a different one?
Re: Amazing Race Questions
December 07, 2020, 07:11:01 PM
Yes, and so do the semifinalists, IIRC.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
December 07, 2020, 07:23:02 PM
Im just wondering if perhaps the NDA sunsets if the show goes a certain time period without completion.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
December 08, 2020, 12:03:54 AM
My guess is that the NDA doesnt sunset before the show has aired. Cancellation of a season would likely mean no prizes get awarded since prize winners dont get any prizes if the episodes arent aired.
It would totally depend on the exact language used and how words are defined n the agreements.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
December 08, 2020, 12:08:00 AM
Keep in mind that many tasks arent shown, including active route markers. The earliest known example is the cooking and eating an ostrich egg just before the pit stop in leg 1 of season one. There was no confirmation of that one until the DVDs of the first season was released and it was included as bonus content.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
December 08, 2020, 07:33:58 AM
Quote from: theschnauzers on December 08, 2020, 12:08:00 AM
Keep in mind that many tasks arent shown, including active route markers. The earliest known example is the cooking and eating an ostrich egg just before the pit stop in leg 1 of season one. There was no confirmation of that one until the DVDs of the first season was released and it was included as bonus content.
I am going off the wikipedia pages of the seasons so most if not all of the unaired tasks are on there including that one.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
December 08, 2020, 09:44:23 AM
Quote from: theschnauzers on December 08, 2020, 12:08:00 AM
Keep in mind that many tasks arent shown, including active route markers. The earliest known example is the cooking and eating an ostrich egg just before the pit stop in leg 1 of season one. There was no confirmation of that one until the DVDs of the first season was released and it was included as bonus content.
I believe for that circumstance, unaired tasks like that and the Fast Forwards should be in the total count since it was a task when teams were filmed racing. But recorded or starred on a sidenote that it was unaired. (Example: TAR12's Lithuania Fast Forward should be counted although we aren't certain of the contents, but should be noted that it didn't make the final cut for the broadcast.) The ostrich egg task is one of the components I'm taking into consideration for the thesis so it would be helpful to note which tasks aren't aired and which ones made it onto CBS.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
December 08, 2020, 04:32:20 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on December 08, 2020, 09:44:23 AM
Quote from: theschnauzers on December 08, 2020, 12:08:00 AM
Keep in mind that many tasks arent shown, including active route markers. The earliest known example is the cooking and eating an ostrich egg just before the pit stop in leg 1 of season one. There was no confirmation of that one until the DVDs of the first season was released and it was included as bonus content.
I believe for that circumstance, unaired tasks like that and the Fast
Forwards should be in the total count since it was a task when teams were filmed racing. But recorded or starred on a sidenote that it was unaired. (Example: TAR12's Lithuania Fast Forward should be counted although we aren't certain of the contents, but should be noted that it didn't make the final cut for the broadcast.) The ostrich egg task is one of the components I'm taking into consideration for the thesis so it would be helpful to note which tasks aren't aired and which ones made it onto CBS.

Seasone one, for the leg in Rome, had an unclaimed fast forward that was in Vatican City. Racers discussed it after the end of the season, but I dont recall there ever being any official confirmation. Thats the sort of issue that is going to arise in that the only likely sources are post-season comments from Racers, and once in a rare while, from Phil, Bertram, or Elise. It was discovered many seasons ago that its nearly impossible to compile a complete list.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
December 08, 2020, 06:29:13 PM
Do they sign an NDA at the beginning and the end, I wonder?
Re: Amazing Race Questions
December 08, 2020, 07:50:25 PM
Quote from: theschnauzers on December 08, 2020, 04:32:20 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on December 08, 2020, 09:44:23 AM
Quote from: theschnauzers on December 08, 2020, 12:08:00 AM
Keep in mind that many tasks arent shown, including active route markers. The earliest known example is the cooking and eating an ostrich egg just before the pit stop in leg 1 of season one. There was no confirmation of that one until the DVDs of the first season was released and it was included as bonus content.
I believe for that circumstance, unaired tasks like that and the Fast
Forwards should be in the total count since it was a task when teams were filmed racing. But recorded or starred on a sidenote that it was unaired. (Example: TAR12's Lithuania Fast Forward should be counted although we aren't certain of the contents, but should be noted that it didn't make the final cut for the broadcast.) The ostrich egg task is one of the components I'm taking into consideration for the thesis so it would be helpful to note which tasks aren't aired and which ones made it onto CBS.

Seasone one, for the leg in Rome, had an unclaimed fast forward that was in Vatican City. Racers discussed it after the end of the season, but I dont recall there ever being any official confirmation. Thats the sort of issue that is going to arise in that the only likely sources are post-season comments from Racers, and once in a rare while, from Phil, Bertram, or Elise. It was discovered many seasons ago that its nearly impossible to compile a complete list.
Ok thank you guys for the feedback, both S1 tasks unaired tasks you guys mentioned are included, and I will go back and mention if any tasks were unaired.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
December 08, 2020, 08:17:47 PM
Quote from: LandonM170 on December 08, 2020, 07:50:25 PM
Quote from: theschnauzers on December 08, 2020, 04:32:20 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on December 08, 2020, 09:44:23 AM
Quote from: theschnauzers on December 08, 2020, 12:08:00 AM
Keep in mind that many tasks aren’t shown, including active route markers. The earliest known example is the cooking and eating an ostrich egg just before the pit stop in leg 1 of season one. There was no confirmation of that one until the DVD’s of the first season was released and it was included as bonus content.
I believe for that circumstance, unaired tasks like that and the Fast
Forwards should be in the total count since it was a task when teams were filmed racing. But recorded or starred on a sidenote that it was unaired. (Example: TAR12's Lithuania Fast Forward should be counted although we aren't certain of the contents, but should be noted that it didn't make the final cut for the broadcast.) The ostrich egg task is one of the components I'm taking into consideration for the thesis so it would be helpful to note which tasks aren't aired and which ones made it onto CBS.

Seasone one, for the leg in Rome, had an unclaimed fast forward that was in Vatican City. Racers discussed it after the end of the season, but I don’t recall there ever being any official confirmation. That’s the sort of issue that is going to arise in that the only likely sources are post-season comments from Racers, and once in a rare while, from Phil, Bertram, or Elise. It was discovered many seasons ago that it’s nearly impossible to compile a complete list.
Ok thank you guys for the feedback, both S1 tasks unaired tasks you guys mentioned are included, and I will go back and mention if any tasks were unaired.
In this case, I believe the best option is to acknowledge the racers' judgment and include that as a tally for a task, but continue the denotations of it being unaired. (e.g. TAR12's Lithuania FF being only revealed because of Shana & Jennifer's post-season interview) We certainly won't know all the tasks they've put out on the course since season 1, but it would be great to see what there is compiled season-by-season.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
December 08, 2020, 08:46:47 PM
Quote from: theschnauzers on December 08, 2020, 04:32:20 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on December 08, 2020, 09:44:23 AM
Quote from: theschnauzers on December 08, 2020, 12:08:00 AM
Keep in mind that many tasks arent shown, including active route markers. The earliest known example is the cooking and eating an ostrich egg just before the pit stop in leg 1 of season one. There was no confirmation of that one until the DVDs of the first season was released and it was included as bonus content.
I believe for that circumstance, unaired tasks like that and the Fast
Forwards should be in the total count since it was a task when teams were filmed racing. But recorded or starred on a sidenote that it was unaired. (Example: TAR12's Lithuania Fast Forward should be counted although we aren't certain of the contents, but should be noted that it didn't make the final cut for the broadcast.) The ostrich egg task is one of the components I'm taking into consideration for the thesis so it would be helpful to note which tasks aren't aired and which ones made it onto CBS.

Seasone one, for the leg in Rome, had an unclaimed fast forward that was in Vatican City. Racers discussed it after the end of the season, but I dont recall there ever being any official confirmation. Thats the sort of issue that is going to arise in that the only likely sources are post-season comments from Racers, and once in a rare while, from Phil, Bertram, or Elise. It was discovered many seasons ago that its nearly impossible to compile a complete list.

That Fast Forward was NOT in the Vatican City, it was to find a 'keyhole' where if you look through it you can SEE the whole Vatican City.

This was confirmed by Brennan on one of those old forums that isn't around anymore. In fact, Brennan confirmed all of S1's Fast Forwards except for the last two (Krabi/Beijing), though I think somebody else confirmed Krabi's? Not sure.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
December 09, 2020, 12:00:45 AM
Quote from: G.B. on December 08, 2020, 08:46:47 PM
Quote from: theschnauzers on December 08, 2020, 04:32:20 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on December 08, 2020, 09:44:23 AM
Quote from: theschnauzers on December 08, 2020, 12:08:00 AM
Keep in mind that many tasks arent shown, including active route markers. The earliest known example is the cooking and eating an ostrich egg just before the pit stop in leg 1 of season one. There was no confirmation of that one until the DVDs of the first season was released and it was included as bonus content.
I believe for that circumstance, unaired tasks like that and the Fast
Forwards should be in the total count since it was a task when teams were filmed racing. But recorded or starred on a sidenote that it was unaired. (Example: TAR12's Lithuania Fast Forward should be counted although we aren't certain of the contents, but should be noted that it didn't make the final cut for the broadcast.) The ostrich egg task is one of the components I'm taking into consideration for the thesis so it would be helpful to note which tasks aren't aired and which ones made it onto CBS.

Seasone one, for the leg in Rome, had an unclaimed fast forward that was in Vatican City. Racers discussed it after the end of the season, but I dont recall there ever being any official confirmation. Thats the sort of issue that is going to arise in that the only likely sources are post-season comments from Racers, and once in a rare while, from Phil, Bertram, or Elise. It was discovered many seasons ago that its nearly impossible to compile a complete list.

That Fast Forward was NOT in the Vatican City, it was to find a 'keyhole' where if you look through it you can SEE the whole Vatican City.

This was confirmed by Brennan on one of those old forums that isn't around anymore. In fact, Brennan confirmed all of S1's Fast Forwards except for the last two (Krabi/Beijing), though I think somebody else confirmed Krabi's? Not sure.

You can actually still find some archived forums of Rob getting info via wikipedia sources of the TAR 1 page
Re: Amazing Race Questions
Today at 05:19:10 PM
Do all teams get some kind of money/stipend/whatever just for appearing on the show?
Re: Amazing Race Questions
Today at 05:51:42 PM
Yes.
