Leg 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 () 8 9 10 11
Hung & Chee 1 1 2 6 2 3 3 18/7 2.5714 Hung 3, Chee 3
Riley & Maddison 3 3 4 4 1 2 2 19/7 2.7142 Riley 2, Maddison 4
Will & James 4 6 1 1 4 4 1 21/7 3.0000 Will 4, James 2
DeAngelo & Gary 10 2 5 7 5 1 4 34/7 4.8571 DeAngelo 3, Gary 3
Eswar & Aparna 7 4 6 5 6 5 6 39/7 5.5714 Eswar 3, Aparna 3
Kaylynn & Haley 8 8 3 8 7 7 5 46/7 6.5714 Kaylynn 3, Haley 3
Leo & Alana 6 7 8 3 3 6 7 40/7 5.7142 Leo 4, Alana 2
Michelle & Victoria 2 5 7 2 8 24/5 4.8000 Michelle 3, Victoria 2
Jerry & Frank 5 9 9 23/3 7.6666 Jerry1, Frank 2
Kellie & LaVonne 9 10 19/2 9.5000 Kellie 1 LaVonne 1
Nathan & Cody 11 11/1 11.0000 Nathan 0, Cody 1
() refers to the midleg placement in the megaleg, shown in episodes 8 and 9