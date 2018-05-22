« previous next »
Re: Ranking the Teams -- A basis for comparing all teams (TAR 1 - 30)
May 22, 2018, 01:11:06 AM
This is great!

Thank you theschnauzers!
Re: Ranking the Teams -- A basis for comparing all teams (TAR 1 - 31)
April 21, 2019, 05:59:52 AM
I will be doing the rankings for season 31. All teams will be ranked separately from any earlier appearances in earlier season.
Probably will begin after the second or third leg airs.
Re: Ranking the Teams -- A basis for comparing all teams (TAR 1 - 31)
May 08, 2019, 10:03:26 PM
Depending on when we reach six eliminations, I will most likely start the final placement range calculations I usually do in this thread for the than remaining teams.
Re: Ranking the Teams -- A basis for comparing all teams (TAR 1 - 31)
September 15, 2019, 03:50:03 AM
Master list updated in first post.
Re: Ranking the Teams -- A basis for comparing all teams (TAR 1 - 31)
August 02, 2020, 07:20:05 PM
Can't wait for the TAR 32 results!
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Re: Ranking the Teams -- A basis for comparing all teams (TAR 1 - 31)
August 04, 2020, 08:46:09 PM
I know, right?
Re: Ranking the Teams -- A basis for comparing all teams (TAR 1 - 32)(In Progress)
October 21, 2020, 11:08:28 PM
And we're back!

And has been the case, I will post a leg by leg leaderboad in the other thread. The one which has each season;s results in average placement order
I hope to start a trend analysis in  couple of lleg, and a final three placement range at some point after that, oth in the other thread.
Re: Ranking the Teams -- A basis for comparing all teams (TAR 1 - 32)(In Progress)
October 30, 2020, 06:06:42 AM
Michael has a spreadsheet where all of the teams from international versions are included too. It's always funny to hear a team is ranked 327th or 588th when they are eliminated in the first few rounds of play.
Re: Ranking the Teams -- A basis for comparing all teams (TAR 1 - 32)(In Progress)
November 04, 2020, 10:41:38 PM
I dont do the international versions because I havent seen more than a handful of them over the past two decades. Ill stick with the mothership, thank you very much. I will post episode three later tonight (its ready, but Ive been busy), and then episode 4. With the delay to episode 5, if I get enough energy, Ill start posting the placement trend analysis.
I may reformat that to make it easier to refresh week by week.
Re: Ranking the Teams -- A basis for comparing all teams (TAR 1 - 32)(In Progress)
November 05, 2020, 01:20:08 AM
1 2 3
Hung & Chee 1 1 2 4/3 1.3333 Hung 1, Chee 1
Riley & Maddison 3 3 4 10/3 3.3333 Riley 1, Maddison 1
Will & James 4 6 1 11/3 3.6666 Will 2, James 0
Michelle & Victoria 2 5 7 14/3 4.6666 Michelle 1, Victoria 1
Eswar & Aparna 7 4 6 17/3 5.6666 Eswar 1, Aparna 1
DeAngelo & Gary 10 2 5 17/3 5.6666 DeAngelo 1, Gary 1
Kaylynn & Haley 8 8 3 19/3 6.3333 Kaylynn 1, Haley1
Leo & Alana 6 7 8 21/3 6.5000 Leo 1, Alana 1

Jerry & Frank 5 9 9 23/3 7.6666 Jerry1, Frank 2
Kellie & LaVonne 9 10 19/2 9.5000 Kellie 1 LaVonne 1
Nathan & Cody 11 11/1    11.0000 Nathan 0, Cody 1

Re: Ranking the Teams -- A basis for comparing all teams (TAR 1 - 32)(In Progress)
November 05, 2020, 02:31:43 AM
1 2 3 4

Hung & Chee 1 1 2 6 10/4 1.5000 Hung 1, Chee 2
Will & James 4 6 1 1 12/4 3.0000 Will 2, James 1
Riley & Maddison 3 3 4 4 14/4 3.5000 Riley 1, Maddison 2
Michelle & Victoria 2 5 7 2 16/4 4.0000 Michelle 2, Victoria 1
Eswar & Aparna 7 4 6 5 22/4 5.5000 Eswar 2, Aparna 1
DeAngelo & Gary 10 2 5 7 24/4 6.0000 DeAngelo 2, Gary 1
Leo & Alana 6 7 8 3 24/4 6.0000 Leo 2, Alana 1
Kaylynn & Haley 8 8 3 8 27/4 6.7500 Kaylynn 2, Haley 1

Jerry & Frank 5 9 9 23/3 7.6666 Jerry1, Frank 2
Kellie & LaVonne 9 10 19/2 9.5000 Kellie 1 LaVonne 1
Nathan & Cody 11 11/1    11.0000 Nathan 0, Cody 1


Re: Ranking the Teams -- A basis for comparing all teams (TAR 1 - 32)(In Progress)
November 14, 2020, 03:47:30 AM
Leg 5:
Leg 5:

1 2 3 4 5

Hung & Chee 1 1 2 6 2 12/5 1.4000 Hung 2, Chee 3
Riley & Maddison 3 3 4 4 1 15/5 3.0000 Riley 2, Maddison 3
Will & James 4 6 1 1 4 16/5 3.2000 Will 3, James 2
Leo & Alana 6 7 8 3 3 27/5 5.4000 Leo 3, Alana 2
Eswar & Aparna 7 4 6 5 6 28/5 5.6000 Eswar 3, Aparna 2
DeAngelo & Gary 10 2 5 7 5 29/5 5.8000 DeAngelo 3, Gary 2
Kaylynn & Haley 8 8 3 8 7 34/5 6.8000 Kaylynn 3, Haley 2

Michelle & Victoria 2 5 7 2 8 24/5 4.8000 Michelle 3, Victoria 2
Jerry & Frank 5 9 9 23/3 7.6666 Jerry1, Frank 2
Kellie & LaVonne 9 10 19/2 9.5000 Kellie 1 LaVonne 1
Nathan & Cody 11 11/1    11.0000 Nathan 0, Cody 1

Re: Ranking the Teams -- A basis for comparing all teams (TAR 1 - 32)(In Progress)
Today at 05:21:50 PM
Leg 6
Leg 6

1 2 3 4 5 6

Hung & Chee 1 1 2 6 2 3 15/6 2.5000 Hung 3, Chee 3
Riley & Maddison 3 3 4 4 1 2 17/6 2.8333 Riley 2, Maddison 4
Will & James 4 6 1 1 4 4 20/6 3.3333 Will 4, James 2
DeAngelo & Gary 10 2 5 7 5 1 30/6 5.0000 DeAngelo 3, Gary 3
Eswar & Aparna 7 4 6 5 6 5 33/6 5.3000 Eswar 3, Aparna 3
Leo & Alana 6 7 8 3 3 6 33/6 5.5000 Leo 4, Alana 2
Kaylynn & Haley 8 8 3 8 7 7 41/6 6.8333 Kaylynn 3, Haley 3

Michelle & Victoria 2 5 7 2 8 24/5 4.8000 Michelle 3, Victoria 2
Jerry & Frank 5 9 9 23/3 7.6666 Jerry1, Frank 2
Kellie & LaVonne 9 10 19/2 9.5000 Kellie 1 LaVonne 1
Nathan & Cody 11 11/1 11.0000 Nathan 0, Cody 1
Re: Ranking the Teams -- A basis for comparing all teams (TAR 1 - 32)(In Progress)
Today at 05:23:53 PM
Leg 7
Leg 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 () 8 9 10 11

Hung & Chee 1 1 2 6 2 3 3 18/7 2.5714 Hung 3, Chee 3
Riley & Maddison 3 3 4 4 1 2 2 19/7 2.7142 Riley 2, Maddison 4
Will & James 4 6 1 1 4 4 1 21/7 3.0000 Will 4, James 2
DeAngelo & Gary 10 2 5 7 5 1 4 34/7 4.8571 DeAngelo 3, Gary 3
Eswar & Aparna 7 4 6 5 6 5 6 39/7 5.5714 Eswar 3, Aparna 3
Kaylynn & Haley 8 8 3 8 7 7 5 46/7 6.5714 Kaylynn 3, Haley 3

Leo & Alana 6 7 8 3 3 6 7 40/7 5.7142 Leo 4, Alana 2
Michelle & Victoria 2 5 7 2 8 24/5 4.8000 Michelle 3, Victoria 2
Jerry & Frank 5 9 9 23/3 7.6666 Jerry1, Frank 2
Kellie & LaVonne 9 10 19/2 9.5000 Kellie 1 LaVonne 1
Nathan & Cody 11 11/1    11.0000 Nathan 0, Cody 1

() refers to the midleg placement in the megaleg, shown in episodes 8 and 9



