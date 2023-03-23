« previous next »
Author Topic: Been to a RACE Location?? POST IT HERE!  (Read 307757 times)

Re: Been to a RACE Location?? POST IT HERE!
« Reply #350 on: March 23, 2023, 09:55:53 PM »
I recently got back from Hawaii, and I got to check off a few locations. Some of my pics aren't great since I took them from a moving bus.

Puaena Point, where the final 3 teams of TAR US 3 received a blessing from a kahuna.



Kaneohe Bay, where the final Roadblock of TAR US 6 had racers skydiving into the bay. Also, to the left of Chinaman's Hat out in the bay is Secret Island, where TAR US 20 finished and where TAR France had a Pit Stop.



The Waterfront Towers Mauka and Makai, where the final three teams of TAR US 20 had to climb to the top using an ascender, spot a flag, and face-first rappel.



The hill behind Coral Kingdom and its famous gate, where TAR US 20 and TAR Israel 6 both had a land surfing Roadblock.



The USS Missouri, which was the site of a semaphore Roadblock during TAR France.

Re: Been to a RACE Location?? POST IT HERE!
« Reply #351 on: March 24, 2023, 11:04:15 AM »
These are awesome! Beautiful ****s and great memories!

Thanks for sharing!
Re: Been to a RACE Location?? POST IT HERE!
« Reply #352 on: May 21, 2023, 03:17:52 PM »
Recently returned from a longtime friend's wedding in the most-visited city in TAR history....
  :conf:Los Angeles, California! :funny:
(To be a little more exact, a pre-ceremony event in Glendale, the knot was observed at Terranea in Rancho Palos Verdes)
Had a day and a half to wander after the festivities so I checkpointed a variety of Race locations as I could spare.

Santa Monica Pier - TAR5
Season 5's story arc begins here, a good half an hour away from Los Angeles in the beautiful city of Santa Monica. A lovely day out with so many international travelers (heard a good amount of British and Australian accents), families, friends, and couples. The amusement park was packed with beachgoers, the walking path going underneath the pier catered to many joggers and bikers, and street performers and fruit stands were a staple of upholding the happy and go-getter energy of the area. The several restaurants located within the area were especially taking on the first wave of summer breakers. Overall, I really enjoyed the atmosphere of the beachside city, the Pier was great albeit smaller than I had imagined.





Shoreline Aquatic Park overlooking The RMS Queen Mary - TAR7
Irony struck the starting line of the seventh season because another race was beginning. There was a 4K run community gathering in the morning I went and the park was fairly alive. I did not learn until just recently that the coast from Long Beach to Laguna Beach has historically been the marathon hotspot, with the beachside walking trail along Santa Monica to Marina del Rey as more of a "practice space". And to see this statement with a little more proof was exciting! I meandered to the base of the lighthouse to see a wonderful vantage point of the Long Beach skyline in all its glory. So many Lime scooters lying around to zip around the Aquarium of the Pacific and Shoreline Village, but not enough allotted time to do that this trip. Maybe in an L.A. part 2. :tup:




Port of Long Beach - Pier J - TAR17
Went on my second free morning and it had such a peaceful view of the Pacific. Without needing to bungee swing from the crane while giving yourself a Brook-esque heart attack like in the finale, you could see boats in the distance fairly close to sea level, and for an industrialized area, the water was surprisingly clean. So clear that there were pockets of locals doing some early morning fishing along the jetty. There is a beautifully-maintained bike path lined with palm trees on the drive toward Pier J and I stopped by it on my way to Shoreline Aquatic Park to capture the perspective.



Rose Bowl Stadium - TAR17
The location of the parade float decorating Roadblock! Luckily, there was no event hosted the day I went so I parked in the dirt since the gates were closed and walked on over to the entrance with no problem. I realize now that I was so focused on getting a closeup shot of the stadium that I forgot the task was actually done on the parking lot. :laugh: The brick pattern shaped like a rose in the plaza is part of the Brick Campaign by the stadium to commemorate various college alumni and people that have donated to preserve the functions and legacy of this entertainment venue. I thought the gesture was pretty cool and wanted to showcase a portion of it. I did see one from my home state of Illinois.



Quixote Studios at Griffith Park - TAR17
Behold, the studio responsible for the matrix board of greeters final memory task! It's an understandably, highly-secured area for film production so I was not allowed inside. But I did snap some worthy pictures of the front signage and a glimpse of one of the soundstage's garage doors.


Hsi Lai Temple - TAR19
Unique in its architecture, and above all civilization, this Buddhist temple in Hacienda Heights is one of my favorite L.A. tourist destinations. Quiet, serene, and enormous, the complex offers educational spaces for Dharma retreat scholars, large prayer shrines on entry and in the main square, and even cuisine like a tea shop and vegetarian buffet hall. Zen gardens are meticulously sculpted in honor of Buddha, and the detailed decorative finishes seen around the temple make visitors feel like they are not even in the U.S. A little surprised TAR was bold enough to get the temple cleared for TV production and national promotional material, as well as the iconic paper umbrella task, knowing now the sacredness of the temple, but I'm glad they managed to do it because it worked to give this place more recognition and reach. After 7 years, I can now celebrate visiting all of the locations of the season 19 premiere! (My Taipei visit in 2016 is documented on page 11 of this thread, but I'm bummed that the photo links somehow errored and vanished.)





Colorado Street Bridge - TAR21
"Another bridge," my friend who was frustrated navigating to Glendale says... it's not just a bridge, it's the Double Your Money twist reveal spot and where Natalie & Nadiya first uttered the term "Twinnies" on the show! I did not reply with that aloud, but this made a quick drive-through on my way to the pre-wedding event so special. I never rushed to open my camera app so quickly before.


Griffith Observatory (kind of) - TAR22
Did not have time to stop and trek to the observatory as it was my very last destination I planned to see prior to catching my flight. The road winds for a very long time and gets scary is all I can say. For a dedicated solo Los Angeles trip, I would definitely set a day for the full Griffith Park & Observatory experience.


Point Vicente Lighthouse - TAR25
I could not pass up the opportunity to take these photos on my way to Terranea Resort. The area was closed the day I went and is only open for the public Saturdays from mid-morning to the afternoon so plan as needed if you want to go directly inside. Fortunately, my phone camera could just crop through the chainlink fence without illegally trespassing.

I'm confident Peach remembers the victorious sightings of Amy & Maya running up to Phil here. :jumpy:



Hollywood Bowl - TAR32
Tucked away in the hills, this amphitheater is a very low-key spot for a picnic. As you park your vehicle, you are able to climb an open VIP gathering area up a hill to the right and sneak peek at the audience seats in the Bowl. There are wooden bench tables spread across the area and is shaded underneath a large tree. I took the first photo from that area and now I know a perfect tailgating place. LOL The venue inside is usually closed whenever there is no event or one being set up for the following day. Like many other locations I visited this time due to the lack of public events, parking was never an issue.


Dignity Health Sports Park - TAR33
One of the more recent visits of the TAR franchise where Kim & Penn and Raquel & Cayla battled for the win, I popped up at the soccer stadium after the locations in Long Beach and took some quick photos here. The route to the tennis stadium was blocked off from the public, and as it was located on the opposite end of the stadium, I could not stray too far away from my vehicle. Not much visibility or visual interest from the exterior, so I did not have a real reason to stay here for very long. Now that I think of it, could have parked at a mini mall and walked over to take a picture of the tennis arena at least. Next time redemption perhaps.



Last, but not least... the most frequented place in TAR ever:
Los Angeles International Airport - Almost every dang season :lol:
These are pictures I took after returning my rental car. Maybe next time I will get more detailed photos of the airport inside. :funny:



Hope you all enjoyed perusing my mess, but what counts is that I had fun! :2hearts:
Re: Been to a RACE Location?? POST IT HERE!
« Reply #353 on: May 22, 2023, 09:29:22 AM »
WOW Rachel!! These are AMAZING! You really covered the bases.
Love seeing our places again.

Wish you would have been there longer as I would have put you to actual work!  :d025:


 :wine: :thankyou: :wine:

Re: Been to a RACE Location?? POST IT HERE!
« Reply #354 on: August 10, 2023, 08:01:23 PM »
If you have read the S36 board, then go into this spoiler with no caution. If you haven't, then please proceed with all of the caution in the world.

Show content
On a nice day, you can see Mount Rainer from the top of the Space Needle...

Re: Been to a RACE Location?? POST IT HERE!
« Reply #355 on: August 10, 2023, 09:07:59 PM »
Been to the US Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, AL (TAR 8: Family Edition) and have crossed the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge in Nashville, TN (TAR 34)!
Re: Been to a RACE Location?? POST IT HERE!
« Reply #356 on: September 12, 2023, 09:23:43 PM »
Just completed a trip to Sri Lanka and Dubai

Probably one of the most memorable pitstops in race history:

Re: Been to a RACE Location?? POST IT HERE!
« Reply #357 on: September 12, 2023, 09:50:53 PM »
Quote from: Leafsfan. on September 12, 2023, 09:23:43 PM
Just completed a trip to Sri Lanka and Dubai

Probably one of the most memorable pitstops in race history:
:clap2: Want to know, did you do the honor and swim the length?
Re: Been to a RACE Location?? POST IT HERE!
« Reply #358 on: September 12, 2023, 10:03:41 PM »
Oh WOW the real deal!! Hope you swam it!!
Re: Been to a RACE Location?? POST IT HERE!
« Reply #359 on: September 12, 2023, 10:16:22 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on September 12, 2023, 09:50:53 PM
Quote from: Leafsfan. on September 12, 2023, 09:23:43 PM
Just completed a trip to Sri Lanka and Dubai

Probably one of the most memorable pitstops in race history:
:clap2: Want to know, did you do the honor and swim the length?

Lol no, I was not a guest at the hotel. I walked in sneakily just to take a few photos  :lol:
Re: Been to a RACE Location?? POST IT HERE!
« Reply #360 on: June 07, 2024, 10:20:33 PM »
I flew back on a two-day business trip from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Florida today so here we go, a short and sweet Miami/Fort Lauderdale trip written out long and detailed from me! Went to the middle one a few hours before my flight out of Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood today. 8)

Everglades National Park (barely) - TAR3
Bright and early at 6:30, I made my daring journey two hours away to Homestead to experience the beauty of the Ernest Coe Visitor Center. It's the first junction before officially entering the wetlands preservation and I was willing to bet my company reimbursement that you can experience Florida in a classy way while still running a conference later without a hitch. The road to the Everglades was unassuming. Along the way, I saw a bunch of tropical tree nurseries and even an iconic fruit market called Robert Is Here. (Highly recommend it as a trip bonus, the smoothie baristas there make the tastiest mamey sapote milkshakes!) After seeing the national park signage, the landscape to and from became day and night. Cypress dome trees overtook the view, swamp waters began to pool around, and the weather was simply lush and humid. At the visitor center, I saw brochures on opportunities for swamp slogging tours, backcountry camping, and our most known TAR style of enjoying the scene - airboat rides! I would love to cover this region more in-depth later on a one-time camping trip, but as a first light splash into the figurative waters, this wasn't too overwhelming and I very much enjoyed learning about the different animals that live in the region and protective efforts from interactive voices of the local rangers. I headed back into city life within the hour, but I took away a bigger appreciation for the Everglades.



Bonnet House - TAR7
The stop I went to this morning and could not wait to post! Going in, I was not expecting to be mesmerized. I was assuming I would walk in, take a few pictures, and leave. I quickly learned that the Birch and Bartlett family, the old owners of the estate, could let the art speak for themselves, and each and every facet of their manor was meticulously crafted to match their bohemian personas. Would it be bold of me to say this is 100 times more captivating than all metropolitan art museums? Between the multiple hues, plants, and textures used to cover the estate, I was most impressed by their art studio. It showed a breathtaking collection of mixed media creations including woodwork, tapestry, furniture, sketches, and formal paintings. The dedicated studio guide is a true historian, being able to recall how all the art pieces were conceptualized and presented. The kitchen and dining room also saw a glimpse into their fascination with imported fine china and fish mounts from their outdoor adventures. And I found the drawing room to be an incredible portal back in time with every furniture piece restored so lovingly. Of course, I could not miss the iconic pond that many early TAR fans will remember so vividly. As an extra treat, I took a picture of the street Uchenna & Joyce were desperately in search of an end to their $55 taxi fare. Next door are two beach resorts so they truly spun the jackpot with a couple of good samaritans nearby, potentially giving them their extra vacation money.

I did make my flight back to Chicago smoothly after this. Thankfully no deja vu like U&C barely making theirs in Puerto Rico. :funny:








Charles Deering Estate - TAR11
The starting line to one of my all-time favorite seasons, hidden gem and all its glory! As my lunch break, I sat at a picnic bench underneath the palm trees and enjoyed the waterfront view before maneuvering up the jetty to examine Biscayne Bay closer. The water was very soothing to hear it brushing up against the rocks. I zoomed in on some neat rocks directly next to the dock and noticed some larges ones had clams or limpets attached (not a marine biologist, I truly don't know haha). Thick mangroves also grew out on the sides of the property and directly in front of the selfie photo-op. The heat took a toll on me so I went inside the Stone House to cool off. Although the house was not as remarkable as the Bonnet House, I did love the Prohibition-era cellar and the breeze-welcoming sunroom decked out with rocking chairs facing the bay. The rest of the property also had an artist-in-residence dwelling, an old pump house, and an enormous expanse of landscaping. I found out from one of those menu-board stands that they host seasonal concerts and am intrigued about returning to enjoy one of these series.







As a bonus, I reenacted the All-Stars season Starting Line with my phone camera's timelapse! :2hearts:
<a href="http://[b]https://youtube.com/shorts/umJgSA7kaQk[/b]" target="_blank" class="new_win">http://[b]https://youtube.com/shorts/umJgSA7kaQk[/b]</a>
If the video does not play because Flash is broken or phased out: https://youtube.com/shorts/umJgSA7kaQk

Hope you all enjoyed this mini side-quest/vacation/on-business-dime update. :funny:
Re: Been to a RACE Location?? POST IT HERE!
« Reply #361 on: June 14, 2024, 07:45:13 AM »
So funny story, I was also in Southern Florida recently. I was in Fort Lauderdale last month for a day, so I didn't do much. I did make sure that I went to the Bonnet House, or at least the gate.



Re: Been to a RACE Location?? POST IT HERE!
« Reply #362 on: June 14, 2024, 02:45:20 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on June 14, 2024, 07:45:13 AM
So funny story, I was also in Southern Florida recently. I was in Fort Lauderdale last month for a day, so I didn't do much. I did make sure that I went to the Bonnet House, or at least the gate.
Out of all odds :lol:
Re: Been to a RACE Location?? POST IT HERE!
« Reply #363 on: June 21, 2024, 12:32:56 PM »
Just visited Salt Spring Island (TAR Canada 6). I saw the marketplace where everybody ate pies and threw up
Re: Been to a RACE Location?? POST IT HERE!
« Reply #364 on: June 22, 2024, 10:20:08 AM »
Big international trip in a few months... will try to hit multiple seasons of one country. :hfive:
Re: Been to a RACE Location?? POST IT HERE!
« Reply #365 on: June 22, 2024, 01:56:37 PM »
A recent trip to New York I went to locations for the first Amazing Race - Bethesda Fountain and the Unisphere!
Re: Been to a RACE Location?? POST IT HERE!
« Reply #366 on: August 31, 2024, 01:51:17 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on June 22, 2024, 10:20:08 AM
Big international trip in a few months... will try to hit multiple seasons of one country. :hfive:

I want to start off autumn by sharing more of my big news. The trip I have coming up is....
Show content
:cheer:SOUTH OF FRANCE:cheer:!
It's looking like an elaborate itinerary covering a huge portion of Provence. I will be touring through Nice, Monaco, Saint-Tropez, and Marseille in a two-week timeframe. I have many race sites I will be visiting and I'll also be taking in the thrill of some activities I have been eyeing to do there! Also, this trip will be finished up a few days before the Entry-Exit System across the EU goes live so I'm feeling bittersweet to receive one of the last French stamps for my passport. History in the making right here.

Will be going in late October into early November during the cooler months and can't wait to share vacation pics when I return home for the holidays! :kisses
Re: Been to a RACE Location?? POST IT HERE!
« Reply #367 on: September 28, 2024, 05:18:58 PM »
Earlier this year I went solo backpacking around South East Asia for 4 months! trip of a lifetime which I miss everyday, here are the TAR locations that I visited on said trip... (only including USA/Canada Tar as well as AUS S1-3), I'm sure a lot of Tar Asia overlapped

bangkok
1. wat pho
2. chinatown
3. wat arun
4. wat yannawa
5. wat ratchanatdaram
6. santichaiprakarn park

krabi
1. tiger cave temple
2. railay beach
3. chicken island

chiang mai
1. wat chedi luang

luang prabang
1. villa santi
2. wat sensoukharam

hanoi
1. hoa lo prison
2. rap cong nhan theatre
3. cong vieng thong nhat
4. temple of literature
5. ngoc son temple
6. huu tiep lake
7. national museum of vietnamese history
8. hanoi opera house
9. ly thai tho statue
10. hoan kiem district

ninh binh
1. bich dong temple
2. tam coc wharf
3. hang mua peak

hue
1. imperial citadel

da nang
1. nam o bridge

ho chi minh city
1. rex square
2. ton duc thang boulevard
3. post office
4. reunification palace
5. city hall
6. saigon opera house
7. mekong delta

siem reap
1. tonle sap
2. angkor wat
3. bayon
4. psar chas
5. angkor thom
6. old market
7. baphuon

manila
1. rizal park
2. manila baywalk
3. baluarte de san diego

el nido
1. bacuit bay

taipei
1. chiang kai shek memorial hall
2. ximending district

penang
1. penang peranakan mansion

kuala lumpur
1. petronas towers
2. batu caves

singapore
1. mount faber
2. singapore flyer
3. megazip adventure park
4. wave house
5. marina bay sands
6. raffles place
7. fullerton pavillion

Went to a few places visited by the race where I never visited a TAR location, those being phuket, ha long bay, hoi an & phnom penh
Re: Been to a RACE Location?? POST IT HERE!
« Reply #368 on: September 29, 2024, 11:11:06 AM »
Quote from: BritishTARFan on September 28, 2024, 05:18:58 PM
krabi
1. tiger cave temple
2. railay beach
3. chicken island

Went to a few places visited by the race where I never visited a TAR location, those being phuket, ha long bay, hoi an & phnom penh

Would love to see the pictures you took in this area. I've always had this idea randomly float back up in my mind from time to time to visit Krabi or Ha Long Bay, Vietnam from TAR10 in the future. So lucky to be able to have 4 months of traveling!
Re: Been to a RACE Location?? POST IT HERE!
« Reply #369 on: October 08, 2024, 04:26:44 AM »
I'm quite late with posting these photos... but about three weeks ago (in mid-September), I was lucky enough to visit Sydney for an overnight work trip (which I do quite often these days). I had a couple of work colleagues with me who had never been to Sydney previously and they wanted to do a little bit of sightseeing on our only night in the city after our dinner... so of course I took them to as many TAR places in Sydney that I could think of, which was beneficial to the both of us - they got to see the most well-known landmarks and I got to see some TAR locations!  :funny: :lol:

All of these Photos are to do with TAR2's visit during Legs 8 & 9 and I do apologize in advance if some of the shots didn't turn out as well as I had hoped... it was raining quite severely while we were on our walk, but we stuck it out!  :funny:  :lol:

My first photo is of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, where the Racers did the BridgeClimb Sydney in Leg 9



Next photo is of the Sydney Opera House, where Racers found the Australian slang Roadblock clue in Leg 8



While the final photo is of Archibald Fountain, where Racers needed to find a true-blue ankle biter



I also passed the Lloyd Rees Fountain in Martin Place (where Racers needed to find the surfie in the lairy dacks), the Captain Cook Statue in Hyde Park (where Racers needed to find the Sheila in the Aussie Cozzie), Circular Quay (where teams needed to find The Bushie and the Museum of Contemporary Art (Leg 8s Pit Stop), but unfortunately, it was too dark then for me to take any photos  :'( I imagine that I'll have about 2 or 3 more trips up to Sydney by the end of the year and with daylight saving now in effect in some parts of Australia, I'll hopefully be able to provide those photos for you, along with Mrs Macquarie's Chair that TAR Asia 1 teams visited

All in all, I had a very successful night walk around Sydney and I would do it all again in a heartbeat! Yes, I had a very sore inner thigh the next day, but it was still well worth it!  :funny: :lol:
Re: Been to a RACE Location?? POST IT HERE!
« Reply #370 on: November 17, 2024, 08:57:29 PM »
Will be posting pictures from my trip here soon. Let me get everything together and it'll be an early Christmas present. :-*
Re: Been to a RACE Location?? POST IT HERE!
« Reply #371 on: November 21, 2024, 09:06:33 PM »
Just returned home from Yunnan, China which is visited by TAR18!
Kunming:
1. Stone Forest
2. Green Lake Park
Lijiang:
1. Jade Dragon Mountain
2. Old Town Lijiang

I wonder when will the next season to China (excluding HK, Macau, Taiwan and please don't involve politics) will be as it was a frequent destination before 2019.
Re: Been to a RACE Location?? POST IT HERE!
« Reply #372 on: Today at 12:04:35 AM »
Personal stuff and getting lost in the holiday shuffle came up these past several weeks so I had to postpone this specific post and take a breather. Wrote this on and off. But I'm fully back now :2hearts: and, as a lead-in to the new year, I'm spilling everything from my most recent international trip! Between October and November, I had an epic adventure jumping onto high-speed trains and long-haul buses. I walked a Strava-echelon achievement of steps. And I had great food to reward me along the way. The itinerary is hands-down THE MOST AMBITIOUS ROUTE I have ever planned, for myself and a close one. I am excited to show you all--
:cheer:SOUTH OF FRANCE:cheer:

Chateau des Baux, Les Baux de Provence - TAR1 & 30
Classic throwback right off the bat! We didn't take a taxi from Marseilles nor Avignon, but figured the train to Arles from Marseilles served as a more reliable checkpoint, then bussed to Maussane-les-Alpilles (more on this later!). We had reserved a night at the Domaine de Manville nearby; it was by far the most exquisite accommodation of this trip. Fast forward to the next day... we set off on a secret trail through the resort's vineyards and olive orchards that take you directly to the escarpments of the chateau. There is a small touristy village at the castle base lined with nougat boutiques, souvenir shops, and Provençal-style eateries (I ate at one, and ordered a delicious steak and cocktail!). After passing the ticketed entry higher up, I met eyes with our TAR30 Roadblock example: the good, old trusty, and unrusty trebuchet! The ones I photoed are permanent on the grounds' and there are daily showings with the big one to demonstrate the mechanism. I also noticed a stockade in the background of one of my other hundreds of pictures here, a neat little detail after the fact. We began the ascent and clicked pictures at every possible cool rock formation and vantage point. The view at the summit is truly jaw-dropping! Some of these pictures can speak for themselves.




Phare de Sainte Marie, Marseille - TAR4
A light snack before more main courses. I took these pictures of the lighthouse during a late-morning walk around the Cathedrale La Major and down to the plaza behind the Mucem. The port area was tranquil, had nice weather, and nobody was there. This was more of a flyover on a tight CityPass schedule since my plus-one wanted to sensory overload with all the major museums, galleries, and Notre Dame de la Garde that day.


Musee de Tapisseries, Aix en Provence - TAR4
Tian & Jaree's photograph puzzle Fast Forward site! This was tucked away in one of the many courtyards of Aix - a quick day trip from Marseille. The gallery blends in with the rest of the buildings and I can imagine how tricky this would have been to find during season 4's filming when the last relevancies of MapQuest were all we had. I found the museum to be sized on the smaller end. They house a modest collection of stitchwork and paintings from the Age of Enlightenment to the contemporary period around four exhibition wings upstairs. Facing the lobby, there is an impromptu lower pit that they use to host art presentations and an outdoor amphitheater for larger productions. I need to compliment something that was not particularly on display, the grand staircase area. The stained glass windows emitted such a nice light in a rather dim exhibit. Many times, I find the architecture more invigorating than the contents of a museum itself. No disrespect to the tapestry, but this is one of those cases where the theatrics left me a little underwhelmed. I believe I saw at most 3 or 4 large-format tapestries in the whole place while the antique furniture, yarn pattern canvases, and a scale model here or there took much of the attention away. Anyway, we keep moving!



Jardin Albert 1er, Nice - an honest attempt at seeing the statue - TAR6
Like how most of Rome's historic attractions are infamously scaffolded right now, the city garden was going through it as well - even when it appeared as if nothing was happening. As a decent compromise, I captured some stills at the various entries on our first official day in Nice. The surrounding area was spectacular to explore: luxury handbag stores along the curved streetway of the park, the Mediterranean coastline from the Centenary Monument, and a gorgeous piazza at the park's vertex where the Victory Arch is in a run's reach. Perhaps you take the last picture into Photoshop, you could, probably, see the Albert I bust where teams picked up their clue. I know I can see it zoomed in from my phone's gallery. The entrance to that view was closed off by wrought iron gates, so I snapped a quick photo between the bars. Nice wasn't built in a day either, but maybe they could've been a little more... nice. /percussion/ :-[



Hotel Westminster, Nice - TAR26
20 seasons later, we're back! And it was only a few minutes away from the park. This light-pink unassuming hotel still cherishes the same old-world character on the inside as when the race was here. The parlor I have photoed of is the "fitting room" where the racing lovers had to change into cocktail attire before helicoptering off to Monaco. We wandered about and checked out their restaurant menu, Le Duc, before heading to our next location. It was a great stop to bask in the air conditioning after walking to the outdoor market and jogging on the promenade all morning. :)x



Jardin St. Martin, Monaco-Ville, Monaco - TAR26
Speaking of, we ended up exploring Monaco as well. Surprise! :2hearts: We hiked up the Rock of Monaco after taking a half-hour train ride into the city and passed by its neighboring oceanography museum. Little did we know we would get a spectacular double-whammy of one of their outdoor aquarium exhibits and a never-ending view of the Mediterranean. St. Martin is a lush botanical oasis and doesn't skimp on the shade to have an awesome park-bench picnic. Simply beautiful!



Chocolaterie de Monaco, Monaco-Ville - TAR26
We saw the emblemed chocolatier on the way to the gardens and returned to buy a treat. I sampled a couple of praline candies, a pistachio and a rose one, and the flavors packed a punch! That was enough influencing to have me buy a bag of chocolates to snack on during our entire trip. The shop also offered a good assortment of other confections and cookies in various boxes and packaging. The store celebrated its 100th birthday just a few years ago so it's a solid historical marker to sit down, have a coffee, and satisfy a sweet tooth, once you are up the Rock.



Port Hercules, Monaco-Ville - TAR26
One side of Monaco's iconic affluent culture is yachting. We missed the grand superyacht show by a month, but I can't be disappointed with the sheer amount of boats already moored at the marina. We circled the port in hopes one was being rented out to take pictures on after supposedly reading somewhere that you could, but that seemed to be a tourist's myth that stemmed from my imagination - and saving myself from potentially being scammed. There were numerous boats from different nations, some with water-view cabins, some for strictly pontooning. One of which I saw was owned by an Australian citizen/expatriate or sailed all the way here to port. If someone is more knowledgeable about boats and yacht flag states, please clarify if the country's name imprinted on the stern of a yacht means anything more. Pro tip: The whole port is a stunner when hiking up the Rock.



Casino de Monte Carlo, Monte Carlo - TAR26
The other half of Monaco's rich-people culture is gambling. We went at night to the casino and my phone battery was close to shutting down so I didn't get as many pictures of the interior area as I had hoped (all thanks to the map app and mindless scrolling during lunch). The casino and square is an ornate masterpiece intertwined with luxury shopping and dining. I reserved 100 euros to play a couple of rounds to try my luck in blackjack. The buy-in minimum at the poker tables is 25 euros. We win some and we lose some. I ended up with the same amount of money that I started with, so technically I got a free game from this. Thank you Monaco! We'll see you sometime again with better and more pictures.


Église Notre-Dame-de-l'Assomption / Fragonard Parfumerie, Èze - TAR26
We worked in reverse from the TAR26 route by starting the day in Èze. It was a winding roller-coaster ride on the bus from one of the train stops in the Nice region. Once we were at our stop, the hike up to the outcropped village was exhilarating! We saw one of the Fragonard boutiques and the main perfumery on the ascent and reminded ourselves to stop by afterward. When we trekked into the village core, gorgeous views of the never-ending Mediterranean and steep terrain surrounded the town. Climbing to the church plaza wasn't particularly challenging, but like Les Baux, you can get quite off-track in the village without a map. They also have a few pavement-side cafes and souvenir options along the way. The biggest souvenir I kept was finding the Detour spot where teams had to combine essences for a matching fragrance. Temp facilities blocked the rest of the plaza, but I was more than enthused to soak in the spectacular panoramic view. As a bonus, we did self-tour the gift shop area of the main Fragonard perfumery. Smelled like a million bucks!




Plage de Passable, Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat - TAR26
The last Nice-adjacent appearance on this trip, or should I say - Pit Stop. This began an obscure navigation journey. We walked from the closest train station to this beach, which took over half an hour of traversing the cliffside streets with a hint of disgruntlement. Unbeknownst to us, an active bus route could take us directly to the neighborhood where this was located in half that time. In TAR standards, we would've been Philiminated. (We rode the bus back after finding out, don't worry, lol.) This was the "it place" to kick back, boat-watch, eat a snack, and bounce conversations. It felt like a private beach resort when locals began filing out for the evening. Google Map recognizes Plage de Passable as a restaurant, but we were bummed to see the establishment boarded up for the wintering season.


Ecole de Voile Yacht Club, Saint-Tropez - TAR30
Surprise number two! :2hearts: We spent a couple of days in Saint-Tropez, one of my dream destinations for an incredibly long time! We went on foot to the sailing school at one point. It was a 20-minute walk under the best weather from Place de Lices (more on this next) and the venue was perfectly not busy when we arrived. There was an outdoor patio-style cafe for sailing club members and various fiberglass dinghies and catamarans in the open. Although I wanted to see if they offered any courses in the two days there, I believe these classes and waivers are only available to French schoolkids ahead of time. Nonetheless, the water and view was beautiful!



La Tarte Tropezienne, Saint-Tropez - TAR30
There are actually two LTT bakeries around Place des Lices, the main one facing the plaza (the one the Detour was hosted at, literally right next to the Pit Stop that season) and a smaller shop in one of the narrow pedestrian streets. I picked out a couple of desserts, a chocolate eclair and an almond pastry, and baguette sandwiches at the main location and they were delicious! We saved some for breakfast the next morning back at our vacation rental. I would be delighted to travel back here during the offseason just for the food and uncrowdedness.



Sandales Tropeziennes, Saint-Tropez - TAR30
Another flyover! I passed by the sandal shop walking from Place des Lices to the marina. If I had gone inside, my budget would vanish.
:funny:


Place des Lices, Saint-Tropez - TAR30
I've been typing about it nonstop since a few pictures ago. Finally, Place des Lices! A great little graveled court with an affinity for peacocks and pigeons! There was a pleasant atmosphere of activity throughout the day, then shifted to live music banter at night with all the restaurants along it becoming travel-casual party central. Unrelated to the location in the last picture, but certainly is in its task - by chance, I was in the audience at a pétanque tournament Sunday morning near the quay. So many Head-to-Head battles.



Cafe de la Fontaine, Maussane-les-Alpilles - TAR30
Tying back to the Les Baux caption, I sequenced Maussane as the takeoff point toward hiking to Domaine de Manville. The cafe was centrally located in this charming square next to the village church, pizza takeaway, and sushi joint. The main kitchen and bar offer an indoor seating setting, but the locals we saw mainly sat outdoors in the square, so under the umbrella shades we went. Since we arrived right before the lunch rush, they only offered a simplified breakfast menu (no day-drinking red wine). We ended up ordering coffee and a shared serving of toast with assorted jams and butter to hold us over for the trek to our hotel and have the fancy lunch and dinner there instead. The town had such a calming presence, a true highlight in the middle of the French countryside.



Arles Amphitheatre, Arles - TAR30
Arles was our connector stop off the train from Marseille to our bus to Maussane. We didn't plan to spend as much time here knowing the bus is a time-sensitive factor (only three bus times ran to Maussane sporadically throughout the day), so I strategized this city's race location visits by heading to their coliseum first thing. We reached it in a little over ten minutes by foot and explored the perimeter. Decisive in our shortage of time, I opted not to tour the inside, but I did capture some neat shots between the gates and at the ticket window to enjoy the medieval architecture of it all. You can even see the stands in the bottom left picture, no admission required.



Langlois Bridge, Arles - TAR30
After circling the amphitheater, we took the city bus from the other side of the train tracks to the iconic Pont Van Gogh/Langlois Bridge. Nobody was there when we arrived, perfect, we were team number one! Like in the Detour option, there was a color reimaging of the painting beside the bridge. This time on a plaque and not an easel secret-compartment puzzle. We immediately disagreed on whether the current bridge was the original or a dupe while standing straight at the historical marker. A quick fact check proved this was a reconstruction, not a restoration, funded by the city's tourism board - and I owed my travel partner a lunch. This was located next to nowhere on the outskirts of Arles so naturally we took the next bus back to catch our imperative Maussane one. Luckily, since this was the last stop on its bus route, it was smooth riding to the city center.



Hotel Benvengudo, Les Baux de Provence - TAR30
I did the absolute most and misdirected my travel partner here thinking it was the way to Domaine. :funny: Benvengudo is a little out of the way once you are off the Les Baux grounds south and slightly past the street turning into our correct hotel. Congrats to Lucas & Brittany again for getting engaged here! It's a private family-owned hotel with gated access so couldn't achieve much except get as many unique pictures of the signage.


Bonus: Église Notre Dame de la Major, Arles - TAR30
This was where teams opened their clue to go to Prague in the next leg and I got a couple of good photos of this local church while touring the outside of the Arles Amphitheater.


Final statements: I didn't manage to visit all of the TAR places in the vicinity either due to not being able to justify a costly Uber ride there and back (Monaco Heliport, Gorges du Blavet) or public transportation being too tricky and extremely limited for us to plan a return to home base in time (Tete de Chien, Chateau des Alpilles in Saint Remy de Provence), but I am thrilled that I got to explore a majority of the places encountered on the screen now in real life. My travel companion and I went to Nîmes, Cannes, and Toulon in addition to these locations, including various other attractions in these cities, so what is posted is a heavy fraction of what I had visited on our France getaway. Thanks for reading through it if you did and let's see what's in store for 2025.
 :hfive:
