Sun Devil Stadium, now called Mountain America Stadium. Visitors aren't permitted into the upper sections, so I wasn't able to go to the exact location of the clue. Still, it's nice that they offer free entry to the public- certainly not all college stadiums do that. As a bonus, one more location you might recognize:

I recently had the pleasure of visiting another Finish Line... season 4's Papago Park!I retraced the path from the west parking lot to where the finish line was, with the buttes and desert scenery in the background.The park is a solid location for mountain biking or just exploring on foot (like I did).Another angle:These places are worth visiting if you ever make a trip out to the Valley of the Sun. Or, even if you just have a long layover at PHX, they're nearby