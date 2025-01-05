« previous next »
« Reply #375 on: January 05, 2025, 04:20:04 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on January 04, 2025, 06:17:01 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on December 31, 2024, 12:04:35 AM
Final statements: I didn't manage to visit all of the TAR places in the vicinity either due to not being able to justify a costly Uber ride there and back (Monaco Heliport, Gorges du Blavet) or public transportation being too tricky and extremely limited for us to plan a return to home base in time (Tete de Chien, Chateau des Alpilles in Saint Remy de Provence), but I am thrilled that I got to explore a majority of the places encountered on the screen now in real life. My travel companion and I went to Nîmes, Cannes, and Toulon in addition to these locations, including various other attractions in these cities, so what is posted is a heavy fraction of what I had visited on our France getaway. Thanks for reading through it if you did and let's see what's in store for 2025.
 :hfive:

Quite a thorough visit with some amazing photos.
Thanks! I loved looking through your complete New York tour as well. I know it's way outside of NYC, but will we see Saint Basil Academy from TAR10 making the list in the future?
« Reply #376 on: January 05, 2025, 09:22:06 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on January 05, 2025, 04:20:04 PM
Thanks! I loved looking through your complete New York tour as well. I know it's way outside of NYC, but will we see Saint Basil Academy from TAR10 making the list in the future?

It's a private boarding school, so there are not many opportunities to visit. I was able to view it from across the Hudson when I toured West Point almost 20 years ago. No photos though.

All that's left of New York State is the Hamptons and Lewiston.
« Reply #377 on: Today at 10:21:59 AM »
I recently had the pleasure of visiting another Finish Line... season 4's Papago Park!

I retraced the path from the west parking lot to where the finish line was, with the buttes and desert scenery in the background.



The park is a solid location for mountain biking or just exploring on foot (like I did).

Another angle:



As a bonus, one more location you might recognize:



Sun Devil Stadium, now called Mountain America Stadium. Visitors aren't permitted into the upper sections, so I wasn't able to go to the exact location of the clue. Still, it's nice that they offer free entry to the public- certainly not all college stadiums do that.


These places are worth visiting if you ever make a trip out to the Valley of the Sun. Or, even if you just have a long layover at PHX, they're nearby :P
