Los Angeles, California!

Santa Monica Pier - TAR5

Shoreline Aquatic Park overlooking The RMS Queen Mary - TAR7

Port of Long Beach - Pier J - TAR17

Rose Bowl Stadium - TAR17

Quixote Studios at Griffith Park - TAR17

Hsi Lai Temple - TAR19

Colorado Street Bridge - TAR21

Griffith Observatory (kind of) - TAR22

Point Vicente Lighthouse - TAR25

Hollywood Bowl - TAR32

Dignity Health Sports Park - TAR33

Los Angeles International Airport - Almost every dang season

Hope you all enjoyed perusing my mess, but what counts is that I had fun!

Recently returned from a longtime friend's wedding in the most-visited city in TAR history....(To be a little more exact, a pre-ceremony event in Glendale, the knot was observed at Terranea in Rancho Palos Verdes)Had a day and a half to wander after the festivities so I checkpointed a variety of Race locations as I could spare.Season 5's story arc begins here, a good half an hour away from Los Angeles in the beautiful city of Santa Monica. A lovely day out with so many international travelers (heard a good amount of British and Australian accents), families, friends, and couples. The amusement park was packed with beachgoers, the walking path going underneath the pier catered to many joggers and bikers, and street performers and fruit stands were a staple of upholding the happy and go-getter energy of the area. The several restaurants located within the area were especially taking on the first wave of summer breakers. Overall, I really enjoyed the atmosphere of the beachside city, the Pier was great albeit smaller than I had imagined.Irony struck the starting line of the seventh season because another race was beginning. There was a 4K run community gathering in the morning I went and the park was fairly alive. I did not learn until just recently that the coast from Long Beach to Laguna Beach has historically been the marathon hotspot, with the beachside walking trail along Santa Monica to Marina del Rey as more of a "practice space". And to see this statement with a little more proof was exciting! I meandered to the base of the lighthouse to see a wonderful vantage point of the Long Beach skyline in all its glory. So many Lime scooters lying around to zip around the Aquarium of the Pacific and Shoreline Village, but not enough allotted time to do that this trip. Maybe in an L.A. part 2.Went on my second free morning and it had such a peaceful view of the Pacific. Without needing to bungee swing from the crane while giving yourself a Brook-esque heart attack like in the finale, you could see boats in the distance fairly close to sea level, and for an industrialized area, the water was surprisingly clean. So clear that there were pockets of locals doing some early morning fishing along the jetty. There is a beautifully-maintained bike path lined with palm trees on the drive toward Pier J and I stopped by it on my way to Shoreline Aquatic Park to capture the perspective.The location of the parade float decorating Roadblock! Luckily, there was no event hosted the day I went so I parked in the dirt since the gates were closed and walked on over to the entrance with no problem. I realize now that I was so focused on getting a closeup shot of the stadium that I forgot the task was actually done on the parking lot.The brick pattern shaped like a rose in the plaza is part of the Brick Campaign by the stadium to commemorate various college alumni and people that have donated to preserve the functions and legacy of this entertainment venue. I thought the gesture was pretty cool and wanted to showcase a portion of it. I did see one from my home state of Illinois.Behold, the studio responsible for the matrix board of greeters final memory task! It's an understandably, highly-secured area for film production so I was not allowed inside. But I did snap some worthy pictures of the front signage and a glimpse of one of the soundstage's garage doors.Unique in its architecture, and above all civilization, this Buddhist temple in Hacienda Heights is one of my favorite L.A. tourist destinations. Quiet, serene, and enormous, the complex offers educational spaces for Dharma retreat scholars, large prayer shrines on entry and in the main square, and even cuisine like a tea shop and vegetarian buffet hall. Zen gardens are meticulously sculpted in honor of Buddha, and the detailed decorative finishes seen around the temple make visitors feel like they are not even in the U.S. A little surprised TAR was bold enough to get the temple cleared for TV production and national promotional material, as well as the iconic paper umbrella task, knowing now the sacredness of the temple, but I'm glad they managed to do it because it worked to give this place more recognition and reach. After 7 years, I can now celebrate visiting all of the locations of the season 19 premiere! (My Taipei visit in 2016 is documented on page 11 of this thread, but I'm bummed that the photo links somehow errored and vanished.)"Another bridge," my friend who was frustrated navigating to Glendale says... it's not just a bridge, it's the Double Your Money twist reveal spot and where Natalie & Nadiya first uttered the term "Twinnies" on the show! I did not reply with that aloud, but this made a quick drive-through on my way to the pre-wedding event so special. I never rushed to open my camera app so quickly before.Did not have time to stop and trek to the observatory as it was my very last destination I planned to see prior to catching my flight. The road winds for a very long time and gets scary is all I can say. For a dedicated solo Los Angeles trip, I would definitely set a day for the full Griffith Park & Observatory experience.I could not pass up the opportunity to take these photos on my way to Terranea Resort. The area was closed the day I went and is only open for the public Saturdays from mid-morning to the afternoon so plan as needed if you want to go directly inside. Fortunately, my phone camera could just crop through the chainlink fence without illegally trespassing.I'm confident Peach remembers the victorious sightings of Amy & Maya running up to Phil here.Tucked away in the hills, this amphitheater is a very low-key spot for a picnic. As you park your vehicle, you are able to climb an open VIP gathering area up a hill to the right and sneak peek at the audience seats in the Bowl. There are wooden bench tables spread across the area and is shaded underneath a large tree. I took the first photo from that area and now I know a perfect tailgating place. LOL The venue inside is usually closed whenever there is no event or one being set up for the following day. Like many other locations I visited this time due to the lack of public events, parking was never an issue.One of the more recent visits of the TAR franchise where Kim & Penn and Raquel & Cayla battled for the win, I popped up at the soccer stadium after the locations in Long Beach and took some quick photos here. The route to the tennis stadium was blocked off from the public, and as it was located on the opposite end of the stadium, I could not stray too far away from my vehicle. Not much visibility or visual interest from the exterior, so I did not have a real reason to stay here for very long. Now that I think of it, could have parked at a mini mall and walked over to take a picture of the tennis arena at least. Next time redemption perhaps.Last, but not least... the most frequented place in TAR ever:These are pictures I took after returning my rental car. Maybe next time I will get more detailed photos of the airport inside.