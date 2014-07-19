« previous next »
Offline LandonM170

Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2525 on: Yesterday at 12:10:09 AM »
This may or may not be a huge project to undertake, but I'm doing a just-for-fun thesis for an aspect of the race that has been covered lightly here, but not very in-depth until now since it's been itching at my brain since the Siem Reap leg Wednesday night.

Does anyone happen to know or own a list of how many tasks in numerical total there are for each U.S. season? Including active Route Infos, the works (Detours, Roadblocks, Fast Forwards), and Speed Bumps. I will credit your work in the thesis I will post on RFF's TAR Discussions.
I think I will take on this, I do have a question about the Route Info Tasks. What would you consider to be one, and not one? For Example, in S32 leg 9, before the second Roadblock they had to don sherwani outfits and travel by horse and carriage with a pair of socialites to their next clue. Would you consider this an Route Info Task or just something extra.
Offline RachelLeVega

Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2526 on: Yesterday at 09:01:17 AM »
For active Route info tasks, I consider it anything more than simply picking up a clue or going to the Pit Stop from a certain location. So yes, the socialite carriage ride would be in the count.

Examples for more clarification using the recent episode: teams being told to pick up a clue at Psar Chaa Market, the Khmer Handicrafts workshop, or going to the Pit Stop at Angkor Thom is not considered an active task and should not be tallied in the count. However, the monk offering task at the floating temple, the hitching a tuk-tuk to a motorbike, actions requiring completion before receiving a clue from that Route Info should be in the tally.
Offline LandonM170

Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2527 on: Yesterday at 09:39:30 AM »
The Amount of Tasks in Each Amazing Race US Season

Season 1
Leg 1: 4
Leg 2: 4
Leg 3: 4
Leg 4: 5
Leg 5: 5
Leg 6: 3
Leg 7: 3
Leg 8: 4
Leg 9: 3
Leg 10: 6
Leg 11: 3
Leg 12: 5
Leg 13: 4
Total: 53

Season 2
Leg 1: 3
Leg 2: 4
Leg 3: 4
Leg 4: 4
Leg 5: 3
Leg 6: 4
Leg 7: 5
Leg 8: 3
Leg 9: 6
Leg 10: 3
Leg 11: 3
Leg 12: 4
Leg 13: 4
Total: 50

Season 3
Leg 1: 3
Leg 2: 4
Leg 3: 3
Leg 4: 4
Leg 5: 4
Leg 6: 4
Leg 7: 4
Leg 8: 6
Leg 9: 6
Leg 10: 5
Leg 11: 2
Leg 12: 2
Leg 13: 3
Total: 50

Season 4 coming soon!
Offline theschnauzers

Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2528 on: Today at 12:08:00 AM »
Keep in mind that many tasks arent shown, including active route markers. The earliest known example is the cooking and eating an ostrich egg just before the pit stop in leg 1 of season one. There was no confirmation of that one until the DVDs of the first season was released and it was included as bonus content.
Offline LandonM170

Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2529 on: Today at 07:33:58 AM »
Quote from: theschnauzers on Today at 12:08:00 AM
Keep in mind that many tasks arent shown, including active route markers. The earliest known example is the cooking and eating an ostrich egg just before the pit stop in leg 1 of season one. There was no confirmation of that one until the DVDs of the first season was released and it was included as bonus content.
I am going off the wikipedia pages of the seasons so most if not all of the unaired tasks are on there including that one.
