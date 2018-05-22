This post covers the team placement for the Megaleg (leg 8 ). Like other double length legs of past seasons, THE LEG IS TREATED FOR PLACEMENT PURPOSES AS 2 LEGS, AND FOR PLACEMENT PURPOSES, THE SEASON IS TREATED AS HAVING 12 LEG SEGMENTS.
While there are two possible midpoints that could be used, that is inconsequential as teams arrived at either point in the same order.
Leg 8 midpoint
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 () 8 9 10 11
Hung & Chee 1 1 2 6 2 3 3 4 22/8 2.7500 Hung 3, Chee 4
Riley & Maddison 3 3 4 4 1 2 2 1 20/8 2.5000 Riley 4, Maddison 3
Will & James 4 6 1 1 4 4 1 3 24/8 3.0000 Will 4, James 3
DeAngelo & Gary 10 2 5 7 5 1 4 2 36/8 4.5000 DeAngelo 3, Gary 4
Eswar & Aparna 7 4 6 5 6 5 6 5 44/8 5.5000 Eswar 4, Aparna 3
Kaylynn & Haley 8 8 3 8 7 7 5 6 52/8 6.5000 Kaylynn 4, Haley 3
Leo & Alana 6 7 8 3 3 6 7 40/7 5.7142 Leo 4, Alana 2
Michelle & Victoria 2 5 7 2 8 24/5 4.8000 Michelle 3, Victoria 2
Jerry & Frank 5 9 9 23/3 7.6666 Jerry1, Frank 2
Kellie & LaVonne 9 10 19/2 9.5000 Kellie 1 LaVonne 1
Nathan & Cody 11 11/1 11.0000 Nathan 0, Cody 1
() refers to the midleg placement in the megaleg, shown in episodes 8 and 9.
The midpoint of the Megaleg, leg 8, was either at the end of the first roadblock,
or the location of the immediately following route marker, the Charminari in Hyderabad.
Leg 8 Complete
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 () 8 9 10 11
Riley & Maddison 3 3 4 4 1 2 2 1 1 21/9 2.3333 Riley 4, Maddison 4
Hung & Chee 1 1 2 6 2 3 3 4 4 26/9 2.8888 Hung 4, Chee 4
lWill & James 4 6 1 1 4 4 1 3 2 26/9 2.8888 Will 4, James 4
DeAngelo & Gary 10 2 5 7 5 1 4 2 3 39/9 4.3333 DeAngelo 4, Gary 4
Eswar & Aparna 7 4 6 5 6 5 6 5 5 49/9 5.4444 Eswar 4, Aparna 4
Kaylynn & Haley 8 8 3 8 7 7 5 6 6 58/9 6.4444 Kaylynn 4, Haley 4
Leo & Alana 6 7 8 3 3 6 7 40/7 5.7142 Leo 4, Alana 2
Michelle & Victoria 2 5 7 2 8 24/5 4.8000 Michelle 3, Victoria 2
Jerry & Frank 5 9 9 23/3 7.6666 Jerry1, Frank 2
Kellie & LaVonne 9 10 19/2 9.5000 Kellie 1 LaVonne 1
Nathan & Cody 11 11/1 11.0000 Nathan 0, Cody 1
() refers to the midleg placement in the megaleg, shown in episodes 8 and 9.
The midpoint of the Megaleg, leg 8, was either at the end of the first roadblock,
or the location of the immediately following route marker, the Charminari in Hyderabad.