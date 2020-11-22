« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS  (Read 31203 times)

1 Member and 11 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline cerealking

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 114
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #250 on: November 22, 2020, 12:31:55 PM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on November 22, 2020, 06:40:47 AM
Quote from: TARUSAFan on November 22, 2020, 06:13:39 AM
Quote from: Malcooolm on November 17, 2020, 05:57:47 PM
Interesting note: One of the 33 couples has broken up recently. Itll be interesting to see how thats handled when they start shooting again (Im hopeful) if they werent yet eliminated

Just thought, do you think they will restart from the top and recast once the pandemic is over?

No, I believe BVM confirmed in interview they are planning to resume with a original cast.

I guess the next question is whether or not they decide to tweak the route if that means starting earlier of wait and stick to the original one. They stopped in Sweden, right? 
« Last Edit: November 23, 2020, 02:58:49 PM by cerealking »
Logged

Offline cerealking

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 114
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #251 on: November 23, 2020, 02:28:18 PM »
Qantas announced today that they're going to require all international passengers to be vaccinated once it gets rolled out. I'd assume some other airlines aren't far behind.
Logged

Offline TheRabbi

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 284
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #252 on: November 27, 2020, 11:46:35 AM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on November 17, 2020, 07:07:55 AM
Quote from: ovalorange on November 16, 2020, 08:14:23 PM
Yeah so I guess the question is do we just need the racers and crew vaccinated? How much of the world's population vaccinated is good enough and safe enough to go out?

I think only racers and crew have to be vaccinated. They can go to corona epicentrums then and they should be safe, I guess. The question now is... Would all of the racers agree to get vaccinated? They can not force them...

If the racers want to be on the show, they can absolutely force them. it's been shown before that the legal agreement that teams sign has them agree to take any shots or medications that the producers deem necessary to travel in certain countries. A covid vaccine will certainly be added to the list. If they resume 33 from where it left off and a team doesn't want the vaccine, they will just not invite them back, and either shorten the race, or maybe just add another NEL.


I think we're still a long ways off from TAR. That lengthy Bertram interview was the key - he didn't say they were waiting on finding a handful of countries that are safe to film in. He said they were waiting for the virus to be gone. While that may not be practical since it appears the virus could be with us forever, at the very least it will require vaccines to be readily available worldwide to really mitigate the risk, and have world travel back to some sense of normalcy.

You have to keep in mid that these seasons go through months of planning. Bertram/production go to every place beforehand to scout and get the production companies in line, long before the race happens there. Given the lengthy pre-production timeline, it's hard to plan a season right now because countries that have low virus numbers right now, have no guarantee of being low 3-6 months from now when they actually film. Countries that looked safe over this past summer are now spiking just like the US is...it's a mess, and is why I think TAR won't film anytime soon.
Logged

Offline cerealking

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 114
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #253 on: December 03, 2020, 09:10:29 AM »
IATA, the international group that represents airlines, is working on an app that will roll out after the first for the year thats a travel passport to show youve been vaccinated. So far Qantas is the only big airline to announce theyre for sure going to use it but Id think some of the others arent too far behind.
Logged

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3452
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #254 on: December 03, 2020, 11:03:22 AM »
Quote from: cerealking on December 03, 2020, 09:10:29 AM
IATA, the international group that represents airlines, is working on an app that will roll out after the first for the year thats a travel passport to show youve been vaccinated. So far Qantas is the only big airline to announce theyre for sure going to use it but Id think some of the others arent too far behind.
As much as I personally dislike CLEAR for its despicable cost, I feel like the U.S. will adopt having vaccination records checked this way and will expand to other countries when they get the green light. It would definitely be great for future production of TAR and those who travel very frequently. No-fuss automatic passport without even getting out your phone.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Offline cerealking

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 114
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #255 on: December 03, 2020, 02:22:42 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on December 03, 2020, 11:03:22 AM
Quote from: cerealking on December 03, 2020, 09:10:29 AM
IATA, the international group that represents airlines, is working on an app that will roll out after the first for the year thats a travel passport to show youve been vaccinated. So far Qantas is the only big airline to announce theyre for sure going to use it but Id think some of the others arent too far behind.
As much as I personally dislike CLEAR for its despicable cost, I feel like the U.S. will adopt having vaccination records checked this way and will expand to other countries when they get the green light. It would definitely be great for future production of TAR and those who travel very frequently. No-fuss automatic passport without even getting out your phone.

I wonder who the first big American airline will be to do something like this. Delta and United both are also testing programs where they've partnered with travel ministries to do quarantine free travel. I think United is with the UK and Delta Italy. You test a few days before you leave, test at the airport before you leave & when you get there, and then do one a few days after you land. You have to give the government your contact information. I saw a video that Wall Street Journal put on their YT channel that some of the developed countries in East Asia (I'd have to double check but I think it's Singapore, SK, Japan, and a couple of others)  have been doing something similar for a couple of months now and they haven't had any issues, then again they've generally faired much better than Western countries as a whole.

That could be another option for the show.
« Last Edit: December 03, 2020, 02:37:52 PM by cerealking »
Logged

Offline cerealking

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 114
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #256 on: Today at 03:59:38 PM »
Guess this is a better place for this question, do we have any idea what their NDAs look like?
Logged

Offline theschnauzers

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3924
  • An original TARfly
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #257 on: Today at 04:48:24 PM »
Quote from: cerealking on Today at 03:59:38 PM
Guess this is a better place for this question, do we have any idea what their NDAs look like?

I seem to recall something being posted almost 15 to 20 years ago, but I cant recall which CBS show it was for. And it wasnt the NDA the finalists had to sign.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline cerealking

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 114
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #258 on: Today at 04:50:18 PM »
Quote from: theschnauzers on Today at 04:48:24 PM
Quote from: cerealking on Today at 03:59:38 PM
Guess this is a better place for this question, do we have any idea what their NDAs look like?

I seem to recall something being posted almost 15 to 20 years ago, but I cant recall which CBS show it was for. And it wasnt the NDA the finalists had to sign.

So the finalists sign a different one?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 