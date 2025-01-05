« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: Been to a RACE Location?? POST IT HERE!  (Read 338891 times)

0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5826
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: Been to a RACE Location?? POST IT HERE!
« Reply #375 on: January 05, 2025, 04:20:04 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on January 04, 2025, 06:17:01 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on December 31, 2024, 12:04:35 AM
Final statements: I didn't manage to visit all of the TAR places in the vicinity either due to not being able to justify a costly Uber ride there and back (Monaco Heliport, Gorges du Blavet) or public transportation being too tricky and extremely limited for us to plan a return to home base in time (Tete de Chien, Chateau des Alpilles in Saint Remy de Provence), but I am thrilled that I got to explore a majority of the places encountered on the screen now in real life. My travel companion and I went to Nîmes, Cannes, and Toulon in addition to these locations, including various other attractions in these cities, so what is posted is a heavy fraction of what I had visited on our France getaway. Thanks for reading through it if you did and let's see what's in store for 2025.
 :hfive:

Quite a thorough visit with some amazing photos.
Thanks! I loved looking through your complete New York tour as well. I know it's way outside of NYC, but will we see Saint Basil Academy from TAR10 making the list in the future?
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2066
Re: Been to a RACE Location?? POST IT HERE!
« Reply #376 on: January 05, 2025, 09:22:06 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on January 05, 2025, 04:20:04 PM
Thanks! I loved looking through your complete New York tour as well. I know it's way outside of NYC, but will we see Saint Basil Academy from TAR10 making the list in the future?

It's a private boarding school, so there are not many opportunities to visit. I was able to view it from across the Hudson when I toured West Point almost 20 years ago. No photos though.

All that's left of New York State is the Hamptons and Lewiston.
Logged

Offline Pi

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 257
Re: Been to a RACE Location?? POST IT HERE!
« Reply #377 on: February 22, 2025, 10:21:59 AM »
I recently had the pleasure of visiting another Finish Line... season 4's Papago Park!

I retraced the path from the west parking lot to where the finish line was, with the buttes and desert scenery in the background.



The park is a solid location for mountain biking or just exploring on foot (like I did).

Another angle:



Show content
As a bonus, one more location you might recognize:



Sun Devil Stadium, now called Mountain America Stadium. Visitors aren't permitted into the upper sections, so I wasn't able to go to the exact location of the clue. Still, it's nice that they offer free entry to the public- certainly not all college stadiums do that.


These places are worth visiting if you ever make a trip out to the Valley of the Sun. Or, even if you just have a long layover at PHX, they're nearby :P
Logged
"I would define [culture] as the propensity to respect. The propensity to respect the other, the propensity to respect that which you do not know, the propensity to respect bread, earth, nature, history, and culture, and as a consequence of this, the propensity to respect the self, to dignity. - AB

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2066
Re: Been to a RACE Location?? POST IT HERE!
« Reply #378 on: April 09, 2025, 03:57:03 PM »
TAR 38 location spoiler. Proceed with absolute caution.

Show content


I am a massive Yankees fan, so the idea that they might have finished at Yankee Stadium thrills me.
Logged

Offline BritishTARFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1310
Re: Been to a RACE Location?? POST IT HERE!
« Reply #379 on: June 17, 2025, 04:50:54 PM »
Embarked on another Backpacking Trip (anything to evade starting a career lol), here's the TAR locations I would've visited... (TAR USA & AUS1-3)

3 month trip visiting New Zealand, Australia & Sri Lanka!

Auckland
1. Sky Tower
2. Mount Eden
3. Westhaven Marina
4. Auckland Harbour Bridge

North Island NZ
1. Waitomo Caves
2. Hells Gate
3. Okere Falls (Whitewater rafted down it)

South Island NZ
1. Nevis Bungee Jump (Yes I Jumped)

Melbourne
1. Melbourne Cricket Ground

Sydney
1. Royal Botanic Gardens
2. Barangaroo Wharf
3. Sydney Harbour Bridge
4. Sydney Opera House
5. Circular Quay
6. Sydney Town Hall
7. Manly Beach

Fraser Island
1. 75 Mile Beach
2. Lake McKenzie

Perth
1. Kings Park
2. Fremantle Prison
3. Rottnest Island

Colombo
1. Mount Lavinia Train Station
2. Gangaramaya Temple
3. Fort Station
4. Independence Square

Sigiriya
1. Lion Rock
2. Hotel Sigiriya (Swam a length of the pool too!)

Kandy
1. Temple of the Tooth

South Coast
1. Galle Fort
2. Ahangama Harbour

Fantastic trips and all 3 of these countries need to be featured more on the series!

Visited many places the race has been to but didn't visit specific locations visited by the race including... Christchurch, Queenstown, Brisbane & Cairns
Logged

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2066
Re: Been to a RACE Location?? POST IT HERE!
« Reply #380 on: Today at 10:49:59 AM »
I had a fun June. Visited a couple of cities, both of which were featured on the Family Edition and hosted a final leg.
Logged

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2066
Re: Been to a RACE Location?? POST IT HERE!
« Reply #381 on: Today at 11:09:19 AM »
Let's start with this one: Philadelphia.

Belmont Plateau



Philadelphia Museum of Art



Lincoln Financial Field



Pat's King of Steaks



Geno's Steaks



Headhouse Square



Betsy Ross House



Arch Street Friendship Meeting House



Glen Foerd Estate




As a bonus, here's Washington Crossing.

Logged

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2066
Re: Been to a RACE Location?? POST IT HERE!
« Reply #382 on: Today at 11:18:25 AM »
Now for the second one: New Orleans.

Preservation Hall



Louis Armstrong Park



Bourbon Street




Cafe Beignet




New Orleans Morial Convention Center



Crescent City Connection




Mardi Gras World




Superdome

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 